“Something has to be done now”

Activists rally against federal government shutdown

By Gregg McQueen

Federal employees are turning to food banks.

Gabriel Pedreira, Legislative Director of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said that organization was uniting with food banks to help federal workers in need acquire food.

The partnership with Feeding America, a national network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries, is intended to assist federal employees who are either furloughed or currently working without pay.

The AFGE, which is the largest federal employee union and represents nearly 700,000 federal government workers, is also working with credit unions to offer its members small loans.

“It’s to help bridge that gap, to help them pay the mortgage and other things until they get paid again,” he said.

Pedreira and AFGE members rallied with representatives of the National Action Network (NAN) rallied in lower Manhattan on Tues., Jan. 15th to protest the lingering federal government shutdown.

The rally coincided with what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday, and was part of a national day of action.

The activists gathered outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building to call for an end to the shutdown, which had reached its 25th day and affects approximately 800,000 workers, who are currently going without pay.

Sal Viola of AFGE said the government shutdown amounts to a “humanitarian crisis.”

“We are the new national crisis, and something has to be done now,” he said. “It’s a very, very bad situation for all involved.”

The federal government shutdown is currently the longest in U.S. history.

It affects staff of Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Border Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food inspectors, air traffic control, and other workers.

“Politicians of all stripes talk about wanting to help the middle class. Federal workers are the middle class. We are being hurt,” said Lawrence Hirsch of AFGE.

He called on Trump to sign the budget bills that passed the Senate in December and House in January.

“Whether or not we get back pay, people need their funds today. They have to make mortgage payments, they have to go to the grocery store,” Hirsch said.

The AFGE sued the federal government on December 31 to challenge delayed pay for workers not compensated during the shutdown.

Derek Perkinson, Director of NYC Chapters for NAN, pointed out the shutdown is affecting not just the workers, but their families as well.

“It’s not right, for a vanity wall that we don’t need,” remarked Perkinson.

“[Trump] stacked his administration with billionaires, let them pay for it,” he said.

“They’ve got the money.”

Pedreira noted that many of the government employees currently going without pay are military veterans.

“Right now, they’re being slapped in the face by this administration, which says your service doesn’t matter, what you’ve done for this country doesn’t matter, because you don’t even deserve a paycheck. That’s wrong,” he said.

“Trump’s trying to weaken the country. He’s trying to weaken this country by dividing people,” Perkinson said. “It’s not going to work. He will not divide us. We will stand strong in the tradition of Dr. King.”