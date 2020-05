Spike in bias, hate crimes during pandemic

New York City has seen a spike in hate and bias incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past three and half months, the city’s Commission on Human Rights (NYCCHR) has tracked over 350 complaints of bias and harassment related to the pandemic, said NYCCHR Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis.

“[The pandemic] is a time of great uncertainty and increased fear for all New Yorkers,” she said. “No New Yorker should experience fear of violence or intimidation or stigma at the same time based on their race or ethnicity.”

Malalis and other officials spoke during a virtual roundtable on May 27 with reporters from the community and ethnic media.

The most marked increase has been in harassment complaints involving Asian Pacific Islanders (API). Malalis reported that since the start of the pandemic, NYCCHR has tracked 133 complaints involving API bias.

“During the same time period last year, we only had 11 complaints,” said Malalis.

On May 26, NYCCHR launched a $100,000 public education campaign to combat anti-Asian bias.

The agency also has a COVID-19 response team to quickly respond to complaints and has intervened in over 200 incidents so far.

Malalis said her agency has responded to many pandemic-period complaints by attempts at education, rather than a typical investigation or litigation.

“In many incidents, our staff has been able to intervene. What we have found is that simple education of the person or entity has been sufficient to stop the situation from occurring,” she said.

The agency has also conducted online training sessions that have reached over 5,000 people, Malalis said, including a series of bystander intervention training. She encouraged New Yorkers to call 311 and say “Human Rights” or call 212.416.0197 to report bias incidents they have witnessed.

“We’re really relying on folks in New York to report if they see an incident of harassment,” she said. “Sometimes victims can’t report or are unwilling.”

The Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force has responded to 18 hate crimes related to COVID-19, according to the unit’s Commanding Officer, Mark Molinari. Arrests have been made in 13 of the cases.

Five of the crimes were assaults, Molinari said, and nine were for aggravated harassment in the second degree.

“That is basically targeting someone for their identity and either attempting, threatening or making physical contact with that person,” said Molinari, who noted that the New York penal law was updated in 2019 to expand the definition of a hate crime.

The city’s newest agency, the NYC Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, was launched last September to develop community-driven prevention strategies to address biases fueling such crimes.

“One of the pillars of fighting hate has got to be community engagement,” said Executive Director Deborah Lauter, who explained that the agency performed extensive community outreach to combat anti-Semitism.

“We engaged different communities on getting to know each other and how you stand up for the other,” she said.

The city is also engaging in a $100,000 outreach campaign across media platforms and community spaces including pharmacies and convenience stores. The effort is intended to raise awareness and encourage more reporting on discrimination and harassment. Ads will also appear for the first time on the social media platform WeChat and in various languages such as Korean and Chinese.

The NYC Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes had partnered with the Department of Education (DOE) to bring its anti-bias message into city schools.

She recalled an interaction with a high school student who stressed that parents should be engaged as well, as children mimic adult behavior.

“One kid said, ‘You should know what we hear back home. What are you doing about the parents?’” Lauter said. “Kids hear things from parents and people in positions of power that are not healthy. We need to focus on how we change that tune and make it a culture of respect and embracing diversity.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/StopCOVIDHate .