Mayor presents city budget in Albany

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City faces three major uncertainties.

Speaking in front of Albany legislators on Monday, February 11, the Mayor said that due to the new tax laws, the city is projected to receive $1 billion less in revenue than last year. The city also faces about $600 million in state budget cuts. Another possible government shutdown could incur about $500 million in losses per month.

“Last week, I presented my preliminary budget for the City of New York and I was compelled to deliver sobering news,” he said.

The Mayor told city agencies to find a total of $750 million in savings.

This is the first time his administration has ever invoked a PEG—a program to eliminate the gap. Every city agency will be given a dollar figure to cut and there will be a further extension of the city’s partial hiring freeze.

The Mayor said that control of New York City public schools is working, and noted that graduation rates have increased to record levels— up from about 50 percent to nearly 75 percent in the past 15 years. Nearly 59 percent of public school graduates are going on to higher education. He also noted that the free Pre-K program will be expanding to three-year-olds in September. But he protested a $300 million in state education cuts. The cuts leave the city $148 million short of the funds needed to cover state-mandated payments to charter schools and education services.

De Blasio also said it is time for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to present a clear accounting of its capital expenditures. The Mayor, who favors a millionaire’s tax to fund the MTA, said whatever revenue stream is used, it should be in a dedicated lockbox. He insisted that any revenue to fix what he described as a state-run agency could not come from directly a city budget.

“City governments should not fund a state responsibility and we simply can’t. The impact on our capital budget would be devastating, potentially damaging our credit rating and imperiling basic infrastructure like schools, parks, roads and bridges, water and sewer that our constituents, all of your constituents depend on.”

He also called on Albany to pass a commercial vacancy tax to eliminate empty storefronts, which he said blights communities. “Let’s make clear to landlords that this is a problem for our communities, and with this tax, hopefully we would encourage landlords to turn their properties over more quickly and ensure that small businesses have an opportunity to rent them at a reasonable level,” he said.

One state legislator asked the Mayor if it would be perhaps more prudent to levy higher taxes on Amazon during a budget crunch. “We welcome the opportunity to set taxes,” he replied, but said the ability to do that lies with Albany. He said Amazon asked for extensive revenue adjustments, but the city refused. He said all of the incentives that the behemoth company received from the city were from programs that were already in place.

“The City of New York did not offer any additional incentives,” he said. “Everything they got was pre-existing.”