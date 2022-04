State budget deal announced

“[The budget] pairs a bold vision with a fiscally responsible approach,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The deal is done.

The state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 has been announced.

On April 7, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that a budget agreement with state lawmakers was in place, well past the typical April 1 deadline.

The total budget for FY 2023 is estimated at approximately $220 billion, an $8 billion increase from the previous year.

Included are provisions to help small businesses and families recover from Covid-19, billions of dollars to bolster the healthcare workforce, support for child care, a commission on government ethics, and reductions to the state’s gas tax for most of 2022.

The budget also includes controversial changes to the state’s cash bail system, as well as public money to subsidize a new $1.4 billion football stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

“This moment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to not just bring relief to families and put more money in people’s pockets but to also make historic investments in our people and in our state,” Hochul said during a press conference at the State Capitol.

“[The budget] is balanced and it pairs a bold vision with a fiscally responsible approach,” she added. “We are making historic investments that will make differences in people’s lives right now.”

The agreement authorized the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages.

Among the provisions in the new budget:

Tax relief for middle-class New Yorkers and small businesses, including a new property tax credit for middle-income households;

$7 billion investment over four years for child care;

Suspending fuel taxes to balance the high cost of gasoline which has surged in recent months as a result of the war in Ukraine;

Helping to support restaurants by authorizing the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages;

$31.5 billion investment in school aid;

$150 increase for New York’s Tuition Assistance Program;

Continuation of Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP);

$7.4 billion for wage increases for home health workers;

Investment in clean energy infrastructure, climate resiliency and preservation;

Improving ethics oversight with a new Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government;

Crackdowns on the trafficking of illegal guns.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said changes to bail reform were “a move away from justice.”

Both legislative houses are expected to approve the budget agreement, which would run until March 31, 2023.

The deal includes several changes to the bail laws the state passed in 2019, such as giving judges the power to make bail decisions by considering the danger a defendant poses to others, and expanding the number of bail-eligible crimes.

These changes have been heavily criticized by progressive lawmakers and advocates, who view them as a step backwards from bail reforms realized three years ago.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the budget “weakens the criminal justice reforms of 2019 – which the governor admits and the data reinforces are not the cause of the recent rise in crime.”

“Pulling back from progress, conceding to loud, fearmongering voices, is a move away from justice and toward criminalizing lower income New Yorkers of more color,” Williams said.

“The details of the budget deal are still emerging, but it is clear many of my top priorities and key elements of my ‘People’s Plan for New York’ will be included,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “This means millions will go directly into the pockets of working-class New Yorkers through an enhanced Earned Income Tax Credit, there will be historic funding for families to pay for childcare, and tax incentives to create thousands of new childcare seats. These investments will make a meaningful difference for the people in our city who need it the most.”

In a statement, the New York City Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA) criticized Hochul for not putting the state’s considerable budget surplus – realized through tax increases and an influx in federal funds – to better use.



An architectural rendering of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

“New York faced historic budget surpluses projected out for several years…. Governor Hochul’s budget allocates the surplus to a billionaire sports team owner, to property owners, to ongoing corporate subsidies which generate little to no economic growth, and to further destroy our environment by lifting the gas tax,” the statement said.

The group noted that it had called for a budget agenda that included higher investments in education, funding for vouchers to secure housing for those who are excluded from the housing market, and unemployment relief for undocumented individuals.

“Instead of taking up these popular demands, Governor Hochul has written a budget of dog whistles and giveaways to the wealthy,” NYC-DSA said. “We are for relief for working class and middle-class families, but these giveaways do not address the majority.”