Sounds on Screen

Band camp goes live.

The Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York has announced that its 16th annual Brass Band Camp will be online and free, from August 3 to 9.

Brass and percussion students, teachers and performers will gather for a full week of intense “brass boot camp,” covering everything from proper daily warm up techniques to recording several performance videos, in lieu of its traditional live camp finale concert.

The week will include “A Celebration of American Music Icon Dave Brubeck’s 100th Birthday,” ​with special guest composer and bass trombone soloist​ Chris Brubeck. ​He will talk about his father’s life, music and involvement in the civil rights movement as portrayed through his music. Chris will also discuss his own compositional successes, including music recorded by Gramercy Brass Orchestra on Brubeck: Bold & Brassy!

The week will also include interviews and master classes with several brass and percussion celebrities, such as:

Josh Landress ​- Owner of J. Landress Brass. He’ll talk about brass instrument design and repair, and plans for his newly re-opening shop and location at ​38 West 32nd Street (9th Floor) ​ in Manhattan.

Joseph Anderer ​- Veteran co-Principal Horn of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. He'll demonstrate techniques on French Horn performance, as well as conversations about his long and illustrious career at the Met Opera and other concert organizations around the globe.

Wayne Dillon ​- Versatile Trumpet Guru and DCI Adjudicator. He will discuss brass performance concepts and his expert knowledge of ​ marching band training ​ in his program calledPreparing for Next Season! ​ Dillon is a noted Conn-Selmer artist-clinician.

Gramercy Brass Band Camp 2020 virtual edition is free and offered on all levels to brass and percussion students and performers. There is even an Observer category for those who just want to enjoy the experience.

For more information, please contact GBBC@gramercybrass.org or leave a message at 212.229.7607.

To register for Gramercy Brass Band Camp, go to ​gramercybrass.org and click the Gramercy Brass Band Camp tab at the top.