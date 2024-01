Staging Heat

Uptown winter theater series kicks off

By Sherry Mazzocchi

This season’s Up Theater Company’s “Dead of Winter” series explores a wide range of theatrical experience—from topics that span academia and the politics of Black hair to when Christ walked the Earth and the industrial chicken complex.

For approximately 14 years, Up has presented free staged readings on winter Sundays. They are four “hot” new plays on four cold Sundays. No sets, costumes, lights or music cues. Just actors, reading from scripts, yielding the imaginative reins to the audience.

While staged readings may seem a bare-bones affair, the selection process is considerable. “We get a lot of submissions,” said Kirby Fields, Artistic Director of the Northern Manhattan-based theater company. The plays have to be at the point where they can benefit from a reading. “I don’t know that I would ask an audience to sit though, say, three hours to find the good hour and 14 minutes that’s in there,” he said.

These four plays, running roughly 90 minutes each, are ready for their close up.

First up, on January 7th, is Floating Down to Camelot by Steven Satta and directed by Janice Goldberg, involves a same-sex relationship at a liberal arts college in 1977.

Fields said the time and place lend the play a kind of anachronistic quality that theater-goers are unlikely to find on the current stage. “It’s kind of academic, but also with a lot of heart. [It is] unexpected in the ways in which characters that you think you have pegged based on their stereotypes from back then behave, and in kind of surprising ways.”

The second play in the series, Wish Bone, written by Phoebe Farber and directed by Betsy True, was a standout because of its location and the characters’ authenticity. Set in a chicken processing factory, it centers on what people do to survive while still chasing their dreams.

“My question for Phoebe,” said Fields, “is where she got her knowledge about the workings of a chicken processing plant. Because the details are, for better or worse, fairly unforgettable.”

Fields says it is particularly gratifying to establish relationships with writers. Maurice Scott, who wrote the third play in the series, Tumbleweed, came to a staged reading last year. Then he sent Fields a number of his own plays.

“This guy is just bursting with ideas,” said Fields. “He’s pulling from philosophy, pop culture…he’s culling from all different racial dynamics on stage and putting them all together.” Directed by Dev Bondarin, the play revolves around a young Black woman with “hair like a tumbleweed” who tries to reconcile different standards of beauty.

The last reading, presented on January 28, caught Fields by surprise when he first read it. Bread of Life is by Frank Pagliaro and directed by Fields, who described it as a “genius re-casting of a really familiar story.”

When he first got the play, an unorthodox retelling of Christ’s life, he thought, “I’m not sure about this. And then—I’m not kidding—two pages in, the voice, which is so contemporary, which was a juxtaposition with the ancient characters, was really exciting,” he said.

After Dead of Winter, Up Theater returns in April with its mainstage production of Lost Sock Laundry, written by Ivan Faute and directed by Madelyn Chapman.

Lost Sock Laundry began its association with Up as a staged reading a few years ago. Characters visit a laundromat, which is a kind of community center where new arrivals learn to navigate their surroundings.

“It’s a really beautiful script that is very character-based, and super timely, not only for the recent immigrant situation in New York City, but of course across the country, as we head into a very consequential election year,” said Fields.

Set in a laundromat, the play offers unique staging challenges.

“We’re limited on stage,” said Fields. Both staged readings and full productions are held at the Fort Washington Collegiate Church. Sets go up Wednesday nights and have to be struck after Saturday night performances so the Church can hold Sunday services.

“We have to be very nimble,” he said. “But I really do think those types of things inspire creative thinking.”