Soul Season
Recipe: Tomato and Watermelon Basil Salsa
The hotter the day, the cooler the dish.
This spin on the salsa dip has watermelon as its star ingredient.
The bright red fruit is nutrient-dense and rich in vitamin C and water. This flavorful preparation provides plenty of sweet-and-savory goodness, thanks to its medley of antioxidant-rich vegetables.
Feel free to flout the rules. You can add as much basil and onion as you wish to taste.
This tangy dip can be served with fresh crunchy vegetables, whole wheat pita chips or even tossed onto grilled meats.
Go on, be saucy.
INGREDIENTS
- 1½ cups tomatoes, diced
- 2½ cups watermelon, diced
- 2 Tbsp. red onion, finely diced
- 5 large basil leaves, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- ½ tsp honey
- Pinch of salt
- Dash of black pepper
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. 1 cup; makes 4 servings)
46 calories; 11 grams carbohydrate; .3 grams fat; 1 gram protein; 1 gram dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
- Combine diced tomatoes, watermelon, red onion, and basil leaves in a large mixing bowl.
- Add apple cider vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper and mix well.
- Serve with whole wheat pita chips or over fish or chicken.
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Sazón y Sandía
Receta: Salsa de albahaca, tomate y sandía
Cuanto más caliente el día, más frío es el plato.
El giro en esta salsa tiene sandía como ingrediente estrella.
La fruta roja brillante es rica en nutrientes y rica en vitamina C y agua. Esta sabrosa preparación proporciona un montón de bondades dulces y saladas, gracias a su mezcla de verduras ricas en antioxidantes.
Siéntase libre de burlar las reglas. Puede agregar tanta albahaca y cebolla como desee probar.
Esta salsa picante se puede servir con verduras crujientes frescas, chips de pita de trigo integral o incluso arrojados sobre carnes a la parrilla.
Vamos, sea atrevido.
INGREDIENTES
-
1½ tazas de tomates, cortados en cubitos
- 2½ tazas de sandía, cortada en cubitos
- 2 cucharadas de cebolla roja, finamente picada
- 5 hojas grandes de albahaca, picadas
- 1 cucharada de vinagre de sidra de manzana
- ½ cucharadita de miel
- Una pizca de sal
- Una pizca de pimienta negra
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN
(aprox. 1 taza; hace 4 porciones)
46 calorías; 11 gramos de carbohidratos; .3 gramos de grasa; 1 gramo de proteína; 1 gramo de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
- Combine los tomates cortados en cubitos, la sandía, la cebolla roja y las hojas de albahaca en un tazón grande para mezclar.
- Agregue vinagre de sidra de manzana, miel, sal y pimienta y mezcle bien.
- Servir con chips de pita de trigo integral o sobre pescado o pollo.
Desde su inicio en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas cercanas y que consideren el presupuesto, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.