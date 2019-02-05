- English
Special Delivery
Ross to testify again before Congress
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Fun Fact: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been invited back to testify before Congressional lawmakers.
Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on March 14 to discuss his decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
After weeks of negotiations, he agreed to the testimony without a subpoena.
“Committee members expect Secretary Ross to provide complete and truthful answers to a wide range of questions, including questions regarding the ongoing preparations for the Census, the addition of a citizenship question, and other topics,” committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), said in a written statement. “The Committee also expects full compliance with all of our outstanding document requests prior to the hearing.”
The Commerce Department is the defendant in lawsuits brought by several states and civil rights groups that allege the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census is “arbitrary and capricious” and violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) which prohibits federal agencies from deviating from the law. The suit also alleges the addition of the question will result in a massive undercount, especially in communities with large immigrant populations. An undercount will result in a loss of federal, state and local representation as well as decreased funding for infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other programs that rely on allocations of federal funds.
Last year, Ross appeared before the House Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Census. At the time, he testified the decision to add a citizenship question was after the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent a memo requesting the information so it could enforce the Voting Rights Act.
But during the discovery phase of the lawsuit and subsequent trial, it was revealed that Ross had early conversations with then-Trump advisor Steve Bannon about adding the citizenship question. Memos and other documents revealed that he asked his aids to find a government agency that would request the addition of a citizenship question. When first asked, the DOJ declined.
Ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said that Ross’s “egregious” actions were “a veritable smorgasbord of classic, clear-cut APA violations” and that the decision was presented in a way that concealed its true nature instead of explaining it.
The Trump administration appealed the ruling but did not specify grounds for its appeal. There is speculation that the DOJ will step in and ask that the case bypass the appeals court and ask the Supreme Court to rule on it instead. Some legal analysts expect that the conservative high court will be more sympathetic to the government. Other lawsuits are ongoing. There are two based in Maryland. Two cases in California are also in progress.
Now Ross has some ‘splaining to do. New York Representative Grace Meng is calling on the DOJ to determine if Ross provided false statements during his House testimony last year. She asked the Commerce Secretary if the President or anyone in the White House discussed adding the citizenship question to the Census.
At the time, Ross replied, “I am not aware of any such.” Yet court records prove he discussed the question with Bannon. Meng later tweeted, “Unconscionable that @SecretaryRoss lied to my face during a Congressional hearing on the issue.”
The Commerce Secretary can also be expected to answer questions about his investments. A nonprofit, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), which seeks to reduce the influence of money in politics, says Ross may have violated conflict of interest laws in congressional testimony and financial disclosures he made regarding his holdings.
CLC filed a complaint last year about Ross’s actions involving ownership of stock in companies that could have been affected by the Trump Administration’s actions of which he had direct knowledge. Later Ross issued a statement saying that he had not participated in any action that would result a beneficial financial outcome and that he had divested a large part of his investments and bought Treasury securities instead.
Servicio especial
Ross testificará nuevamente ante el congreso
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Dato curioso: el secretario de Comercio, Wilbur Ross, ha sido invitado nuevamente a declarar ante legisladores del Congreso.
Ross, quien supervisa la Oficina del Censo, comparecerá ante el Comité de Supervisión y Reforma de la Cámara de Representantes el 14 de marzo para discutir su decisión de agregar una pregunta sobre ciudadanía al Censo de 2020. Después de semanas de negociaciones, aceptó el testimonio sin una citación.
“Los miembros del comité esperan que el secretario Ross brinde respuestas completas y verdaderas a una amplia gama de preguntas, incluidas preguntas sobre los preparativos en curso para el censo, la adición de una pregunta sobre ciudadanía y otros temas”, dijo el presidente del comité, Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), dijo en una declaración escrita. “El Comité también espera el cumplimiento total de todas nuestras solicitudes pendientes de documentos antes de la audiencia”.
El Departamento de Comercio es el acusado en las demandas presentadas por varios estados y grupos de derechos civiles, los cuales alegan que la adición de una pregunta de ciudadanía al Censo de 2020 es “arbitraria y caprichosa” y viola la Ley de Procedimiento Administrativo (APA, por sus siglas en inglés) que prohíbe a las agencias federales desviarse de la Ley. La demanda también alega que la adición de la pregunta dará lugar a una subestimación masiva, especialmente en comunidades con grandes poblaciones de inmigrantes. Un recuento insuficiente dará lugar a una pérdida de representación federal, estatal y local, así como a una disminución de los fondos para infraestructura, escuelas, hospitales y otros programas que dependen de las asignaciones de fondos federales.
El año pasado, Ross compareció ante el subcomité de Asignaciones de la Cámara de Representantes que financia el censo. En ese momento, testificó que la decisión de agregar una pregunta de ciudadanía se produjo después de que el Departamento de Justicia (DOJ, por sus siglas en inglés) enviara una nota solicitando la información para que pudiera hacer cumplir la Ley de Derechos de Votación.
Pero durante la fase de descubrimiento de la demanda y el juicio posterior, se reveló que Ross tuvo conversaciones tempranas con el entonces asesor de Trump, Steve Bannon, acerca de agregar la pregunta de ciudadanía. Los memos y otros documentos revelaron que pidió a sus ayudantes que encontraran una agencia gubernamental que solicitara la adición de una pregunta sobre ciudadanía. Cuando se le preguntó por primera vez, el Departamento de Justicia se negó.
Fallando a favor de los demandantes, el juez Jesse Furman del Tribunal de Distrito de los Estados Unidos para el distrito sur de Nueva York, dijo que las “indignantes” acciones de Ross eran “una verdadera mezcla heterogénea de violaciones clásicas y claras de la APA (Ley de Procedimiento Administrativo)” y que la decisión se presentó de una manera que ocultaba su verdadera naturaleza en lugar de explicarla.
La administración Trump apeló la decisión pero no especificó los motivos. Existe la especulación de que el DOJ intervendrá y solicitará que el caso se salte la corte de apelaciones y le pida a la Corte Suprema que se pronuncie en su lugar. Algunos analistas legales esperan que el tribunal superior conservador simpatice más con el gobierno. Otras demandas están en curso. Hay dos con sede en Maryland. Dos casos en California también están en progreso.
Ahora Ross tiene algunas explicaciones que dar.
La representante de Nueva York, Grace Meng, solicita al Departamento de Justicia que determine si Ross proporcionó declaraciones falsas durante su testimonio ante la Cámara el año pasado. Ella le preguntó al secretario de Comercio si el presidente o alguien en la Casa Blanca discutió agregar la pregunta sobre ciudadanía al Censo.
En ese momento, Ross respondió: “No tengo conocimiento de nada así”. Sin embargo, los registros judiciales demuestran que discutió la pregunta con Bannon. Más tarde, Meng escribió en Twitter: “Es inconcebible que @SecretaryRoss me mintiera durante una audiencia del Congreso sobre el tema”.
También se puede esperar que el secretario de Comercio responda preguntas sobre sus inversiones. Una organización sin fines de lucro, el Campaign Legal Center (CLC), que busca reducir la influencia del dinero en la política, dice que Ross pudo haber violado las leyes sobre conflictos de intereses en el testimonio del Congreso y las revelaciones financieras que hizo con respecto a sus posesiones.
CLC presentó una queja el año pasado sobre las acciones de Ross relacionadas con la propiedad de acciones en compañías que podrían haber sido afectadas por las acciones del gobierno de Trump, de las cuales tenía conocimiento directo. Más tarde, Ross emitió un comunicado diciendo que no había participado en ninguna acción que pudiera derivar en un resultado financiero beneficioso y que había vendido una gran parte de sus inversiones y, en cambio, había comprado títulos del Tesoro.