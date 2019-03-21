Stacked: Who uses the library?

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Braydin isn’t playing video games, he’s writing and illustrating a story about a boy who plays them so much he’s suddenly transported inside one. As the nine-year-old graphic novelist showed off his work, he said, “I have Part One at home.”

Braydin, a connoisseur of comics, likes the Bone series by Jeff Smith, who began writing the multidimensional saga when he was about nine. Braydin found the Bone books upstairs at the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL).

The 17,000-square-foot library will be demolished soon, making way for a 14-story residential building with a Pre-K center and a new library. While Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez originally touted the building as “100 percent affordable” only 40 percent will remain affordable, according to a Housing and Preservation Development (HPD) press release.

Some community members have denounced the project, saying libraries should not be springboards for real estate development.

“It could be built somewhere else,” said Jeffrey Wollock of advocacy group Save Inwood Library. “We should never have been forced to choose between our library and affordable housing, because we need both.” Inwood residents rallied for the library at Community Board meetings and gathered over 5,000 signatures in protest.

But Inwood’s rezoning, along with plans for the new library, was approved.

“They just ignored us,” said Cheramie Mondesire, a member of Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, a community grassroots organization opposed to the rezoning.

The library will open a temporary site, one block away, in a 1,700-square-foot storefront. Residents say the interim space is not enough to support the daily activities the current location offers.

The Inwood library is beloved.

In 2016, it received the Heckscher Prize, considered the “Oscars of Libraries.” The branch is full all day, with people at tables, browsers in the stacks and children playing and reading upstairs. Both personal and library computer use is abundant; one patron regularly holds FaceTime conversations using sign language.

This is the first in a series exploring the “Branch on Broadway,” its programs and its patrons.

As technology has changed, so have the needs of library users. While some have cast libraries as relics, their significance as focal gathering spaces – free, secular and democratic – endure.

So, who uses the library?

Braydin visits the library several times a week with his siblings: his eight-year-old sister, Millie and the four-year-old twins, Ryan and Rosie. He writes poetry, plays video games and illustrates stories while his siblings play and read. His mom, Lauren Delgado, called the library invaluable. “For moms, the play group is really important,” she said. “Moms get isolated a lot with their children and don’t have much adult interaction. So when you are able to come and let your children dive in an educational atmosphere and speak with other moms that have the same daily activities, it feels wonderful.”

She’s made a lot of friends, especially moms, at the library. “I don’t think I would have communicated with them at McDonalds, or Starbucks or a pizza shop. It was here that I was able to get the opportunity to become a community friend,” she said.

DANITA



Head Librarian Danita Nichols was herself an early and avid patron of her hometown branch in California. It is where she discovered A Hole is to Dig by Ruth Krauss and Russell Hoban’s Frances series. “We didn’t own those,” she said. “I checked them out over and over again.”

Nichols has spent the past thirty years at NYPL – the last ten years at the Inwood Branch. Her entire career has been one of transition.

“When I became a librarian, the Internet didn’t exist. It was very much print and book-oriented. We were still on the brink of that change,” she said. “Not only I, but the whole profession, has been learning in this 30 years what matters, ‘Why do public libraries really matter today?’”

“They matter in people’s hearts,” she said.

VALINN

The revolving nature of library stock can be both fun and frustrating. Valinn Ranelli has loved natural history since he was old enough to read. Before the Inwood library was renovated in 2001, Ranelli said it had more stacks, and more books. “There are plenty of books that I remember checking out from here that are not in the collection anymore, wonderful books like Birds of New York. They have 10 books about birds now. They had 40 books back then.”

He said after libraries are renovated they have fewer books and more computers. He and others fear the Inwood branch will return in a form unlike the warm and welcoming space it is today. Ranelli said, “The space becomes open and sterile with an emphasis on tables where people can do work.”

SAUNA

Sauna Trenkle is an elementary school teacher who supplements her students’ education with books from the library. “Whatever the unit is, I come here and get a treasure trove of books. Where I am in the South Bronx, the libraries are few and far between. It is an amazing resource for me,” she said.

As a child, she spent hours each day at the Bloomingdale branch on 100th Street. It was her sanctuary. She and her best friend Nina read Nancy Drew, Little House on the Prairie and The Wolves of Willoughby Chase. “We used to challenge ourselves. We were going to read the whole library and we’d start at the A’s. I don’t think we got past the G’s,” she said. “They kept adding books.”

An early love of reading provided Trenkle an extensive vocabulary and refined her writing and conversational skills, qualities she looks to instill in her students. She is not happy about the closure. “I’ve pledged to put myself in front of the bulldozer,” she said.

JAMES



It’s not just children and families who find new worlds. James Wilson stops by the library about twice a month.

“Without even meaning to, I walk in here and within five minutes, I find three books I wanted to read,” he said. “I like to kind of go through the stacks and just pull out something. You can find people that way.”

He discovered an entire genre of espionage thrillers and authors John Sandford, Michael Connelly and Alan Furst that way. “I just open up the books, read a couple of pages and think, I like the voice of this author,” he said.