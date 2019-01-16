- English
- Español
“Something has to be done now”
Activists rally against federal government shutdown
By Gregg McQueen
Federal employees are turning to food banks.
Gabriel Pedreira, Legislative Director of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said that organization was uniting with food banks to help federal workers in need acquire food.
The partnership with Feeding America, a national network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries, is intended to assist federal employees who are either furloughed or currently working without pay.
The AFGE, which is the largest federal employee union and represents nearly 700,000 federal government workers, is also working with credit unions to offer its members small loans.
“It’s to help bridge that gap, to help them pay the mortgage and other things until they get paid again,” he said.
Pedreira and AFGE members rallied with representatives of the National Action Network (NAN) rallied in lower Manhattan on Tues., Jan. 15th to protest the lingering federal government shutdown.
The rally coincided with what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday, and was part of a national day of action.
The activists gathered outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building to call for an end to the shutdown, which had reached its 25th day and affects approximately 800,000 workers, who are currently going without pay.
Sal Viola of AFGE said the government shutdown amounts to a “humanitarian crisis.”
“We are the new national crisis, and something has to be done now,” he said. “It’s a very, very bad situation for all involved.”
The federal government shutdown is currently the longest in U.S. history.
It affects staff of Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Border Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food inspectors, air traffic control, and other workers.
“Politicians of all stripes talk about wanting to help the middle class. Federal workers are the middle class. We are being hurt,” said Lawrence Hirsch of AFGE.
He called on Trump to sign the budget bills that passed the Senate in December and House in January.
“Whether or not we get back pay, people need their funds today. They have to make mortgage payments, they have to go to the grocery store,” Hirsch said.
The AFGE sued the federal government on December 31 to challenge delayed pay for workers not compensated during the shutdown.
Derek Perkinson, Director of NYC Chapters for NAN, pointed out the shutdown is affecting not just the workers, but their families as well.
“It’s not right, for a vanity wall that we don’t need,” remarked Perkinson.
“[Trump] stacked his administration with billionaires, let them pay for it,” he said.
“They’ve got the money.”
Pedreira noted that many of the government employees currently going without pay are military veterans.
“Right now, they’re being slapped in the face by this administration, which says your service doesn’t matter, what you’ve done for this country doesn’t matter, because you don’t even deserve a paycheck. That’s wrong,” he said.
“Trump’s trying to weaken the country. He’s trying to weaken this country by dividing people,” Perkinson said. “It’s not going to work. He will not divide us. We will stand strong in the tradition of Dr. King.”
“Hay que hacer algo ahora”
Por Gregg McQueen
Los empleados federales están recurriendo a los bancos de alimentos.
Gabriel Pedreira, director legislativo de la Federación Estadounidense de Empleados del Gobierno (AFGE, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que la organización se está asociando con bancos de alimentos para ayudar a los trabajadores federales necesitados a adquirir alimentos. AFGE, el sindicato federal de empleados más grande y que representa a casi 700,000 trabajadores del gobierno federal, también está trabajando con cooperativas de ahorro y crédito para ofrecer a sus miembros pequeños préstamos.
“Es para ayudar a cerrar esa brecha, para ayudarles a pagar la hipoteca y otras cosas hasta que se les pague nuevamente”, dijo Pedreira.
Pedreira y miembros de AFGE se unieron con representantes de la Red de Acción Nacional (NAN, por sus siglas en inglés) y se manifestaron en el bajo Manhattan el martes 15 de enero para protestar por el prolongado cierre del gobierno federal.
La manifestación coincidió con lo que habría sido el cumpleaños número 90 del Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Los activistas se reunieron frente al edificio federal Jacob K. Javits para pedir el fin del cierre, que alcanzó su vigésimo quinto día y afecta a aproximadamente 800,000 trabajadores, quienes actualmente se encuentran sin paga.
Sal Viola, de AFGE, dijo que el cierre del gobierno equivale a una “crisis humanitaria”.
“Somos la nueva crisis nacional y hay que hacer algo ahora”, dijo. “Es una situación muy, muy mala para todos los involucrados”.
El cierre del gobierno federal es actualmente el más largo en la historia de los Estados Unidos.
Afecta al personal de la Administración de Seguridad del Transporte (TSA, por sus siglas en inglés), la Patrulla Fronteriza, la Administración Federal de Aviación, los inspectores de alimentos de la Administración de Alimentos y Drogas (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés), el control del tráfico aéreo y otros trabajadores.
“Los políticos de todas las tendencias hablan de querer ayudar a la clase media. Los trabajadores federales son la clase media. Estamos siendo heridos”, dijo Lawrence Hirsch, de AFGE.
Pidió a Trump firmar los proyectos de ley de presupuesto que aprobaron el Senado en diciembre y la Cámara de Representantes en enero.
“Ya sea que obtengamos o no el pago atrasado, las personas necesitan sus fondos hoy.
Tienen que hacer los pagos de la hipoteca, tienen que ir a la tienda de comestibles”, dijo Hirsch.
AFGE demandó al gobierno federal el 31 de diciembre para cuestionar el retraso en el pago de los trabajadores no compensados durante el cierre.
Derek Perkinson, director de los capítulos de la ciudad de Nueva York de la NAN, señaló que el cierre está afectando no solo a los trabajadores, sino también a sus familias.
“No está bien, por un muro del orgullo que no necesitamos”, comentó Perkinson.
“[Trump] llenó su administración con multimillonarios, que paguen por ello”, dijo.
“Ellos tienen el dinero”.
Pedreira señaló que muchos de los empleados del gobierno que actualmente no reciben paga son veteranos militares.
“En este momento, esta administración les ha dado una bofetada que dice que su servicio no importa, que lo que han hecho por este país no importa, porque ni siquiera merecen un cheque de pago. Eso está mal”, comentó.
“Trump está tratando de debilitar el país. Está tratando de debilitar a este país dividiendo a la gente”, dijo Perkinson. “No va a funcionar. Él no nos dividirá. Nos mantendremos firmes en la tradición del Dr. King”.