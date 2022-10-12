Spider-Man library card debuts
Step aside, Dewey Decimal.
It’s Peter Parker’s time.
The New York Public Library (NYPL) and Marvel have teamed up to launch a special, limited-edition library card featuring Spider-Man.
It will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all NYPL branches beginning on October 11.
Featuring images of Spider-Man along with fellow web-slinger Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, the free card marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first comic book appearance and is available to both new and current library patrons.
“Reading is a superpower — one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully,” said NYPL President Anthony W. Marx. “At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information.”
In 2021, the NYPL eliminated fines for overdue books — a move included in the plotline of Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #900, released on July 27.
In the comic, Peter Parker returns a large stack of overdue books to the library after learning of the elimination of late fees.
“Marvel’s history has always been rooted in telling stories on the page. And to many people, those stories taught them the joy and power of reading, whether it was their first comic book or graphic novel at a young age or the first time they shared their passion for Marvel comics with their friends and families,” said Marvel Vice President of Licensed Publishing Sven Larsen. “With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with the New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy.”
The Spider-Man card introduction kicks off the start of the NYPL’s Open House week, which runs from October 11 to 17. During the week, libraries in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island host a variety of free programs and events, as well as book giveaways while supplies last.
For more information, visit nypl.org/beyondamazing.
Se estrena la tarjeta de biblioteca de Spiderman
A un lado sistema de clasificación Dewey Decimal.
Es el momento de Peter Parker.
La Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) y Marvel se han unido para lanzar una tarjeta especial de edición limitada con la imagen de Spiderman.
Estará disponible por orden de llegada en todas las sucursales de la NYPL a partir del 11 de octubre.
Con imágenes de Spider-Man junto con su compañero Miles Morales y Gwen Stacy, la tarjeta gratuita celebra el 60 aniversario de la primera aparición de Spider-Man en los cómics y está disponible tanto para usuarios nuevos como actuales de la biblioteca.
“La lectura es un superpoder que proporciona a todo el mundo la habilidad de aprender, inspirarse y comprender el mundo de forma más completa”, dijo el presidente de la NYPL, Anthony W. Marx. “En la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York seguimos dedicados a proporcionar libros y recursos que ayuden a los neoyorquinos a alcanzar nuevos retos y la colaboración con Marvel en esta emocionante tarjeta de Spiderman de edición limitada refuerza los excepcionales logros que la gente puede alcanzar cuando tiene acceso a la información”.
En 2021, la NYPL eliminó las multas por libros atrasados, una medida incluida en la línea argumental de Amazing Spider-Man #900 de Marvel Comics, que salió a la venta el 27 de julio.
En el cómic, Peter Parker devuelve una gran pila de libros atrasados a la biblioteca tras enterarse de la eliminación de las multas por retraso.
“La historia de Marvel siempre se ha basado en contar historias en las páginas. Y a muchas personas, esas historias les enseñaron la alegría y el poder de la lectura, ya sea su primer cómic o novela gráfica a una edad temprana o la primera vez que compartieron su pasión por los cómics de Marvel con sus amigos y familias”, dijo el vicepresidente de publicaciones con licencia de Marvel, Sven Larsen. “Con tantos de nuestros momentos y personajes más icónicos establecidos en la ciudad de Nueva York, estamos encantados de trabajar con la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York para invitar a aún más gente a sumergirse en Marvel y encontrar sus propios favoritos a través del legado de Spider-Man”.
La presentación de la tarjeta de Spider-Man da el banderazo de salida a la semana de puertas abiertas de la NYPL, que se celebra del 11 al 17 de octubre. Durante la semana, las bibliotecas del Bronx, Manhattan y Staten Island organizan una serie de programas y eventos gratuitos, además regalan libros hasta agotar existencias.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nypl.org/beyondamazing.