Spring Chicken

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with White Wine, Artichokes and Olives

One pan wonder.

This roasted chicken dish combines classic Mediterranean flavors, including artichokes, two kinds of olives, fresh lemon and lots of garlic. It’s impressive enough for company but easy enough for a weeknight meal. When the chicken is done, add a sprinkling of feta cheese if you like for a hit of saltiness and tang. Serve flatbread alongside to soak up the savory pan juices.

Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen | williams-sonoma.com



Ingredients:

2 tsp. ground cumin

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 1/2 lb. (750 g) bone in, skin-on whole chicken legs or thighs or a combination, patted dry

2 Tbs. avocado oil or vegetable oil

1 cup (6 oz.) canned water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed and patted dried

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/3 cup (3 fl. oz.) white wine Feta cheese adds tang.

1/2 cup (2 oz.) pitted green olives

1/2 cup (2 oz.) pitted black olives, such as Kalamata

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Fresh dill fronds for garnish

1/2 cup (2 1/2 oz.) crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Pita bread or lavash for serving (optional)

The heart of the matter.

Directions: