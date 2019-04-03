- English
Spin Cycle
Wellness event promotes fitness
By Gregg McQueen
Michael McGuire was impressed.
“It’s a miracle,” he remarked.
McGuire marveled openly at the hard work of Jerry Cahill as he pedaled hard on his stationary bike at Chelsea Piers.
An avid cyclist, Cahill was participating in an event to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis (CF), an incurable and chronic disease affecting the lungs and digestive system.
Now 62 years old, the fact that he is still pedaling defies many odds.
Cahill himself suffers from CF, and the average life expectancy for those with the disease is 37 years.
He attributed his extended life span to frequent exercise.
“[It’s] the single most important thing in my life that’s kept me well beyond the expected life expectancy,” he said. “You need to keep the body moving. For people with cystic fibrosis, it’s a great form of therapy because it keeps your lungs clear.”
Though the disease does not have a cure, Cahill said that treatments are improving all the time.
Cahill once ran marathons to help combat his disease, but switched to cycling after needing two knee replacements.
“Now I’m cycling as much as possible, trying to raise awareness for the disease,” he said.
Cahill took part in a “Cycle for Cystic Fibrosis” event on March 28 at Chelsea Piers to raise money for CF research. It was sponsored by UnitedHealthcare in conjunction with the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which provides support for CF patients, which number about 30,000 in the United States.
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason founded the organization after his son Gunner was diagnosed with CF in 1993.
“Cycle for Cystic Fibrosis” served as the kickoff for Wellness Week, a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and Chelsea Piers Fitness that encourages people to be more active by offering group exercise classes for only $5 each.
“It’s about helping people live healthier lives and getting them to exercise,” said McGuire, Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare of New York.
“Working with the Boomer Esiason Foundation has been great for us,” remarked McGuire, who also took part in the fitness group demo. “And it’s been a great partnership with us and Chelsea Piers because there’s so much here to offer, and it’s such a big name in New York City. There are many ways people can be active here, they can do swimming, biking, lift weights, golf.”
Esiason suggested that his greatest legacy would be the work of his Foundation and the battle his son has waged against the disease while performing advocacy.
“If I’m judged on anything in my life, it will be on that and his success,” he said. “The fact that he’s living and he’s healthy, and he’s fighting a disease and he’s advocating for people with that same disease unselfishly and putting himself out there, I can’t even begin to express the amount of pride that I have in that regard.”
Cahill said he was not diagnosed with CF until age 10, which is relatively late as far as the disease goes.
“The technology is better now. They can diagnose earlier, the therapies are better,” he said.
“They’re detecting kids earlier, which is better,” added McGuire. “Through Boomer’s foundation and all the research now there are better drugs, there is better understanding of the disease.”
Cahill experienced a significant health challenge in 2012 when he required a double lung transplant, which was performed at The Gunnar Esiason Adult Cystic Fibrosis and Lung Program at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights.
The Brooklyn resident routinely travels to Northern Manhattan for his follow-up care. “I’ve got to be cautious about infection control,” he said.
“I’ll be seven years post-double lung transplant,” he said. “They do amazing work there.”
For more information on Wellness Week, please visit www.chelseapiers.com/fitness.
Giro de bici
Evento de bienestar promueve el acondicionamiento físico
Por Gregg McQueen
Michael McGuire estaba impresionado.
“Es un milagro”, comentó.
McGuire se maravilló abiertamente ante el arduo trabajo de Jerry Cahill mientras pedaleaba con fuerza en su bicicleta estacionaria en Chelsea Piers.
Un ávido ciclista, Cahill participó en un evento para crear conciencia sobre la fibrosis quística (FQ), una enfermedad incurable y crónica que afecta a los pulmones y al sistema digestivo.
Ahora con 62 años, el hecho de que aún pedalea desafía muchas probabilidades.
El propio Cahill sufre de FQ, y la esperanza de vida promedio para quienes padecen la enfermedad es de 37 años.
Él atribuyó su vida extendida al ejercicio frecuente.
“[Es] lo más importante en mi vida que me ha mantenido más allá de la expectativa de vida esperada”, dijo. “Necesitas mantener el cuerpo en movimiento. Para las personas con fibrosis quística, es una excelente forma de terapia porque mantiene tus pulmones limpios”.
Aunque la enfermedad no tiene cura, Cahill dijo que los tratamientos están mejorando todo el tiempo.
Cahill alguna vez corrió maratones para ayudar a combatir su enfermedad, pero cambió a la bicicleta después de necesitar dos reemplazos de rodilla.
“Ahora estoy pedaleando lo más posible, tratando de crear conciencia sobre la enfermedad”, dijo.
Cahill participó en un evento “Bici por la fibrosis quística” el 28 de marzo en Chelsea Piers para recaudar fondos para la investigación de la FQ. Fue patrocinado por UnitedHealthcare junto con la Fundación Boomer Esiason, que brinda apoyo a pacientes con FQ, que suman alrededor de 30,000 en los Estados Unidos.
El ex mariscal de campo de la NFL, Boomer Esiason, fundó la organización después de que su hijo Gunnar fue diagnosticado con FQ en 1993.
“Bici por la Fibrosis Quística” sirvió como el inicio de la Semana del Bienestar, una asociación entre UnitedHealthcare y Chelsea Piers Fitness que alienta a las personas a ser más activas ofreciendo clases de ejercicios en grupo por solo $5 dólares cada una.
“Se trata de ayudar a las personas a llevar una vida más saludable y hacer que hagan ejercicio”, dijo McGuire, director ejecutivo de UnitedHealthcare de Nueva York.
“Trabajar con la Fundación Boomer Esiason ha sido genial para nosotros”, comentó McGuire, quien también participó en la demostración del grupo de ejercicios. “Y ha sido una gran asociación con nosotros y Chelsea Piers porque hay mucho que ofrecer, y es un nombre tan grande en la ciudad de Nueva York. Hay muchas maneras en que las personas pueden estar activas aquí, nadar, andar en bicicleta, levantar pesas, jugar al golf”.
Esiason sugirió que su mayor legado sería el trabajo de su Fundación y la batalla que su hijo ha librado contra la enfermedad mientras realiza actividades de defensa.
“Si me juzgan por algo en mi vida, será por eso y por su éxito”, dijo. “El hecho de que está viviendo, que está sano, que está luchando contra una enfermedad y está abogando por las personas con la misma enfermedad de manera desinteresada y exponiéndose, ni siquiera puedo comenzar a expresar cuan orgulloso me siento al respecto”.
Cahill dijo que no se le diagnosticó FQ hasta la edad de 10 años, lo cual es relativamente tarde en cuanto a la enfermedad.
“La tecnología es mejor ahora. Se puede diagnosticar antes, las terapias son mejores”, dijo.
“Están detectándola en los niños antes, lo que es mejor”, agregó McGuire. “A través de la fundación Boomer y toda la investigación, ahora hay mejores medicamentos, hay una mejor comprensión de la enfermedad”.
Cahill experimentó un importante problema de salud en 2012 cuando requirió un trasplante doble de pulmón, que se realizó en el Programa Gunnar Esiason de Fibrosis Quística y Pulmón en adultos en el Hospital New York-Presbyterian en Washington Heights.
El residente de Brooklyn viaja rutinariamente al norte de Manhattan para su atención de seguimiento. “Tengo que tener cuidado con el control de infecciones”, dijo.
“Tendré siete años después del doble trasplante de pulmón”, dijo. “Hacen un trabajo increíble ahí”.
Para más información sobre la semana del bienestar, visite www.chelseapiers.com/fitness.