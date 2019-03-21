- English
- Español
Stacked: Who uses the library?
By Sherry Mazzocchi
When Braydin isn’t playing video games, he’s writing and illustrating a story about a boy who plays them so much he’s suddenly transported inside one. As the nine-year-old graphic novelist showed off his work, he said, “I have Part One at home.”
Braydin, a connoisseur of comics, likes the Bone series by Jeff Smith, who began writing the multidimensional saga when he was about nine. Braydin found the Bone books upstairs at the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL).
The 17,000-square-foot library will be demolished soon, making way for a 14-story residential building with a Pre-K center and a new library. While Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez originally touted the building as “100 percent affordable” only 40 percent will remain affordable, according to a Housing and Preservation Development (HPD) press release.
Some community members have denounced the project, saying libraries should not be springboards for real estate development.
“It could be built somewhere else,” said Jeffrey Wollock of advocacy group Save Inwood Library. “We should never have been forced to choose between our library and affordable housing, because we need both.” Inwood residents rallied for the library at Community Board meetings and gathered over 5,000 signatures in protest.
But Inwood’s rezoning, along with plans for the new library, was approved.
“They just ignored us,” said Cheramie Mondesire, a member of Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, a community grassroots organization opposed to the rezoning.
The library will open a temporary site, one block away, in a 1,700-square-foot storefront. Residents say the interim space is not enough to support the daily activities the current location offers.
The Inwood library is beloved.
In 2016, it received the Heckscher Prize, considered the “Oscars of Libraries.” The branch is full all day, with people at tables, browsers in the stacks and children playing and reading upstairs. Both personal and library computer use is abundant; one patron regularly holds FaceTime conversations using sign language.
This is the first in a series exploring the “Branch on Broadway,” its programs and its patrons.
As technology has changed, so have the needs of library users. While some have cast libraries as relics, their significance as focal gathering spaces – free, secular and democratic – endure.
So, who uses the library?BRAYDIN
Braydin visits the library several times a week with his siblings: his eight-year-old sister, Millie and the four-year-old twins, Ryan and Rosie. He writes poetry, plays video games and illustrates stories while his siblings play and read. His mom, Lauren Delgado, called the library invaluable. “For moms, the play group is really important,” she said. “Moms get isolated a lot with their children and don’t have much adult interaction. So when you are able to come and let your children dive in an educational atmosphere and speak with other moms that have the same daily activities, it feels wonderful.”
She’s made a lot of friends, especially moms, at the library. “I don’t think I would have communicated with them at McDonalds, or Starbucks or a pizza shop. It was here that I was able to get the opportunity to become a community friend,” she said.
DANITA
Head Librarian Danita Nichols was herself an early and avid patron of her hometown branch in California. It is where she discovered A Hole is to Dig by Ruth Krauss and Russell Hoban’s Frances series. “We didn’t own those,” she said. “I checked them out over and over again.”
Nichols has spent the past thirty years at NYPL – the last ten years at the Inwood Branch. Her entire career has been one of transition.
“When I became a librarian, the Internet didn’t exist. It was very much print and book-oriented. We were still on the brink of that change,” she said. “Not only I, but the whole profession, has been learning in this 30 years what matters, ‘Why do public libraries really matter today?’”
“They matter in people’s hearts,” she said.
VALINN
The revolving nature of library stock can be both fun and frustrating. Valinn Ranelli has loved natural history since he was old enough to read. Before the Inwood library was renovated in 2001, Ranelli said it had more stacks, and more books. “There are plenty of books that I remember checking out from here that are not in the collection anymore, wonderful books like Birds of New York. They have 10 books about birds now. They had 40 books back then.”
He said after libraries are renovated they have fewer books and more computers. He and others fear the Inwood branch will return in a form unlike the warm and welcoming space it is today. Ranelli said, “The space becomes open and sterile with an emphasis on tables where people can do work.”
SAUNA
Sauna Trenkle is an elementary school teacher who supplements her students’ education with books from the library. “Whatever the unit is, I come here and get a treasure trove of books. Where I am in the South Bronx, the libraries are few and far between. It is an amazing resource for me,” she said.
As a child, she spent hours each day at the Bloomingdale branch on 100th Street. It was her sanctuary. She and her best friend Nina read Nancy Drew, Little House on the Prairie and The Wolves of Willoughby Chase. “We used to challenge ourselves. We were going to read the whole library and we’d start at the A’s. I don’t think we got past the G’s,” she said. “They kept adding books.”
An early love of reading provided Trenkle an extensive vocabulary and refined her writing and conversational skills, qualities she looks to instill in her students. She is not happy about the closure. “I’ve pledged to put myself in front of the bulldozer,” she said.
JAMES
It’s not just children and families who find new worlds. James Wilson stops by the library about twice a month.
“Without even meaning to, I walk in here and within five minutes, I find three books I wanted to read,” he said. “I like to kind of go through the stacks and just pull out something. You can find people that way.”
He discovered an entire genre of espionage thrillers and authors John Sandford, Michael Connelly and Alan Furst that way. “I just open up the books, read a couple of pages and think, I like the voice of this author,” he said.
¿Quién usa la biblioteca?
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando Braydin no está jugando videojuegos, está ocupado escribiendo e ilustrando una historia sobre un niño que los juega tanto que de repente es transportado dentro de uno. Mientras el novelista gráfico de nueve años mostraba su trabajo, explicó: “Tengo la primera parte en casa”.
A Braydin, un conocedor de cómics, le gusta la serie BONE de Jeff Smith, quien comenzó a escribir la saga multidimensional cuando él también tenía unos nueve años. Braydin descubrió la serie arriba en la sucursal de Inwood.
Pero la biblioteca de 17,000 pies cuadrados será demolida, dando paso a un edificio residencial de 14 pisos con un centro de Pre-K y una nueva biblioteca. Si bien el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez originalmente promocionó el edificio como “100 por ciento asequible”, solo el 40 por ciento seguirá siendo asequible, de acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa del Departamento de Desarrollo de Preservación y Vivienda (HPD por sus siglas en ingles).
Algunos miembros de la comunidad han denunciado el proyecto, diciendo que las bibliotecas no deben ser trampolines para el desarrollo inmobiliario.
“Se podría construir en otro lugar”, dijo Jeffrey Wollock del grupo de defensa Save Inwood Library. “Nunca deberíamos habernos visto obligados a elegir entre nuestra biblioteca y viviendas asequibles, porque necesitamos ambas”. Los residentes de Inwood se manifestaron por la biblioteca en las reuniones de la Junta Comunitaria y reunieron más de 5,000 firmas en protesta.
Pero la nueva zonificación de Inwood, junto con los planes para la nueva biblioteca, fue aprobada.
“Simplemente nos ignoraron”, dijo Cheramie Mondesire, miembro de El Norte de Manhattan No Está En Venta, una organización comunitaria que se opone a la rezonificación.
La biblioteca abrirá un sitio temporal, a una cuadra de distancia, en un escaparate de 1,700 pies cuadrados. Los residentes dicen que el espacio interino no es suficiente para apoyar las actividades diarias que ofrece la ubicación actual.
La biblioteca de Inwood es una sucursal floreciente.
En 2016, la la sucursal más septentrional de Manhattan de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) Recibió el Premio Heckscher, considerado el “Oscar de las Bibliotecas”.
El sitio está lleno todo el día, con personas sentadas codo con codo en las mesas y curiosos navegadores alineados a lo largo de las pilas. Los niños juegan y leen arriba. El uso de la computadora es abundante; un usuario regularmente mantiene conversaciones de FaceTime usando lenguaje de señas.
Esta es la primera de una serie que explora la “Sucursal en Broadway”, sus programas y sus usuarios.
A medida que la tecnología ha cambiado, también lo han hecho las necesidades de los usuarios de la biblioteca. Si bien algunos han encasillado a las bibliotecas como reliquias, su importancia como espacios de reunión focal (gratuita, secular y democrática) perdura.
Entonces, ¿quién usa la biblioteca?
BRAYDIN
Braydin viene a la biblioteca con su familia varias veces a la semana con sus hermanos: su hermana de ocho años, Millie y las gemelas de cuatro años, Ryan y Rosie. Escribe poesía, juega videojuegos e ilustra historias mientras sus hermanos juegan y leen.
Su madre, Lauren Delgado, dijo que la biblioteca era invaluable. “Para las mamás, el grupo de juego es muy importante”, dijo. “Las mamás se aíslan mucho con sus hijos y no tienen mucha interacción con adultos.
Entonces, cuando puedes venir y dejar que tus hijos se sumerjan en un ambiente educativo y hablas con otras mamás que tienen las mismas actividades diarias, se siente maravilloso”.
Ha hecho muchos amigos, especialmente madres amigas, en la biblioteca. “No creo que me hubiera comunicado con ellas en McDonalds, Starbucks o una pizzería”, dijo. “Fue aquí donde tuve la oportunidad de convertirme en amiga de la comunidad”. Esa oportunidad pronto se desvanecerá.
DANITA
La bibliotecaria principal, Danita Nichols, fue una temprana y ávida usuaria de la sucursal de su ciudad natal en California. Es donde ella descubrió A Hole is to Dig de Ruth Krauss y la serie Frances de Russell Hoban. “No los teníamos”, dijo. “Los revisé una y otra vez”. Nichols ha pasado los últimos treinta años en la NYPL, los últimos diez años en la sucursal de Inwood. Toda su carrera ha sido de transición.
“Cuando me convertí en bibliotecaria, no existía Internet. Era todo impreso y orientado a libros. Aún estábamos al borde de ese cambio”, dijo. “No solo yo, sino toda la profesión, hemos estado aprendiendo en estos 30 años lo que importa: ¿por qué las bibliotecas públicas realmente importan hoy?”
“Son importantes en el corazón de la gente”, dijo.
VALINN
La naturaleza giratoria del inventario de la biblioteca puede ser divertida y frustrante. Valinn Ranelli ha amado la historia natural desde que tenía la edad suficiente para leer. Antes de que la biblioteca de Inwood fuera renovada en 2001, Ranelli dijo que tenía más pilas y más libros. “Hay muchos libros que recuerdo haber sacado de aquí y que ya no están en la colección, libros maravillosos como Birds of New York. Tienen 10 libros sobre aves ahora. Tenían 40 libros en ese entonces”.
Dijo que después de renovar las bibliotecas tienen menos libros y más computadoras. Él y otros temen que la sucursal de Inwood regrese en una forma diferente al espacio cálido y acogedor que es hoy. Ranelli dijo, “El espacio se vuelve abierto y estéril con un énfasis en las mesas, donde la gente puede hacer el trabajo”.
SAUNA
Así es Sauna Trenkle, una maestra de escuela primaria que complementa la educación de sus alumnos con libros de la biblioteca. “Sea cual sea la unidad, vengo aquí y consigo un tesoro de libros. Donde estoy en el sur del Bronx, las bibliotecas son pocas y distantes entre sí. Es un recurso increíble para mí”, dijo. Cuando era niña, también pasaba horas cada día escondida en la sucursal de Bloomingdale en la calle 100.
Era su santuario. Ella y su mejor amiga Nina leyeron Nancy Drew, Little House on the Prairie y The Wolves of Willoughby Chase. “Solíamos desafiarnos a nosotras mismas. Íbamos a leer toda la biblioteca y comenzaríamos por la A. No creo que hayamos pasado de la G”, dijo. “Siguieron agregando libros”.
Un amor temprano por la lectura le proporcionó a Trenkle un extenso vocabulario y refinó sus habilidades de escritura y conversación, cualidades que busca inculcar en sus estudiantes. Ella no está contenta con el cierre. “Me comprometí a ponerme frente a la excavadora”, dijo.
JAMES
No son solo los niños y las familias quienes encuentran nuevos mundos. James Wilson se detiene en la biblioteca aproximadamente dos veces al mes. “Sin querer hacerlo, entro aquí y en cinco minutos encuentro tres libros que quería leer”, dijo. “Me gusta ir a través de las pilas y simplemente sacar algo. Puedes encontrar gente así”.
Descubrió un género completo de thrillers de espionaje y los autores John Sandford, Michael Connelly y Alan Furst de esa manera. “Simplemente abro los libros, leo un par de páginas y pienso, me gusta la voz de este autor”, dijo.