Soup to Savor

Recipe: Chickpea and Turkey Meatball Soup with Mustard Greens

This hearty soup recipe is comfort food writ large.

The best recipes are those that make more than you’ll likely be able to finish off in one sitting, meaning lots of options for future meals.

Here, bite-size turkey meatballs are packed with fresh oregano, grated Parmesan, Panko and a bit of garlic. You can freeze one portion for another day. A simple garlic, onion, chickpea and mustard greens broth is a tasty, aromatic foil to the plump meatballs.

Do yourself a favor and make a double recipe of these homemade meatballs and cook and freeze the extra batch for up to a couple of months. You are then halfway to a great soup supper on a busy weeknight. A different meat—chicken, beef, pork or lamb—can be used in place of the turkey, and Swiss chard or kale can be substituted for the mustard greens.

Mustard greens are used here, but any leafy, dark vegetable will do.

Ingredients

For the turkey meatballs:

3/4 lb. (375 g) ground turkey

1 garlic clove, minced

3 Tbs. panko bread crumbs

2 Tbs. grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 Tbs. tomato paste

2 Tbs. chopped oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Minced onions add a subtle sweet touch.

For the soup:

2 Tbs. olive oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 Tbs. tomato paste

2 cans (each 15 oz./470 g) chickpeas, drained

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

4 cups (32 fl. oz./1 l) chicken broth

1 bunch mustard greens, thick stems and ribs removed, leaves cut into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces

Chickpeas are rich in fiber.

Directions

For the meatballs:

Preheat an oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

To make the meatballs, in a bowl, combine the turkey, garlic, panko, Parmesan, egg, tomato paste, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper and stir just until combined.

Using a heaping teaspoon of the mixture, form each mini meatball and place about 1/2 inch (12 mm) apart on the prepared baking sheet.

Roast until the meatballs are cooked through, 15 to 18 minutes. Set aside.

Garlic is always good.

For the soup:

In a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil.

Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 6 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 2 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste and chickpeas, and season with salt and pepper. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Pack in flavor with grated Parmesan.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Purée half of the soup in a food processor or blender. Return to the pot and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Place over medium-low heat and add the meatballs and the mustard greens.

Cook until the meatballs are warmed through and the mustard greens wilt, about 4 minutes, then serve. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: Williams Sonoma Taste | blog.williams-sonoma.com.