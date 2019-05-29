Soul Season

Recipe: Tomato and Watermelon Basil Salsa

The hotter the day, the cooler the dish.

This spin on the salsa dip has watermelon as its star ingredient.

The bright red fruit is nutrient-dense and rich in vitamin C and water. This flavorful preparation provides plenty of sweet-and-savory goodness, thanks to its medley of antioxidant-rich vegetables.

Feel free to flout the rules. You can add as much basil and onion as you wish to taste.

This tangy dip can be served with fresh crunchy vegetables, whole wheat pita chips or even tossed onto grilled meats.

Go on, be saucy.



INGREDIENTS

1½ cups tomatoes, diced

2½ cups watermelon, diced

2 Tbsp. red onion, finely diced

5 large basil leaves, chopped

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

½ tsp honey

Pinch of salt

Dash of black pepper



NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 cup; makes 4 servings)

46 calories; 11 grams carbohydrate; .3 grams fat; 1 gram protein; 1 gram dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Combine diced tomatoes, watermelon, red onion, and basil leaves in a large mixing bowl.

Add apple cider vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper and mix well.

Serve with whole wheat pita chips or over fish or chicken.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.