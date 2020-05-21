Small screen cinema

You can phone this one in.

Time on your hands? Enter the Quarantine Film Festival.

The film festival is curated by Inwood Artworks, which postponed the 2020 Inwood Film Festival due to the pandemic. Instead of a four-day-long event held at the Campbell Sports Center, this festival will be held entirely online.

Unlike the Inwood Film Festival, which required an uptown connection, all films made in New York City qualify.

Guidelines include the following:

Films must be shot, while practicing safety and social distancing, in your quarantined area located within the five boroughs

Films can be no longer than 3 minutes in length

Films must be shot with your phone

Films should be submitted in the following genres: Comedy, Drama, Horror, Kids (made by kids 12 and under)

Cash prizes will be awarded.

“We always kept hope we would move forward with a film festival this year – little did we know it would be in this format,” explained Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works’ Founder and Executive Producer. “We decided an open city-wide virtual festival would be the best way Inwood Art Works can continue its mission to create an artistic platform for the arts and entertainment community.”

Submissions are accepted until May 29th. There are no fees to enter, but a $3.00 donation would be appreciated.

For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.