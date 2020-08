Stall the Start

CUNY staff demand delay of in-person classes

By Gregg McQueen

Stick to the screen.

Staff members from the City University of New York (CUNY) are calling for in-person classes to be delayed, publicly sounding the alarm about the condition of buildings in its system and insisting that students and faculty are at risk for coronavirus if they return now.

At a virtual press conference on August 21, members of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), the union representing more than 30,000 CUNY employees, called for a delay in the start of classroom instruction until they were assured that it was safe to return to the buildings.

Barbara Bowen, President of the PSC, cited poor ventilation and lack of cleaning supplies among the primary concerns. She said CUNY’s network consisted of older buildings that have been in disrepair for years.

“Many of them had severe problems, even before the pandemic,” said Bowen, who referenced issues with windows not opening, plumbing problems and HVAC glitches. “Those issues have not been addressed.”

The CUNY system is slated to begin its fall semester, which will feature a hybrid of online and in-person instruction, on August 26.

“CUNY buildings have suffered from decades of underfunding,” Bowen said. “We’ve been provided with no proof yet that those buildings are safe.”

Bowen noted that 80 percent of CUNY’s student body is made up of people of color.

“This is a racial justice issue and not just a public health issue,” she said.

Jean Grassman, Associate Professor in CUNY’s School of Public Health, explained that the primary means of coronavirus transmission is through respiratory aerosols traveling through the air.

“These aerosols are capable of easily crossing a typical classroom and can actually be spread farther by an HVAC system with inadequate filtration,” she stated.

“We can’t have people going into these buildings if they are not clean, are not safe,” said Juvanie Piquant, Vice Chair of Legislative Affairs at CUNY University Student Senate.

Union members expressed strong concerns about the Hunter College Campus Schools, publicly funded K through 12 schools operated by the CUNY system.

The schools are housed in a former armory building with few windows and a ventilation system that is still in the process of being upgraded, staffers said.

In-person classes at Hunter College Campus Schools should not take place at least November, and only after an independent panel of experts can confirm the building is safe, Bowen stated.

“PPE and social distancing [are] not enough,” Bowen said. “The key is good ventilation.”

Ongoing upgrades to the armory building, located on East 94th Street, include the ventilation system, boiler, chiller and fire alarm systems, Grassman reported.

While CUNY officials have said the work will be completed on September 1, union members remain doubtful.

“The PSC does not think that’s an attainable timeline,” Grassman said.

“In the absence of real engagement and agreed upon independent verification that the ventilation system is adequate, we believe teaching remotely is currently the only safe and responsible option,” said Christina Moore, a teacher at Hunter College Campus Schools.

According to university officials, CUNY will conduct about 95 percent of its academic courses entirely online, with fewer than two percent of courses to be held fully in person.

Anyone entering a CUNY campus this fall will be required to undergo a health screening and wear masks onsite, while occupancy limits will be enforced in all campus spaces, where a minimum of six feet of distance will be required between seats and between instructors and students.

“Enhanced cleaning protocols will be in place, with campuses undertaking deep cleans of each classroom multiple times per day,” said CUNY spokesperson Frank Sobrino.

“We believe this is the safest and most effective way to maintain the academic momentum of our students while safeguarding the health and safety of the entire university community,” Sobrino said.

Although a limited number of CUNY students would be coming in for classroom instruction, Bowen estimated it could be as many as 10,000 this fall.

“The numbers may not be that high but if even one person gets sick, that’s too many,” she said.

Bowen noted that 46 staff members and students died from COVID-19, which she said was the highest rate of any university system in the country.

Moreover, Bowen insisted that not all CUNY colleges have collaborated with union leaders regarding their opening plans, even though New York State guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges require that reopening plans “reflect engagement with campus stakeholders, including…union[s].”

During the presser, City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine acknowledged that the overall coronavirus numbers in New York are low, but said the city is still logging 300 new cases per day.

“We have to be extremely cautious to avoid that blowing up to a rebound this fall,” he remarked. “Yes, that means worrying about indoor spaces. The truth is that any setting where multiple people are in the same indoor space has to be handled with extreme care.”

Regarding the Hunter College Campus Schools, Levine said “air circulation and filtration must be addressed and more.”

“What is the plan for testing among students and faculty there? What is the plan for contract tracing? Under what conditions would you close one of those schools? Do we have guarantees on staffing for school nursing? There are big questions to answer there,” he said.

Bowen stressed that CUNY must provide proof of the safety of its campus buildings by allowing independent inspections.

She did not rule out the possibility of a strike by PSC members, saying “all options are on the table.”

“We’re calling on CUNY to take the actions they can take, which are right within reach – delay openings in buildings that are not safe, and do not expect us to simply take CUNY’s word for it that they are safe,” Bowen said.

“We’re tired of taking their word,” she added. “This is a university that couldn’t get soap and water in bathrooms before the pandemic. We are demanding that CUNY not contribute to this crisis and opt for a solution that is well within its reach.”

For more, please visit psc-cuny.org.