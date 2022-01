Smoke and Suffer

New report highlights risks and impacts of tobacco use

By Sherry Mazzocchi

A new report indicates that adult smoking rates overall have declined by 26 percent in the past decade.

While the number of smokers has fallen recently, there are still large disparities in who smokes and suffers from tobacco use.

According to a new report published by the American Lung Association, State of Tobacco Control, the role of flavored tobacco products, particularly menthol, is overlooked at both the state and federal governments. It recommends prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Menthol is derived from mint plants, but it can also be created in a lab. According to the American Lung Association, it was first added to tobacco in the 1920’s to make cigarette smoking less harsh. There is no health benefit to smoking menthol. Instead, its cooling effect conceals early signs of respiratory problems. Studies have also shown that menthol increases the risk of addiction, as well as the degree of addiction. Most smokers who quit, according to the American Lung Association, are non-menthol users.

Adult smoking rates overall have declined by 26 percent in the past decade, but the new report stated that 91 percent of that decline was in non-flavored tobacco products. Menthol flavored tobacco products—both cigarettes and e-cigarettes—are overwhelmingly used by Black Americans. The report estimates that 80 percent of Black individuals who smoke use a menthol product. Menthol use is proportionately higher among pregnant women, LBGTQ+ people, and low income-earning people. Additionally, the report said roughly half of smokers between the ages 12 to 17 smoke menthol cigarettes.

Smoking is the principal cause of preventable death in New York State, according to the report, which found that menthol cigarettes caused 157,000 smoking-related premature deaths, and culminated in 1.5 million life years lost among Black Americans between 1980 and 2018. “These disparities in menthol cigarette use are largely the result of targeted marketing by the tobacco industry,” the report said.

Citing the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, the report revealed that more than two million high school and middle school students nationally use e-cigarettes. More than 80% of those children use flavored e-cigarettes.

The report contends that the prohibition of flavored tobacco products will aid in the cessation of youth vaping, and will also help address the disproportionate impact of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars have on many communities, including Black Americans, LGBTQ+ Americans and youth.

“Kids follow the flavors, so ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products in New York is key to ending youth tobacco use. We call on legislators in Albany to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, across New York,” said Trevor Summerfield, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in New York.

There is no health benefit to smoking menthol – despite appeals to the contrary.

The report also said New York State could provide more funding for the prevention and reduction of tobacco use overall. New York received over $1.8 billion from tobacco taxes and settlement payments, said Summerfield, but funds tobacco control efforts at 21 percent of the recommended level set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The Lung Association believes the funds should be used to support the health of our communities, and to prevent tobacco use and help people quit, and not switch to e-cigarettes,” said Summerfield. “These programs are also critical for helping to end tobacco-related health disparities.”

The increased funding could also be paired with an increased tobacco tax, which he said was known to be the most effective way to reduce tobacco use, especially among low-income individuals and youth. The report stated that every 10% increase in the price of cigarettes reduces consumption by about 4% among adults and about 7% among youth. New York has not significantly increased tobacco tax in more than 10 years.

For more, please visit lung.org/sotc.