There is a new special, limited-edition library card featuring Spider-Man.

Step aside, Dewey Decimal.

It’s Peter Parker’s time.

The New York Public Library (NYPL) and Marvel have teamed up to launch a special, limited-edition library card featuring Spider-Man.

It will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all NYPL branches beginning on October 11.

Featuring images of Spider-Man along with fellow web-slinger Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, the free card marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first comic book appearance and is available to both new and current library patrons.

“Reading is a superpower — one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully,” said NYPL President Anthony W. Marx. “At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information.”

The debut marks the start of the NYPL’s Open House week.

In 2021, the NYPL eliminated fines for overdue books — a move included in the plotline of Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #900, released on July 27.

In the comic, Peter Parker returns a large stack of overdue books to the library after learning of the elimination of late fees.

“Marvel’s history has always been rooted in telling stories on the page. And to many people, those stories taught them the joy and power of reading, whether it was their first comic book or graphic novel at a young age or the first time they shared their passion for Marvel comics with their friends and families,” said Marvel Vice President of Licensed Publishing Sven Larsen. “With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with the New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy.”

The Spider-Man card introduction kicks off the start of the NYPL’s Open House week, which runs from October 11 to 17. During the week, libraries in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island host a variety of free programs and events, as well as book giveaways while supplies last.

For more information, visit nypl.org/beyondamazing.