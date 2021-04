State budget deal reached

State legislators and Governor Andrew Cuomo have reached a budget deal.

The $212 billion budget agreement, announced late in the day on Tues., April 6 by Cuomo, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, is designed to boost the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while providing rent relief, child care assistance, small business aid, green economy investments and funding for broadband internet access.

Other budget highlights include: a tax hike on the state’s millionaires, a $2.1 billion fund for undocumented immigrants and other workers who have been excluded from COVID-19 assistance and a record $29.5 billion in school funding.

“New York was ambushed early and hit hardest by COVID, devastating our economy and requiring urgent and unprecedented emergency spending to manage the pandemic,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Thanks to the state’s strong fiscal management and relentless pursuit to secure the federal support that the pandemic demanded, we not only balanced our budget, we are also making historic investments to reimagine, rebuild and renew New York in the aftermath of the worst health and economic crisis in a century.”

The budget features a $311 billion infrastructure plan — the most expensive in New York’s history — which will create thousands of jobs across the state, Cuomo said.

It also establishes a first-in-the-nation program to provide affordable internet access by requiring service providers to offer an affordable $15 per month high-speed internet plan to qualified, low-income households.

The budget agreement would temporarily increase the income tax rate for New Yorkers earning more than $1.1 million per year from 8.82 percent to 9.65 percent and create two new tax brackets.

Based on the new brackets, the tax rate will be 10.30 percent for those earning between $5 million and $25 million and 10.90 percent for those whose income is over $25 million.

In addition, the budget will continue to phase in tax cuts for middle class New Yorkers, projected to save tax filers $4.2 billion by 2025.

Included in the agreement is a $2.4 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program to support households in rental arrears due to financial hardship, facing homelessness and are earning less than 80 percent of the area median income. The program would prioritize those with the lowest incomes, the unemployed and other vulnerable populations. Renters in the program will also be eligible to receive relief for utility arrears.

The budget also directs $2.3 billion in federal funds to expand child care access across the state and enhances the Employer Provided Child Care Credit to provide incentives to employers to help them provide child care to their employees.

“Many of the deep issues that have been exposed by this virus existed in our society beforehand. That’s why, so much during this past year we acknowledged the need for a reckoning and this budget is a reflection of that reckoning,” Stewart-Cousins said. “This budget represents the light at the end of the tunnel, and shows us a path forward that will lead New York State through this pandemic and beyond.”

An “Excluded Workers Fund” will allocate $2.1 billion to help replace the income of about 500,000 New York workers who were ineligible for Unemployment Insurance and other economic relief since the start of the pandemic.

The legislation, led by State Senator Jessica Ramos and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, becomes the first state-funded program of its kind in the United States.

Ramos said the fund would help excluded workers provide for themselves and their families.

“The fund created by this budget will go a long way in recognizing the vital contributions our undocumented New Yorkers have had on our state’s response and recovery, and I am hopeful other states will begin to do the same,” she said.

To be eligible for the fund, workers must be a resident of New York prior to March 27, 2020, ineligible for federal unemployment benefits and must have suffered a total or partial loss of work-related earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the fund, excluded workers can receive a benefit of $15,600 if they filed a tax return in 2018, 2019, or 2020 using a valid U.S. Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and can provide wage documentation. If this criteria cannot be met, workers may instead be eligible to receive a $3,200 payment — the same amount of federal stimulus payments throughout the pandemic.

“Immigrant communities across the state will finally feel a sense of relief after almost a year of being excluded from all government aid in the middle of a global pandemic,” said De La Rosa. “It is past due time for us to put people first and transform our state’s history of austerity into a future of investment.”

The latest agreement is a nearly 10 percent increase over last years’ $194.6 billion budget, due in part to one-time federal relief funds.

Out of the $212 billion in the budget for Fiscal Year 2022, $111 billion will be allocated for state operating expenses.

The FY 2022 budget provides $29.5 billion in state funding to school districts for the 2021-22 school year to support operational costs. The investment is a $3 billion increase over the previous budget.

In addition, $13 billion in federal aid will be routed to public schools, available for use over a number of years. The budget also allocates $500 Million in emergency federal assistance to non-public schools.

In health-related items, the budget restores $180.5 million in Medicaid cuts to hospitals, $74.25 million to long-term care and $60 million to mainstream managed care. It also provides $64 million for acute care facilities and nursing homes to increase nurse staffing levels, and includes reforms to address the percentage of revenue that a facility must spend on direct patient care as well as staffing.

The budget also provides $1 billion for small business and arts Relief and Recovery Assistance, restores $72 million of the Governor’s proposed operating aid cuts to CUNY and SUNY and includes an agreement to legalize mobile sports betting.

In a statement, New York York City Public Advocate Jumaane Willams praised the new tax rates for millionaires and billionaires, which was passed “after years of organizing and advocacy.” He called on Albany to make the latest budget the start of a new era of equity.

“This budget cannot be a one-time document,” he said. “It must be the start of a governing principle — one that is committed to addressing injustices and inequities, that recognizes the way forward is not austerity but investment, that embodies the courage and competence we need to renew New York.”