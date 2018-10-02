- English
- Español
State Assembly holds hearing on arts impact
8.8 million.
That is the reported number of Broadway tickets purchased by individuals living outside of New York last year.
The Great White Way clearly remains a major draw for visitors to the city, including the 2 million international visitors who took in a show.
The figures were reported by Ed Sandler, Director of Member Services of the Broadway League, during a recent public hearing hosted by the New York State Assembly on the impact of artistic and cultural institutions on the state’s economy.
Sandler detailed for Assemblymembers how Broadway shows have a substantial impact on the New York economy, and serve to draw people into New York from outside the state.
He noted that Broadway provides more than 12,600 jobs.
“We know that arts and cultural institutions, are essential to not just for the economy of the state of New York, but our way of life,” said State Assemblymember Robert Carroll, Chair of the Museums and Cultural Institutions Subcommittee Chair, during the September 26 hearing.
State Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, Chair of the Tourism, Arts, Parks, and Sports Development Committee, pointed out the Assembly allocated $10 million in capital funding to the New York State Council of Arts last year.
“Additionally last year, we added $2 million of operational money to the State Council of the Arts for the first time,” he said.
Ross Levi, Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts, said the annual budget for the state’s “I Love NY” campaign is about $70 million. Levi noted that the state has expanded the campaign in recent years to reach more diverse audiences, including the LGBTQ community.
“We want everyone to feel welcome in New York State,” he said, noting that the state will create events focused around World Pride Day in 2019.
The artistic and cultural sector generated $114.1 billion for the state economy and employed nearly 463,000 people in 2015, he said.
Sheila McDaniel of The Studio Museum in Harlem said her organization has tried to boost interest in Harlem as a cultural destination, but remarked that it is often difficult to lure tourists who focus on midtown Manhattan.
“Any effort to increase tourism is helpful to cultural institutions,” she said. “Being uptown has its challenges, being off the beaten track.”
Through an initiative dubbed “In Harlem,” The Studio Museum has installed sculptures in Marcus Garvey Park and displayed art in other locations in the neighborhood.
“Being temporarily unmoored from a physical facility will offer exceptional freedom to generate new models of collaboration that will become integral to forging a responsive and accessible museum of the future,” remarked McDaniel. “The expanded reach of [the program] will encourage the development of entirely new audiences and demographics.”
However, Bronx Museum of the Arts Executive Director Deborah Cullen-Morales said that 60 percent of the visitors to her institution in 2017 came from outside of the Bronx.
“People are coming from Manhattan, from Queens. It’s nice to see,” she remarked. “We’ve been successful in getting people to come up to Grand Concourse.”
Cullen-Morales said the museum was piloting a program called Bronx Speaks, “transforming Bronx small businesses into temporary cultural spaces featuring visual art intervention and live performances created by collaborating artists, immigrant shop owners and immigrant students.”
Se celebra audiencia sobre impacto en las artes
8.8 millones.
Esa es la cantidad reportada de boletos de Broadway comprados por personas que viven fuera de Nueva York el año pasado.
El Great White Way claramente sigue siendo un gran atractivo para los visitantes de la ciudad, incluidos los 2 millones de visitantes internacionales que asistieron a un espectáculo.
Las cifras fueron reportadas por Ed Sandler, director de Servicios para Miembros de la Liga Broadway, durante una reciente audiencia pública organizada por la Asamblea del Estado de Nueva York sobre el impacto de las instituciones artísticas y culturales en la economía del estado.
Sandler detalló para los miembros de la asamblea cómo los espectáculos de Broadway tienen un impacto sustancial en la economía de Nueva York y sirven para atraer a la gente a Nueva York desde fuera del estado.
Señaló que Broadway ofrece más de 12,600 empleos.
“Sabemos que las instituciones artísticas y culturales son esenciales no solo para la economía del estado de Nueva York, sino también para nuestra forma de vida”, dijo el asambleísta estatal Robert Carroll, presidente del Subcomité de Museos e Instituciones Culturales, durante de septiembre 26 audiencia.
El asambleísta estatal Daniel O’Donnell, presidente del Comité de Turismo, Artes, Parques y Desarrollo Deportivo, señaló que la Asamblea asignó $10 millones de dólares en fondos de capital al Consejo de Arte del Estado de Nueva York el año pasado.
“Además, el año pasado, agregamos $2 millones de dólares operativos al Consejo de Artes del Estado por primera vez”, dijo.
Ross Levi, director ejecutivo del Consejo de las Artes del Estado de Nueva York, dijo que el presupuesto anual para la campaña estatal “I Love NY” es de aproximadamente $70 millones de dólares. Levi señaló que el estado ha ampliado la campaña en los últimos años para llegar a audiencias más diversas, incluida la comunidad LGBTQ.
“Queremos que todos se sientan bienvenidos en el estado de Nueva York”, dijo, y señaló que el estado creará eventos centrados en el Día Mundial del Orgullo en 2019.
El sector artístico y cultural generó $114.1 mil millones para la economía estatal y empleó a casi 463,000 personas en 2015, dijo.
Sheila McDaniel de The Studio Museum en Harlem dijo que su organización ha tratado de aumentar el interés en Harlem como un destino cultural, pero señaló que a menudo es difícil atraer a los turistas que se enfocan en el centro de Manhattan.
“Cualquier esfuerzo para aumentar el turismo es útil para las instituciones culturales”, dijo. “Estar en el norte del condado tiene sus desafíos, estar apartados”.
A través de una iniciativa apodada “En Harlem”, The Studio Museum ha instalado esculturas en Marcus Garvey Park y muestra arte en otros lugares del vecindario.
“Estar temporalmente sin amarre desde una instalación física ofrecerá una libertad excepcional para generar nuevos modelos de colaboración que se convertirán en parte integral para forjar un museo del futuro accesible y receptivo”, comentó McDaniel. “El alcance ampliado [del programa] fomentará el desarrollo de audiencias y datos demográficos completamente nuevos”.
Sin embargo, la directora ejecutiva del Museo de las Artes del Bronx, Deborah Cullen-Morales, dijo que el 60 por ciento de los visitantes de su institución en 2017 procedían de fuera del Bronx.
“La gente viene de Manhattan, de Queens. Es agradable de ver “, comentó ella. “Hemos tenido éxito en lograr que la gente se vengan a Grand Concourse”.
Cullen-Morales dijo que el museo está probando un programa piloto llamado Bronx Speaks, “que transforma a los pequeños negocios del Bronx en espacios culturales temporales con intervenciones visuales de arte y actuaciones en vivo creadas por artistas colaboradores, propietarios de tiendas inmigrantes y estudiantes inmigrantes”.