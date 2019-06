Social Standing

Call for social workers in every public school

By Gregg McQueen

It’s time to staff up.

Borough President Gale Brewer has renewed her call for the city to ensure that every New York City public school retains at least one full-time, licensed social worker.

At a City Hall press conference on Fri., June 7, Brewer implored Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to place enough funding in the city budget to staff each school with its own social worker.

“We all know that there’s a mental health crisis,” said Brewer. “We know that support must start early, it must be accessible.”

Brewer said that 82 percent of public school students who were surveyed in 2017 said they were harassed and bullied in some manner.

“Culturally appropriate mental health services correlate with better educational outcomes, reduce suspensions, reduce absenteeism and cause improvements in school climates,” she said.

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) has recommended a ratio of one social worker for every 200 students, and one for every 50 students in areas that are more vulnerable.

Brewer said the cost of adding a social worker to every public school would cost the city an additional $94.4 million, citing a study by the Independent Budget Office (IBO).

Councilmember Mark Treyger, a former schoolteacher, said the city spends over $400 million on police officers in Department of Education (DOE) schools.

“There are more NYPD agents than social workers, counselors and school psychologists combined,” he said. “That is what is promoting that school-to-prison pipeline. So many of the issues could be mitigated if we hired substantially more social workers.”

A DOE social worker from Manhattan said that many young people experience mental health disorders.

“Schools are often the first place where these issues are recognized or addressed,” she said.

“Social workers develop trusting relationships with students,” she added. “Statistics show that students who can identify at least one caring adult in school will have better outcomes.”

Dr. Claire Green-Forde, Executive Director of the NASW’s New York City Chapter, said that the city currently has an average of one social worker for every 800 students.

“A seven-hour work day has 420 minutes. If you divide that by the number of students, that is less than five seconds each social worker would have for each student,” she said.

Councilmember Mark Levine said he began his career as a junior high teacher.

“800 students, zero – count them, zero – social workers on staff,” he remarked. “This had a devastating impact on young people. The truth is, there’s no academic success if we ignore the social and emotional needs of children. That is doubly true of kids coming from low-income communities that face severe challenges.”

Though de Blasio released a $92 billion budget in February, it did not include funding for social workers. Instead, it proposed cuts to mental health services and a $13.9 million reduction in funding for social workers who assist homeless children with trauma and academic progress.

Though de Blasio and the City Council must negotiate the budget, Brewer clearly placed the blame at the feet of the Mayor.

“I think this has become a budget dance, [and it is] not the fault of the City Council,” she remarked.

“I don’t care where the money comes from, whether it’s from Thrive NYC or the Department of Education or elsewhere,” Brewer said.

Levine said that allocating $94 million for school social workers was “an investment in the lives of kids that will pay off in every way in their development into healthy adults.”

“This is a major priority for the City Council in our [budget] negotiations,” he said.

Alan van Capelle, President and CEO of the advocacy non-profit Education Alliance, said that funding can be found for social workers. He noted that the city spent substantial funding money on its Thrive NYC mental health program, while doing what critics have charged is a dubious job of tracking results.

“There is money for this. There’s $900 million that went to Thrive NYC,” he said. “Clearly, some piece of that can be better directed to make sure that social workers are in every single school. Then we have actual proof that the money is really serving the people it’s intended to serve.”

For more information, please visit naswnyc.org.