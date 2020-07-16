Solos on Stage

Theater festival forges ahead during COVID

By Gregg McQueen

Individual as invincible.

While theaters on Broadway and across New York City remain dark due to coronavirus, an exhibition specifically centered on solo performers will soon take the stage.

The ONE Festival, an annual showcase for innovative one-person theater presentations, will be conducted from July 29 to August 2.

This year, the festival will remotely broadcast original theater pieces from six performers.

The pieces will be pre-recorded at the Teatro Círculo on East 4th Street and shown to audiences at home during the festival period.

“This is a new platform for us, but it allows us to continue the event during the pandemic,” said festival founder and CEO Veronica Caicedo.

Originally slated for April, the festival was postponed because of coronavirus. “We knew we could either shut down or try to make it work through virtual performance,” Caicedo said. “This is a big year for the festival, our fifteenth year.”

“I said, let’s try to make something work out despite what’s going on. That’s what we do as New Yorkers,” she remarked. “What better way for people to see this than in the comfort of their own homes?”

This year’s ONE Festival features six shows by performers Christine Suero, Cathie Boruch, Heather Danielsen, A.B. Lugo, Valeria Avina and Zindia Pino.

In a format ideally suited for social distancing, each performer will be alone on the stage while a handful of crew members are present in the theater to film them in a three-camera shoot.

“We’re keeping it safe and socially distant,” Caicedo said. “All of the crew will be wearing masks. Performers have a specific time slot to come in to record their piece.”

The public can purchase $20 tickets to watch two performances between July 29 and August 2. Viewers will get added footage such as interviews with the actors and playwrights.

“I’ve never done anything broadcast-style before,” Caicedo said. “We’re learning as we go. One of the benefits is there are no limitations to who can see us. Theater fans from outside the city can join us and people can watch from their phones, tablets or computers.”

Each performance piece will be presented during three time slots. Audience members can vote on their favorite piece, with winners taking home a monetary prize worth up to $10,000.

Past winners have gone on to perform their work at the Fringe Festival in Scotland and the Greenwich Theatre in London.

The ONE Festival began in 2006 after Caicedo, who had produced solo theater works in local bookstores and public libraries for 12 years, decided to bring the showcase into a theater and build a festival around it.

“I created this because I wanted to provide a platform for these types of artists,” said Caicedo. “Sometimes it’s hard to present your work. When I did this, solo shows were not a popular trend.”

The event is now the longest-running solo theater festival in the city.

Caicedo acknowledged the trials of producing the festival during the pandemic, with limited opportunities for fundraising and promotion.

“The biggest challenge has been getting the funds together,” remarked Caicedo, who said the festival did have money set aside for emergency use.

She noted that the 2021 festival could include a mixture of in-person and remote performances.

“This new format has given us some ideas as to how to open up the festival to people from far away,” she said.

Caicedo cited the recent Disney+ presentation of Hamilton as an inspiration for the newest installment of her festival.

“We saw what was possible in showing live theater on a remote broadcast,” she said. “I want to make the audience feel like they’re in a theater setting and doing what they love to do, which is see a great show.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.theonefestival.com.