Solos on Stage
Theater festival forges ahead during COVID
By Gregg McQueen
Individual as invincible.
While theaters on Broadway and across New York City remain dark due to coronavirus, an exhibition specifically centered on solo performers will soon take the stage.
The ONE Festival, an annual showcase for innovative one-person theater presentations, will be conducted from July 29 to August 2.
This year, the festival will remotely broadcast original theater pieces from six performers.
The pieces will be pre-recorded at the Teatro Círculo on East 4th Street and shown to audiences at home during the festival period.
“This is a new platform for us, but it allows us to continue the event during the pandemic,” said festival founder and CEO Veronica Caicedo.
Originally slated for April, the festival was postponed because of coronavirus. “We knew we could either shut down or try to make it work through virtual performance,” Caicedo said. “This is a big year for the festival, our fifteenth year.”
“I said, let’s try to make something work out despite what’s going on. That’s what we do as New Yorkers,” she remarked. “What better way for people to see this than in the comfort of their own homes?”
This year’s ONE Festival features six shows by performers Christine Suero, Cathie Boruch, Heather Danielsen, A.B. Lugo, Valeria Avina and Zindia Pino.
In a format ideally suited for social distancing, each performer will be alone on the stage while a handful of crew members are present in the theater to film them in a three-camera shoot.
“We’re keeping it safe and socially distant,” Caicedo said. “All of the crew will be wearing masks. Performers have a specific time slot to come in to record their piece.”
The public can purchase $20 tickets to watch two performances between July 29 and August 2. Viewers will get added footage such as interviews with the actors and playwrights.
“I’ve never done anything broadcast-style before,” Caicedo said. “We’re learning as we go. One of the benefits is there are no limitations to who can see us. Theater fans from outside the city can join us and people can watch from their phones, tablets or computers.”
Each performance piece will be presented during three time slots. Audience members can vote on their favorite piece, with winners taking home a monetary prize worth up to $10,000.
Past winners have gone on to perform their work at the Fringe Festival in Scotland and the Greenwich Theatre in London.
The ONE Festival began in 2006 after Caicedo, who had produced solo theater works in local bookstores and public libraries for 12 years, decided to bring the showcase into a theater and build a festival around it.
“I created this because I wanted to provide a platform for these types of artists,” said Caicedo. “Sometimes it’s hard to present your work. When I did this, solo shows were not a popular trend.”
The event is now the longest-running solo theater festival in the city.
Caicedo acknowledged the trials of producing the festival during the pandemic, with limited opportunities for fundraising and promotion.
“The biggest challenge has been getting the funds together,” remarked Caicedo, who said the festival did have money set aside for emergency use.
She noted that the 2021 festival could include a mixture of in-person and remote performances.
“This new format has given us some ideas as to how to open up the festival to people from far away,” she said.
Caicedo cited the recent Disney+ presentation of Hamilton as an inspiration for the newest installment of her festival.
“We saw what was possible in showing live theater on a remote broadcast,” she said. “I want to make the audience feel like they’re in a theater setting and doing what they love to do, which is see a great show.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.theonefestival.com.
Solos en el escenario
Festival de teatro continúa con determinación durante COVID
Por Gregg McQueen
Individual como invencible.
Mientras que los teatros en Broadway -y en toda la ciudad de Nueva York- permanecen a oscuras debido al coronavirus, una exposición centrada específicamente en artistas solistas pronto subirá al escenario.
El ONE Festival (Festival UNO, en español), un escaparate anual para presentaciones teatrales innovadoras de una persona, se llevará a cabo del 29 de julio al 2 de agosto.
Este año, el festival transmitirá de forma remota piezas originales de teatro de seis artistas.
Las piezas serán pregrabadas en el Teatro Círculo, en la calle 4 este, y serán mostradas al público en casa durante el período del festival.
“Esta es una nueva plataforma para nosotros, pero nos permite continuar el evento durante la pandemia”, dijo la fundadora y directora general del festival, Verónica Caicedo.
Originalmente programado para abril, el festival se pospuso debido al coronavirus. “Sabíamos que podíamos cerrarlo o intentar que funcionara a través de una presentación virtual”, dijo Caicedo. “Este es un gran año para el festival, nuestro decimoquinto aniversario”.
“Dije, intentemos hacer que algo funcione a pesar de lo que está sucediendo. Eso es lo que hacemos como neoyorquinos”, comentó. “¿Qué mejor manera para que la gente vea esto que en la comodidad de sus propios hogares?”.
El ONE Festival de este año presenta seis espectáculos de los artistas Christine Suero, Cathie Boruch, Heather Danielsen, A.B. Lugo, Valeria Avina y Zindia Pino.
En un formato ideal para el distanciamiento social, cada intérprete estará solo en el escenario mientras un puñado de miembros del equipo está presente en el teatro para filmarlos en una sesión de tres cámaras.
“Lo mantenemos seguro y socialmente distante”, dijo Caicedo. “Todo el equipo va a usar mascarillas. Los artistas tienen un tiempo específico para grabar su pieza”.
El público puede comprar boletos de $20 dólares para ver dos actuaciones entre el 29 de julio y el 2 de agosto. Los espectadores obtendrán materiales adicionales, como entrevistas con los actores y dramaturgos.
“Nunca antes había hecho nada al estilo de transmisión”, dijo Caicedo. “Estamos aprendiendo a medida que avanzamos. Uno de los beneficios es que no hay limitaciones para quién nos puede ver. Los fanáticos del teatro de fuera de la ciudad pueden unirse a nosotros y la gente puede mirar desde sus teléfonos, tabletas o computadoras”.
Cada pieza se presentará durante tres franjas horarias. Los miembros del público pueden votar por su pieza favorita, y los ganadores se llevarán a casa un premio monetario de hasta $10,000 dólares.
Los ganadores anteriores se presentaron en el Festival Fringe de Escocia y el Teatro Greenwich de Londres.
El ONE Festival comenzó en 2006 después de que Caicedo, quien había producido obras de teatro en solitario en librerías locales y bibliotecas públicas durante 12 años, decidió llevar el escaparate a un teatro y construir un festival a su alrededor.
“Creé esto porque quería proporcionar una plataforma para este tipo de artistas”, dijo. “A veces es difícil presentar tu obra. Cuando hice esto, las exposiciones individuales no eran una tendencia popular”.
El evento es ahora el festival de teatro en solitario más antiguo de la ciudad.
Caicedo agradeció los intentos de producir el festival durante la pandemia, con oportunidades limitadas para recaudar fondos y promoción.
“El mayor desafío ha sido reunir los fondos”, comentó Caicedo, explicando que el festival tenía dinero reservado para uso de emergencia.
Señaló que el festival del 2021 podría incluir una mezcla de presentaciones en persona y remotas.
“Este nuevo formato nos ha dado algunas ideas sobre cómo abrir el festival a personas de muy lejos”, dijo.
Caicedo mencionó la reciente presentación de Disney + de Hamilton como inspiración para la última entrega de su festival.
“Vimos lo que era posible al mostrar teatro en vivo en una transmisión remota”, dijo. “Quiero que la audiencia se sienta como si estuviera en un escenario de teatro y haciendo lo que les gusta hacer, que es ver un gran espectáculo”.
Para más información o para comprar boletos, vaya a www.theonefestival.com.