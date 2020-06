Space Stakes

Call for permanent expansion of Open Streets

By Gregg McQueen

As the city prepares to enact Phase 2 of its reopening process in the coming weeks, some officials are calling for thoroughfares to be permanently closed to traffic to allow for outdoor dining and cultural activities.

On Fri., June 12, elected officials, Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and community stakeholders gathered on Dyckman Street in Inwood to tout the success of the city’s Open Streets program, which has closed designated streets to vehicular traffic during the pandemic.

The block of Dyckman Street between Seaman Avenue and Broadway was one of the first streets included in the program.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said the Open Streets program should serve as a blueprint on how to create more permanent open spaces.

“My whole vision is about making the city of New York a role model, making the city more walkable and open to pedestrians and cyclist friendly,” said Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee.

Sandra Jaquéz, owner of Il Sole Restaurant, said the program has been helpful to eateries on the block, as customers can gather more safely and eat takeout food on nearby park benches.

“As we’re allowed to do outdoor dining, this is space that we will need to use for tables so people can keep spaced out,” explained Jaquez, who said closing a section of Dyckman to traffic has shown the potential for using open spaces even after the pandemic is gone.

“This is an opportunity under these circumstances that we have with coronavirus to make something great here,” remarked Jaquéz, who suggested the space could be used for farmers or flea markets, activities for children and holiday parties.

“It’s not only going to benefit restaurant owners but also the community so we can come together,” she said. “We want to make this happen not just temporarily, but permanently.”

Launched on May 4 to allow for greater social distancing, Open Streets now includes 45 miles of New York City roads and is expected to expand to 100 miles.

Other Northern Manhattan Streets in the program include Margaret Corbin Drive between Fort Washington Avenue and Cabrini Boulevard in Fort Tryon Park, and Laurel Hill Terrace near Highbridge Park.

Rodríguez called for Dyckman Street between Broadway and Seaman to be closed to traffic permanently and renamed “Quisqueya Plaza” to offer year-round community events.

“It’s not only for restaurants to be able to have their tables here, it’s also to celebrate our culture,” he said.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat expressed support for the move. Noting that the block was filled with crack vials in the early ‘90s, Espaillat said that neighborhoods hit hard by coronavirus will need to be rejuvenated the way they were after the crack epidemic.

“We know what it is to bring a neighborhood back,” he said.

“I think that open streets should also involve open hearts and open minds,” Community Board 12 Chair Eleazar Bueno said of the idea to rename the plaza. “I think this would be a great opportunity to experience someone else’s culture.”

In collaboration with the DOT, the city is currently planning an outdoor dining process so restaurants can create seating areas directly in front of their establishments on these Open Streets.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the survival of many restaurants was dependent upon the success of the plan.

“If these restaurants don’t have the opportunity to go into open spaces, they’re not going to make it,” she remarked. “The small, mom and pop, owner-operated [business] has to be able to survive.”

Trottenberg said the DOT is planning to allow restaurants to use adjacent sidewalks, parking spaces or street spaces. The city will identify new Open Streets on commercial strips with a large number of restaurants and bars.

Noting the need “to do something quickly, with a minimum of complexity and bureaucracy,” Trottenberg said the city would forgo the typical sidewalk café licensing procedure for the pandemic-related outdoor dining initiative, and allow eateries to use “a very simple opting-in process.”

“We don’t want a model that’s heavy with [police] enforcement, but that means that community members and elected leaders, community boards, everyone has to work together,” she said.

“The goal is to help as many restaurants as we can as quickly as we can,” said Trottenberg, who acknowledged the window is limited for businesses to use the outdoor dining as an option. She said the city will announce additional plans in the coming weeks.

“We have a few more months where we can help restaurants get out and get some business,” Trottenberg said. “Once the weather turns cold, they’ll start to lose the ability to do this. We feel an urgency to do this quickly.”