Special Delivery

Ross to testify again before Congress

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Fun Fact: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been invited back to testify before Congressional lawmakers.

Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on March 14 to discuss his decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

After weeks of negotiations, he agreed to the testimony without a subpoena.

“Committee members expect Secretary Ross to provide complete and truthful answers to a wide range of questions, including questions regarding the ongoing preparations for the Census, the addition of a citizenship question, and other topics,” committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), said in a written statement. “The Committee also expects full compliance with all of our outstanding document requests prior to the hearing.”

The Commerce Department is the defendant in lawsuits brought by several states and civil rights groups that allege the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census is “arbitrary and capricious” and violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) which prohibits federal agencies from deviating from the law. The suit also alleges the addition of the question will result in a massive undercount, especially in communities with large immigrant populations. An undercount will result in a loss of federal, state and local representation as well as decreased funding for infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other programs that rely on allocations of federal funds.

Last year, Ross appeared before the House Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Census. At the time, he testified the decision to add a citizenship question was after the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent a memo requesting the information so it could enforce the Voting Rights Act.

But during the discovery phase of the lawsuit and subsequent trial, it was revealed that Ross had early conversations with then-Trump advisor Steve Bannon about adding the citizenship question. Memos and other documents revealed that he asked his aids to find a government agency that would request the addition of a citizenship question. When first asked, the DOJ declined.

Ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said that Ross’s “egregious” actions were “a veritable smorgasbord of classic, clear-cut APA violations” and that the decision was presented in a way that concealed its true nature instead of explaining it.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling but did not specify grounds for its appeal. There is speculation that the DOJ will step in and ask that the case bypass the appeals court and ask the Supreme Court to rule on it instead. Some legal analysts expect that the conservative high court will be more sympathetic to the government. Other lawsuits are ongoing. There are two based in Maryland. Two cases in California are also in progress.

Now Ross has some ‘splaining to do. New York Representative Grace Meng is calling on the DOJ to determine if Ross provided false statements during his House testimony last year. She asked the Commerce Secretary if the President or anyone in the White House discussed adding the citizenship question to the Census.

At the time, Ross replied, “I am not aware of any such.” Yet court records prove he discussed the question with Bannon. Meng later tweeted, “Unconscionable that @SecretaryRoss lied to my face during a Congressional hearing on the issue.”

The Commerce Secretary can also be expected to answer questions about his investments. A nonprofit, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), which seeks to reduce the influence of money in politics, says Ross may have violated conflict of interest laws in congressional testimony and financial disclosures he made regarding his holdings.

CLC filed a complaint last year about Ross’s actions involving ownership of stock in companies that could have been affected by the Trump Administration’s actions of which he had direct knowledge. Later Ross issued a statement saying that he had not participated in any action that would result a beneficial financial outcome and that he had divested a large part of his investments and bought Treasury securities instead.

