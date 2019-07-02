- English
- Español
SNAP Snapped
City closes food stamp assistance center
By Gregg McQueen
Go east.
Anti-poverty groups and community members are voicing concern that the city has closed one uptown center providing food stamp assistance – while directing clients across town to another site in East Harlem.
On Fri., June 28, the Human Resources Administration (HRA) stopped offering full assistance for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at its St. Nicholas Center.
Located at 132 West 125th Street, the center served about 90 individuals per day from Northern Manhattan zip codes, conducting application and re-certification interviews for SNAP benefits, handling documents and resolving benefit issues.
According to HRA, the caseload of the St. Nicholas Center will be re-allocated to the East End SNAP Center located at 2322 Third Avenue in East Harlem.
The two sites are less than a mile apart.
But Helen Strom, Benefits Unit Supervisor at the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center, said closing the center will prove detrimental to community members reliant on essential social services.
“We think that in-person SNAP centers continue to be an important cornerstone within at-risk neighborhoods,” she said, noting that the St. Nicholas center served a caseload of more than 25,000 households per year from the west side of Manhattan, including Washington Heights.
For certain SNAP clients, traveling crosstown to the East End Center could be a hardship, Strom said.
“Asking someone who’s elderly, mobility-impaired or with small children to get across 125th Street on overcrowded buses isn’t easy,” she said. “The outcome could be that they lose access.”
“This location was really convenient,” said one SNAP client outside the St. Nicholas center during its final day. “It won’t be as easy to get to another site.”
The move is part of a reorganization due to a decrease in foot traffic at SNAP centers citywide since 2014, according to HRA. This is attributed to clients having the ability to manage their benefits through a mobile app, submit applications online, and conduct eligibility interviews via phone.
“As we reorganize services in Harlem, we’re phasing out components of this underutilized center, reflecting how New Yorkers are accessing their benefits: 87 percent are choosing to access benefits through the ACCESS HRA app, and 97 percent are conducting SNAP interviews over the phone,” said HRA spokesperson Isaac McGinn. “We are working with local clients to ensure continued access to services via the app or the closest center, which is only a few blocks away.”
The St. Nicholas location will continue to provide Cash Assistance services and self-service SNAP help, with HRA staff available to help SNAP clients use a computer for benefits issues, HRA said.
Elon, a Harlem resident who has used the St. Nicholas location for several years, said she was unaware that the site would no longer provide full-service SNAP help.
“Nobody even told me, and I was in there today,” she said. “It would have been nice if they did a better job letting people know.”
In recent weeks, The Urban Justice Center spearheaded an effort to keep the center from closing. The group organized dozens of letters from social service groups, calling on HRA to halt the decision.
An online petition gained more than 350 signatures.
“Closing a major center in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of color is a big mistake,” remarked Kiana Davis, an advocate with Urban Justice Center. She said the closure is “part of a pattern of reduced services” for those requiring food assistance in the city, noting that HRA has closed three SNAP centers since September 2018.
“The community has had no say in any of this,” Davis said. “These are conversations that should have happened long ago if the city was considering closing offices down.”
In response to the letter-writing campaign organized by Urban Justice Center, Department of Social Services Commissioner (DSS) Steven Banks wrote to advocacy groups stressing that changes to the SNAP centers were driven by a 50 percent reduction in foot traffic since clients gained the ability to receive benefits without an in-person visit.
“At the core of our reforms is a series of initiatives to make it possible to receive our services without ever having to come into an office and wait for help in the same way that New Yorkers who are seeking other government or private services and assistance can,” Banks wrote.
“It does not make sense to have two half empty SNAP offices, so we are consolidating our services in them, thereby freeing up space to expand other client services. We can assure you that the changes that we are making at these two locations will not result in a lack of service for our clients and will not affect language access,” added Banks.
Still, in the letter, Banks admitted that the city’s “communication should have been clearer” that the St. Nicholas site would still exist for other self-service SNAP procedures and Cash Assistance help.
Recently, the city also ended Saturday hours at the Waverly SNAP Center on 14th Street in Manhattan, and reduced weekday hours in other SNAP offices.
“The city says it wants to push these services online, but not everyone has a computer or even Internet access,” Strom said.
Advocates have not given up hope that the city will change course on the St. Nicholas SNAP center.
“We would hope that they reverse their decision,” stated Strom. “HRA still has a presence in that building. It’s not too late to continue providing full services there.”
For more information, please visit snp.urbanjustice.org.
SNAP cierra de golpe
Ciudad cierra centro de asistencia de cupones de alimentos
Por Gregg McQueenHacia el este.
Grupos en contra de la pobreza y miembros de la comunidad están expresando su preocupación por que la ciudad cerrara un centro del norte de Manhattan que brindaba asistencia con cupones de alimentos, mientras dirige a los clientes a otro sitio en East Harlem.
El viernes 28 de junio, la Administración de Recursos Humanos (HRA, por sus siglas en inglés) dejó de ofrecer asistencia completa para los beneficios del Programa de Asistencia de Nutrición Suplementaria (SNAP, por sus siglas en inglés) en su Centro St. Nicholas.
Ubicado en el No. 132 de la calle 125 oeste, el centro atendió a cerca de 90 personas por día de los códigos postales del norte de Manhattan, realizando entrevistas de solicitud y de re certificación para beneficios de SNAP, manejando documentos y resolviendo problemas de beneficios.
De acuerdo con la HRA, la carga de trabajo del Centro St. Nicholas se reasignará al Centro SNAP de East End ubicado en el No. 2322 de la Tercera Avenida, en East Harlem.
Los dos sitios están a menos de una milla de distancia.
Pero Helen Strom, supervisora de la Unidad de Beneficios del Proyecto Red de Seguridad del Centro de Justicia Urbana, dijo que cerrar el centro será perjudicial para los miembros de la comunidad que dependen de servicios sociales esenciales.
“Creemos que los centros de SNAP en persona continúan siendo una piedra angular importante en los vecindarios en riesgo”, dijo, y señaló que el centro St. Nicholas atendía a más de 25,000 hogares por año del lado oeste de Manhattan, incluyendo Washington Heights.
Para ciertos clientes de SNAP, atravesar la ciudad al Centro East End podría ser una dificultad, dijo Strom.
“No es fácil pedirle a una persona mayor, con problemas de movilidad o con niños pequeños que cruce la calle 125 en autobuses abarrotados”, dijo. “El resultado podría ser que pierdan el acceso”.
“Esta ubicación era realmente conveniente”, dijo un cliente de SNAP afuera del centro St. Nicholas durante su último día. “No será tan fácil llegar a otro sitio”.
El movimiento es parte de una reorganización debido a la disminución en el tráfico peatonal en los centros SNAP de toda la ciudad desde 2014, de acuerdo con la HRA. Esto se atribuye a los clientes que tienen la capacidad de administrar sus beneficios a través de una aplicación móvil, de enviar solicitudes en línea y de realizar entrevistas de elegibilidad por teléfono.
“A medida que reorganizamos los servicios en Harlem estamos eliminando gradualmente los componentes de este centro subutilizado, lo que refleja cómo los neoyorquinos están accediendo a sus beneficios: el 87 por ciento está eligiendo hacerlo a través de la aplicación ACCESS HRA, y el 97 por ciento está llevando a cabo las entrevistas SNAP vía telefónica”, dijo el portavoz de la HRA, Isaac McGinn. “Estamos trabajando con clientes locales para garantizar el acceso continuo a los servicios a través de la aplicación o el centro más cercano, que está a solo unas cuadras de distancia”.
La ubicación de St. Nicholas continuará brindando servicios de asistencia en efectivo y ayuda de SNAP de autoservicio, con personal de la HRA disponible para ayudar a los clientes de SNAP a usar una computadora para problemas de beneficios, dijo la HRA.
Elon, una residente de Harlem que ha usado la ubicación de St. Nicholas durante varios años, dijo que no sabía que el sitio ya no brindaría ayuda de SNAP de servicio completo.
“Nadie me lo dijo, y estuve ahí hoy”, dijo. “Hubiera sido bueno que hicieran un mejor trabajo para que la gente lo supiera”.
En las últimas semanas, el Centro de Justicia Urbana encabezó un esfuerzo para evitar que el centro cerrara. El grupo organizó docenas de cartas de grupos de servicio social, pidiendo a la HRA que detuviera la decisión.
Una petición en línea obtuvo más de 350 firmas.
“Cerrar un centro importante en un vecindario de color que se está gentrificando rápidamente es un gran error”, comentó Kiana Davis, defensora del Centro de Justicia Urbana. Dijo que el cierre es “parte de un patrón de servicios reducidos” para quienes requieren asistencia alimentaria en la ciudad, y señaló que la HRA ha cerrado tres centros SNAP desde septiembre de 2018.
“La comunidad ha tenido voz en nada de esto,” dijo Davis. “Estas son conversaciones que deberían haber ocurrido hace mucho tiempo si la ciudad estaba considerando cerrar oficinas”.
En respuesta a la campaña de envío de cartas organizada por el Centro de Justicia Urbana, el comisionado del Departamento de Servicios Sociales (DSS), Steven Banks, escribió a los grupos de defensa insistiendo en que los cambios en los centros SNAP se debieron a una reducción del 50% en el tráfico peatonal, ya que los clientes obtuvieron la capacidad para recibir beneficios sin una visita en persona.
“El núcleo de nuestras reformas es una serie de iniciativas para hacer posible recibir nuestros servicios sin tener que acudir a una oficina y esperar ayuda de la misma manera en que los neoyorquinos que buscan otros servicios o asistencia gubernamentales o privados lo hacen”, escribió Banks.
“No tiene sentido tener dos oficinas SNAP medio vacías, por lo que estamos consolidando nuestros servicios en ellas, liberando así espacio para ampliar otros servicios para los clientes. Podemos asegurarles que los cambios que estamos realizando en estos dos lugares no resultarán en una falta de servicio para nuestros clientes y no afectarán el acceso al idioma”, agregó Banks, admitiendo que la “comunicación de la ciudad debió haber sido más clara”. El sitio de St. Nicholas aún existirá para otros procedimientos SNAP de autoservicio y ayuda de asistencia en efectivo.
Recientemente, la ciudad también terminó el horario sabatino en el Centro SNAP Waverly en la calle 14 en Manhattan, y redujo el horario entre semana en otras oficinas de SNAP.
“La ciudad dice que quiere impulsar estos servicios en línea, pero no todos tienen una computadora o incluso acceso a Internet”, dijo Strom.
Los defensores no han perdido la esperanza de que la ciudad cambie de rumbo respecto al centro SNAP St. Nicholas.
“Esperamos que reviertan su decisión”, declaró Strom. “La HRA aún tiene presencia en ese edificio. No es demasiado tarde para continuar brindando servicios completos ahí”.
Para obtener más información, visite snp.urbanjustice.org.