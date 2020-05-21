- English
Small screen cinema
Time on your hands? Enter the Quarantine Film Festival.
The film festival is curated by Inwood Artworks, which postponed the 2020 Inwood Film Festival due to the pandemic. Instead of a four-day-long event held at the Campbell Sports Center, this festival will be held entirely online.
Unlike the Inwood Film Festival, which required an uptown connection, all films made in New York City qualify.
Guidelines include the following:
- Films must be shot, while practicing safety and social distancing, in your quarantined area located within the five boroughs
- Films can be no longer than 3 minutes in length
- Films must be shot with your phone
- Films should be submitted in the following genres: Comedy, Drama, Horror, Kids (made by kids 12 and under)
Cash prizes will be awarded.
“We always kept hope we would move forward with a film festival this year – little did we know it would be in this format,” explained Aaron Simms, Inwood Art Works’ Founder and Executive Producer. “We decided an open city-wide virtual festival would be the best way Inwood Art Works can continue its mission to create an artistic platform for the arts and entertainment community.”
Submissions are accepted until May 29th. There are no fees to enter, but a $3.00 donation would be appreciated.
For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
Cine de pantalla pequeña
Puedes hacerlo con tu teléfono.
¿Tiempo disponible? Ingrese al Festival de Cine de Cuarentena.
El festival de cine está curado por Inwood Artworks, que pospuso el Festival de Cine de Inwood 2020 debido a la pandemia. En lugar de un evento de cuatro días en el Campbell Sports Center, este festival se llevará a cabo completamente en línea.
A diferencia del Festival de Cine de Inwood, que requería una conexión con el norte de Manhattan, todas las películas realizadas en la ciudad de Nueva York, califican.
Las pautas incluyen lo siguiente:
- Las películas deben filmarse, mientras se practica la seguridad y el distanciamiento social, en su área en cuarentena ubicada dentro de los cinco condados
- Las películas no pueden durar más de 3 minutos
- Las películas deben ser filmadas con su teléfono
- Las películas deben presentarse en los siguientes géneros: Comedia, Drama, Terror, Infantil (hechas por niños de 12 años y menores)
Se otorgarán premios en efectivo.
“Siempre tuvimos la esperanza de avanzar con un festival de cine este año, poco sabíamos que sería en este formato”, explicó Aaron Simms, fundador y productor ejecutivo de Inwood Art Works. “Decidimos que un festival virtual abierto de toda la ciudad sería la mejor manera en que Inwood Art Works puede continuar su misión de crear una plataforma artística para la comunidad de las artes y el entretenimiento”.
Se aceptan presentaciones hasta el 29 de mayo. No hay tarifas de ingreso, pero se agradecería una donación de $3.00 dólares.
Para más información, por favor visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.