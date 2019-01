Spotlight on the Census

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Fun fact: The first people to be counted in the 2020 Census live in Toksook Bay, a village on an island off the southeastern coast of Alaska.

Census takers fly there, and then use dogsleds and snowmobiles to navigate the frozen tundra in order to count the approximately 661 residents. January is the designated month for the count because in later months, during the spring, residents often leave to hunt and fish, making it hard to get an accurate count.

Why are census takers donning mukluks and yelling “Mush!” in order to count a small number of people in one of the remotest parts of the country? It’s the law.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census – or official count – be taken every 10 years to count the number of people living in the country. In fact, it is illegal not to answer the census and individuals can receive a fine for failing to do so.

The first census of the United States was in 1790. Census numbers are hugely important, and significant sums of money and political power are determined by how many people reside in corresponding districts. The numbers are directly proportional to the populace’s representation in government.

While each state automatically has two U.S. Senators, the House of Representatives is apportioned by population. The U.S. Constitution allows a maximum number of 435 members in the House. Each state has at least one Representative and the rest are allocated by population.

In New York, the stakes are especially high. Analysis by the consulting firm Election Data Services Inc. shows New York will likely lose at least one congressional representative, and most likely two, after the 2020 census numbers are in.

Using 2018 population estimates, Election Data Services projects 13 states will change. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon are projected to gain a seat in Congress. Texas may gain two seats. Rhode Island, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will lose one.

Projected 2020 Census figures show California will lose a congressional district, a first in its nearly 160-year history. If that happens, Minnesota, in turn, might keep its seat.

New York is on track to lose one seat in the House of Representatives. While the 2020 projections are preliminary and subject to change, there is a high probability it will lose two seats. According to the study, the numbers are very close, and could be determined by a count of less than 20,000 people.

Census numbers also determine how state and federal funding are allocated. The Census Bureau recently released a study how federal assistance programs were apportioned using its 2015 data. More than $689 billion was allocated, including $71 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP; $30 billion for Federal Pell Grant Program; and $18.9 billion for the National School Lunch Program.

Furthermore, census numbers affect how election and school districts are drawn. Funding for roads, schools, hospitals, police, fire stations and other critical services are determined by the census. Policy makers, businesses and other researchers use the data to make long-range forecasts, plan investments, decide where to put plants and factories and establish new businesses. An undercount would affect the balance of power, distribution of billions of dollars and commerce and trade for at least a decade.

Responding to the census is crucial, but many fear the 2020 Census won’t be accurate.

The Commerce Department, which is charged with administering the census, added a question about citizenship, requiring people to respond with one of five choices: Yes, born in the United States; Yes, born in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, or Northern Marianas; Yes, born abroad of U.S. citizen parent or parents; Yes, U.S. citizen by naturalization; No, not a U.S. citizen.

A citizenship question has not been included in the census since 1950. The Justice Department said it needs a better count of voting-age citizens in order to enforce protections against voting discrimination under the Voting Rights Act.

But more than two dozen cities and states—including New York and California—filed lawsuits opposing the question, alleging it intentionally discriminates against immigrants, especially undocumented immigrants, and will lead to a massive undercount.

Several critics in the New York areas have spoken out, including members of New York Counts 2020, a coalition of groups working with the city to maximize the census numbers.

“The proposed citizenship question is clearly designed to rig the census by ultimately depriving immigrant-rich states – like New York – of their political power,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

Historically, about 75 percent of the population answers the census immediately. The last 25 percent are the costliest to count.

In the coming weeks, The Manhattan Times will report on more issues around the imminent U.S. Census, including new technology that will be used, new questions that will be asked and some of the special challenges inherent in procuring an accurate count in New York.