Star Stroke

By Sherry Mazzocchi

“I’m very competitive,” explained student golfer Diego Ocasio.

Diego Ocasio’s father taught him to play golf as soon as he could stand and hold a club. At age two, he was playing at the Van Cortlandt Golf Course. By the time he was five, it was clear the Bronxite had a natural talent.

Now a senior at Iona Prep, Ocasio is one of only 78 teens selected by First Tee to play golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The PURE Insurance Championship is a week-long event, pairing up-and-coming young players with PGA Tour champions and other golf professionals.

The 19th annual event will be televised on the Golf Channel.

Ocasio first learned of the event, live on air, when Golf Channel host Damon Hack broke the news during a recent interview. Modest as he is talented, Ocasio was nearly speechless for a moment as he absorbed the news. Then he gave props to his coach at First Tee’s Mosholu Golf Course chapter. “It makes me really proud,” he said, “that I can go back to Mosholu and I can say to my coach that he can see me play at Pure Insurance Pebble Beach.”

Ocasio, seen here with his father, first began to play at age two.

It’s a dream come true for Ocasio. He’s played Pebble Beach many times—on simulators and his PS4. “I’m so stoked for playing Spyglass,” he said, referring to a course on the Monterey Peninsula. “It’s right up there with one of the best golf courses you can play in the country.”

Besides golf, the Iona Prep senior plays a host of varsity sports, including track, volleyball and soccer.

In addition to playing the legendary course, he’s also excited about meeting golf professionals. He’s not sure exactly who will be at the event, but he’s looking forward to meeting the other players and pros. He also wants find out more about golf from a pro’s perspective.

“I want to know how they think and how they approach having a bad day,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been working on this summer, is being able to recover from a downslope battle.”

First Tee is a non-profit organization that partners with the PGA Tour Champions, the Masters and other golf organizations. With dozens of chapters in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Morocco, it teaches young people to play golf and promote other educational opportunities. Along the way, youths learn skills, gain confidence and build character.

Ocasio has played with First Tee since he was very young. “One of my favorite moments with First Tee was way back, when I was eight years old,” he told Hack on air in the same interview.

Ocasio is one of only 78 teens selected to play at the week-long golf event.

He was playing the first hold of a practice round in the middle of the fairway. He pulled out a club and thought he had no hope at all because he wasn’t close to the green. “But I caught it nice, it hit a little speed bump and rolled. I saw it from a distance and it trickled in. It was almost like it was in slow motion. I just watched it go into the hole and started jumping up for joy. Everyone was going crazy.”

Ocasio is excited because First Tee extends the invitation to the young players’ families as well. Ocasio’s father and brother will also be there. “He’s my number one golf buddy,” he said of his father, David Ocasio. His younger brother is also a player. “He’s not crazy competitive, but he’s still an avid golfer, with moments of brilliance,” he said. “It’s a threesome which leaves very little room for other people to join, so we can just enjoy ourselves.”

When he’s not on the green, Ocasio play other varsity sports at Iona; track, volleyball and soccer. He’s considering colleges where he can study business or economics. “I’ve always been good with numbers,” he said.

But his long-term goal is going pro.

The youths will spend a week playing and learning at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Ocasio, whose family is Puerto Rican heritage, recognizes that there is limited representation within the sport.

Of nearly 29,000 PGA of America members, fewer than 1 percent are African Americans and less than 10 percent are women.

“Latinos are not a very big population when it comes to playing golf,” he said. “I bring a little bit of diversity to the table and maybe a little bit of a different experience, but other than that I’m just the same as any other junior.”

Ocasio’s main focus is playing his best, balanced with a great love of the game. “I’m very competitive,” he said. “But I really, really, really don’t want to have the competition take away from the beauty of this experience.”