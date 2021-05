Spurring on the shots

As of May 10, more than 7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New York City.

In an effort to get even more vaccinated, the city is rolling out freebies and incentives.

Moving forward, residents who get the shot will be offered free tickets to the Bronx Zoo, New York Botanical Garden, New York City Aquarium, Lincoln Center, New York City Football Club, Brooklyn Cyclones and other attractions, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

“Anyone who’s not gotten vaccinated, now is the time. And we want to make it easier and we want to make it fun, and we want to give you some incentive,” de Blasio said.

“We’re going to be giving out the details in the next few days, but, from this point on, there’ll be many, many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated. And we want people to know it’s time and it’s going to just make it so much better for everyone else, too,” he added. “Each additional person that gets vaccinated helps us move everything else forward.”

Previously, the New York Yankees and New York Mets announced that fans would receive free tickets to a ballgame if they got vaccinated at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, which have been serving as vaccination sites since February.

Beginning on May 19th, fans who receive a Johnson & Johnson shot at the stadium before a home baseball game will receive a voucher for tickets to an upcoming game.

“We have been honored to host a vaccination site at Yankee Stadium over these last three months,” the Yankees said in a statement. “If we can encourage more people to get vaccinated by giving away Yankees tickets, we are all in.”

Among other incentives being promoted in New York City: Lyft and Uber are offering free or discounted rides for people traveling to a vaccine site, and the American Museum of Natural History is providing free admission for up to four people to New Yorkers who get their shot at the museum.

While the city’s Covid positivity rates are at their lowest point in the past six months, vaccination rates across the state continue to decline.

Noting a 67 percent drop in New York City vaccination signups over recent weeks, City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine has proposed a “NYC Vax Pass” to encourage vaccinations by allowing New Yorkers to avoid the hassle of continual testing.

Levine has introduced Council legislation to create the pass system, which would allow individuals to immediately prove their vaccination status to enter events or workplaces.

He also called on the city to implement a “Vax Bucks” incentive program that provides prepaid debit cards redeemable at participating local small businesses and arts institutions.

“We have to implement a city-run vaccination certification system for workplaces and public venues, so workers and the public feel safe,” said Levine, who also advocated for a grassroots effort to promote the vaccine. “We need to take vaccinations directly to New Yorkers — to their neighborhoods, homes, houses of worship, and workplaces — and build trust by elevating respected community messengers. These measures have proven effective and need to be implemented, on a large scale immediately.”