Star Stroke
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Diego Ocasio’s father taught him to play golf as soon as he could stand and hold a club. At age two, he was playing at the Van Cortlandt Golf Course. By the time he was five, it was clear the Bronxite had a natural talent.
Now a senior at Iona Prep, Ocasio is one of only 78 teens selected by First Tee to play golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The PURE Insurance Championship is a week-long event, pairing up-and-coming young players with PGA Tour champions and other golf professionals.
The 19th annual event will be televised on the Golf Channel.
Ocasio first learned of the event, live on air, when Golf Channel host Damon Hack broke the news during a recent interview. Modest as he is talented, Ocasio was nearly speechless for a moment as he absorbed the news. Then he gave props to his coach at First Tee’s Mosholu Golf Course chapter. “It makes me really proud,” he said, “that I can go back to Mosholu and I can say to my coach that he can see me play at Pure Insurance Pebble Beach.”
It’s a dream come true for Ocasio. He’s played Pebble Beach many times—on simulators and his PS4. “I’m so stoked for playing Spyglass,” he said, referring to a course on the Monterey Peninsula. “It’s right up there with one of the best golf courses you can play in the country.”
In addition to playing the legendary course, he’s also excited about meeting golf professionals. He’s not sure exactly who will be at the event, but he’s looking forward to meeting the other players and pros. He also wants find out more about golf from a pro’s perspective.
“I want to know how they think and how they approach having a bad day,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been working on this summer, is being able to recover from a downslope battle.”
First Tee is a non-profit organization that partners with the PGA Tour Champions, the Masters and other golf organizations. With dozens of chapters in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Morocco, it teaches young people to play golf and promote other educational opportunities. Along the way, youths learn skills, gain confidence and build character.
Ocasio has played with First Tee since he was very young. “One of my favorite moments with First Tee was way back, when I was eight years old,” he told Hack on air in the same interview.
He was playing the first hold of a practice round in the middle of the fairway. He pulled out a club and thought he had no hope at all because he wasn’t close to the green. “But I caught it nice, it hit a little speed bump and rolled. I saw it from a distance and it trickled in. It was almost like it was in slow motion. I just watched it go into the hole and started jumping up for joy. Everyone was going crazy.”
Ocasio is excited because First Tee extends the invitation to the young players’ families as well. Ocasio’s father and brother will also be there. “He’s my number one golf buddy,” he said of his father, David Ocasio. His younger brother is also a player. “He’s not crazy competitive, but he’s still an avid golfer, with moments of brilliance,” he said. “It’s a threesome which leaves very little room for other people to join, so we can just enjoy ourselves.”
When he’s not on the green, Ocasio play other varsity sports at Iona; track, volleyball and soccer. He’s considering colleges where he can study business or economics. “I’ve always been good with numbers,” he said.
But his long-term goal is going pro.
Ocasio, whose family is Puerto Rican heritage, recognizes that there is limited representation within the sport.
Of nearly 29,000 PGA of America members, fewer than 1 percent are African Americans and less than 10 percent are women.
“Latinos are not a very big population when it comes to playing golf,” he said. “I bring a little bit of diversity to the table and maybe a little bit of a different experience, but other than that I’m just the same as any other junior.”
Ocasio’s main focus is playing his best, balanced with a great love of the game. “I’m very competitive,” he said. “But I really, really, really don’t want to have the competition take away from the beauty of this experience.”
Golpe de estrella
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El padre de Diego Ocasio le enseñó a jugar golf tan pronto como pudo ponerse de pie y sostener un palo. A los dos años ya jugaba en el campo de golf de Van Cortlandt. A los cinco años, estaba claro que el jugador del Bronx tenía un talento natural.
Ahora, en su último año en Iona Prep, Ocasio es uno de los 78 adolescentes seleccionados por First Tee para jugar al golf en Pebble Beach Golf Links y Spyglass Hill Golf Course. El Campeonato PURE Insurance es un evento de una semana de duración, que reúne a jóvenes jugadores prometedores con campeones del PGA Tour y otros profesionales del golf.
El 19º evento anual será televisado por el Golf Channel.
Ocasio se enteró por primera vez del evento, en directo, cuando el presentador de Golf Channel, Damon Hack, le dio la noticia durante una entrevista reciente. Tan modesto como talentoso, Ocasio se quedó casi sin palabras por un momento mientras asimilaba la noticia. Después, se deshizo en elogios hacia su entrenador en el capítulo del campo de golf Mosholu de First Tee. “Me hace sentir muy orgulloso”, dijo, “el poder volver a Mosholu y poder decirle a mi entrenador que puede verme jugar en el Pure Insurance Pebble Beach”.
Es un sueño hecho realidad para Ocasio. Ha jugado muchas veces en Pebble Beach, en simuladores y en su PS4. “Estoy muy emocionado por jugar en Spyglass”, dijo, refiriéndose a un campo en la península de Monterey. “Está a la altura de uno de los mejores campos de golf en los que se puede jugar en el país”.
Además de jugar en el legendario campo, le entusiasma conocer a los profesionales del golf. No sabe exactamente quiénes estarán en el evento, pero le hace ilusión conocer a otros jugadores y profesionales. También quiere saber más sobre el golf desde la perspectiva de un profesional.
“Quiero saber cómo piensan y cómo afrontan un mal día”, dijo. “Eso es algo en lo que he estado trabajando este verano, ser capaz de recuperarme de una batalla cuesta abajo”.
First Tee es una organización sin fines de lucro que se asocia con el PGA Tour Champions, el Masters y otras organizaciones de golf. Con docenas de capítulos en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Japón y Marruecos, enseña a los jóvenes a jugar golf y promueve otras oportunidades educativas. En el camino, los jóvenes aprenden habilidades, ganan confianza y construyen su carácter.
Ocasio ha jugado con First Tee desde que era muy joven. “Uno de mis momentos favoritos con First Tee fue hace tiempo, cuando tenía ocho años”, dijo a Hack en la misma entrevista.
Jugaba la primera ronda de prácticas en medio de la calle. Sacó un palo y pensó que no tenía ninguna esperanza porque no estaba cerca del green. “Pero lo tomé bien, golpeó un pequeño tope de velocidad y rodó. Lo vi desde la distancia y se coló. Fue casi como si fuera a cámara lenta. Vi cómo entraba en el hoyo y empecé a dar saltos de alegría. Todo el mundo se volvió loco”.
Ocasio está emocionada porque First Tee extiende la invitación también a las familias de los jóvenes jugadores. El padre y el hermano de Ocasio también estarán presentes. “Es mi compañero de golf número uno”, dijo de su padre, David Ocasio. Su hermano menor también es jugador. “No es un competidor loco, pero es un ávido golfista, con momentos de brillantez”, dijo. “Es un trío que deja muy poco espacio para que se unan otras personas, así que sólo podemos disfrutar”.
Cuando no está en los green, Ocasio practica otros deportes universitarios en Iona: atletismo, voleibol y fútbol. Está considerando las universidades donde puede estudiar negocios o economía. “Siempre se me han dado bien los números”, dice.
Pero su objetivo a largo plazo es ser profesional.
Ocasio, cuya familia es de herencia puertorriqueña, reconoce que hay una representación limitada dentro del deporte.
De los casi 29,000 miembros de la PGA de Estados Unidos, menos del 1 por ciento son afroamericanos y menos del 10 por ciento son mujeres.
“Los latinos no son una población muy grande cuando se trata de jugar al golf”, dijo. “Aporto un poco de diversidad a la mesa y tal vez un poco de experiencia diferente, pero aparte de eso soy igual que cualquier otro junior”.
El principal objetivo de Ocasio es jugar lo mejor posible, equilibrado con un gran amor por el juego. “Soy muy competitivo”, dijo. “Pero realmente, de verdad, no quiero que la competición me quite la belleza de esta experiencia”.