Speed cameras to run 24/7

With the new deal, speed cameras will now be kept on 24 hours a day – once the City Council issues final approval.

‘Round the clock.

State legislators have reached an agreement that will extend New York City’s speed camera program and keep the cameras running 24 hours a day.

The deal by the state legislature would extend the program – which currently has cameras placed in 750 school zones to deter driver speeding – by three years, and allow the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) to install additional cameras.

While cameras have proved to be effective in reducing vehicle speeding, the current program requires that they be shut off on weekends and between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, severely limiting their effectiveness.

“With the majority of traffic fatalities now happening overnights and on weekends, expanding the automated enforcement hours of operation is a huge accomplishment for the city and for the safety of New Yorkers,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez said in a statement.

“The DOT will continue working around the clock to reduce road fatalities throughout the city – and ensure we’re improving traffic safety in historically underinvested communities,” Rodríguez said.

As of December 2020, speeding at camera locations during hours of operation had dropped by an average of 72 percent, according to the DOT. But in 2018, one in three deaths or serious injuries occurred while the cameras were not allowed to operate.

The current speed camera program was slated to expire on June 30.

Before taking effect, the deal by state lawmakers to expand the program must be approved by the New York City Council.

he deal will also allow for the installation of additional cameras.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence that has taken too many,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “We are investing a historic $900 million in street safety and redesigning 1,000 intersections across the city – but we cannot do this alone, and my team and I have been working closely with our partners in Albany for months to get this done. I want to thank Speaker Heastie, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Gounardes, Assemblymember Glick, and all of my colleagues who helped us take this significant step. I now look forward to working with our partners in the City Council to deliver safer streets and a safer city for New Yorkers.”