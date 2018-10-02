State Assembly holds hearing on arts impact

8.8 million.

That is the reported number of Broadway tickets purchased by individuals living outside of New York last year.

The Great White Way clearly remains a major draw for visitors to the city, including the 2 million international visitors who took in a show.

The figures were reported by Ed Sandler, Director of Member Services of the Broadway League, during a recent public hearing hosted by the New York State Assembly on the impact of artistic and cultural institutions on the state’s economy.

Sandler detailed for Assemblymembers how Broadway shows have a substantial impact on the New York economy, and serve to draw people into New York from outside the state.

He noted that Broadway provides more than 12,600 jobs.

“We know that arts and cultural institutions, are essential to not just for the economy of the state of New York, but our way of life,” said State Assemblymember Robert Carroll, Chair of the Museums and Cultural Institutions Subcommittee Chair, during the September 26 hearing.

State Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, Chair of the Tourism, Arts, Parks, and Sports Development Committee, pointed out the Assembly allocated $10 million in capital funding to the New York State Council of Arts last year.

“Additionally last year, we added $2 million of operational money to the State Council of the Arts for the first time,” he said.

Ross Levi, Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts, said the annual budget for the state’s “I Love NY” campaign is about $70 million. Levi noted that the state has expanded the campaign in recent years to reach more diverse audiences, including the LGBTQ community.

“We want everyone to feel welcome in New York State,” he said, noting that the state will create events focused around World Pride Day in 2019.

The artistic and cultural sector generated $114.1 billion for the state economy and employed nearly 463,000 people in 2015, he said.

Sheila McDaniel of The Studio Museum in Harlem said her organization has tried to boost interest in Harlem as a cultural destination, but remarked that it is often difficult to lure tourists who focus on midtown Manhattan.

“Any effort to increase tourism is helpful to cultural institutions,” she said. “Being uptown has its challenges, being off the beaten track.”

Through an initiative dubbed “In Harlem,” The Studio Museum has installed sculptures in Marcus Garvey Park and displayed art in other locations in the neighborhood.

“Being temporarily unmoored from a physical facility will offer exceptional freedom to generate new models of collaboration that will become integral to forging a responsive and accessible museum of the future,” remarked McDaniel. “The expanded reach of [the program] will encourage the development of entirely new audiences and demographics.”

However, Bronx Museum of the Arts Executive Director Deborah Cullen-Morales said that 60 percent of the visitors to her institution in 2017 came from outside of the Bronx.

“People are coming from Manhattan, from Queens. It’s nice to see,” she remarked. “We’ve been successful in getting people to come up to Grand Concourse.”

Cullen-Morales said the museum was piloting a program called Bronx Speaks, “transforming Bronx small businesses into temporary cultural spaces featuring visual art intervention and live performances created by collaborating artists, immigrant shop owners and immigrant students.”