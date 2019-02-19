- English
- Español
Small business concerns over ICE visits
Story by Gregg McQueen
Beware of ICE.
Small business owners have rights to protect them and their workers in the event of a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
Though the Trump administration has stepped up the frequency of workplace immigration arrests, immigrant advocates are counseling small business owners that there are protections in place they should be aware of.
Speaking at a recent meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights and Inwood, Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR) Executive Director Ángela Fernández provided tips on how small businesses can handle ICE raids and I-9 audits.
“There are larger forces that are happening right now,” remarked Fernández, who noted that a federal mandate requires that 34,000 immigration detention beds must be filled on a daily basis. “When you have that combined with [an ICE agent’s] own discretion, it creates a very dangerous situation.”
While ICE agents are permitted to come into a public space such as a dining area in a restaurant or bar, they are not allowed to stop, question, or arrest anyone in that public space unless they have a judicial warrant, Fernández said.
“The warrant must say on top either ‘U.S. District Court’ or ‘State Court’ and it must have the name of the person they are looking for,” she explained. “If they do not have that, they cannot arrest someone.”
An agent could also display a document known as an administrative warrant. According to the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), an administrative warrant, which is also referred to as an “ICE warrant,” states that a person is designated for possible arrest or deportation proceedings. Because it is not issued by a judge, this warrant does not give ICE the right to demand entry to a home or private space in order to make an arrest.
“That is not a document that permits an arrest,” Fernández said. “It’s important to know the difference, it’s important to stay calm and ask for that piece of paper.”
Fernandez said that agents are not permitted to enter private areas such as back offices of businesses without proper documentation.
“No agent can enter a private area of business without a judicial warrant,” said Fernandez.
Last year, the federal government increased the frequency of immigration arrests in the workplace. A sweeping five-day ICE operation in April 2018 produced more than 200 arrests at businesses across New York City, according to ICE, which dubbed the effort Operation Keep Safe.
In June 2018, an ICE raid on a meat packing plant in Tennessee resulted in 143 arrests, most of them Guatemalan immigrants.
Fernández said that NMCIR has been contacted by several local businesses about ICE visits to their location, including one Washington Heights business that reported an ICE arrest on their premises.
Agents from ICE may also visit a business to perform an I-9 audit, to check if the employer has followed rules for maintaining Form I-9, which confirms a worker’s identity and authorization to work in the U.S.
If any irregularities are found, the employer has 10 days to correct it and ensure the documentation is up to date.
“The most important thing is that you have rights,” she said.
Employers are required to keep I-9s on file for at least three years from the date of hiring the employee to one year after an employee leaves your business, whichever is later. While Form I-9 is not filed with a government agency, it must be available for inspection.
Businesses not in compliance are subject to fines.
Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Harris said the Chamber is planning to hold “Immigration On Your Corner” events in the coming months to make small business owners aware of how to handle visits from ICE. The meetings will allow local business to share stories of their own experiences.
“We are not serving the business community unless we can help keep them informed,” Harris said.
Preocupaciones por visitas del ICE
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Cuidado con el ICE.
Los propietarios de pequeños negocios tienen derechos para protegerse a ellos y a sus trabajadores en caso de una redada de agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés).
Si bien la administración Trump ha incrementado la frecuencia de los arrestos por inmigración en el lugar de trabajo, los defensores de los inmigrantes están asesorando a los propietarios de pequeños negocios sobre protecciones existentes que deben conocer.
Hablando en una reunión reciente de la Cámara de Comercio de Washington Heights e Inwood, la directora ejecutiva de la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés), Ángela Fernández, brindó consejos sobre cómo los pequeños negocios pueden manejar las redadas de ICE y las auditorías I-9.
“Hay fuerzas más grandes que están ocurriendo en este momento”, comentó Fernández, quien señaló que un mandato federal requiere que se llenen 34,000 camas de detención de inmigrantes diariamente. “Cuando tienes eso combinado con lo que mejor le parece a un agente de ICE, crea una situación muy peligrosa”.
Si bien los agentes de ICE pueden ingresar a un espacio público como un comedor en un restaurante o bar, no se les permite detener, interrogar o arrestar a nadie en ese espacio público a menos que tengan una orden judicial, dijo Fernández.
“La orden debe decir en la parte superior ‘Tribunal de Distrito de los Estados Unidos’ o ‘Tribunal Estatal’ y debe tener el nombre de la persona a la que buscan”, explicó. “Si no tienen eso, no pueden arrestar a nadie”.
Un agente también podría mostrar un documento conocido como una orden administrativa. De acuerdo con la Unión de Libertades Civiles de Nueva York (NYCLU, por sus siglas en inglés), una orden judicial, que también se conoce como una “orden ICE”, establece que una persona está designada para un posible procedimiento de detención o deportación. Debido a que no es emitida por un juez, esta orden no otorga al ICE que exija la entrada a una casa o espacio privado para realizar un arresto.
“Ese no es un documento que permita un arresto”, dijo Fernández. “Es importante saber la diferencia, es importante mantener la calma y pedir ese pedazo de papel”.
Fernández dijo que a los agentes no se les permite ingresar a áreas privadas, como oficinas administrativas de negocios sin la documentación adecuada.
“Ningún agente puede ingresar a un área privada de negocios sin una orden judicial”, explicó Fernández.
El año pasado, el gobierno federal aumentó la frecuencia de los arrestos por inmigración en el lugar de trabajo. Una operación de cinco días del ICE en abril de 2018 produjo más de 200 arrestos en negocios en toda la ciudad de Nueva York, de acuerdo con el ICE, que denominó el esfuerzo Operación Keep Safe.
En junio de 2018, una redada del ICE en una planta empacadora de carne en Tennessee resultó en 143 arrestos, la mayoría de ellos inmigrantes guatemaltecos.
Fernández dijo que la NMCIR ha sido contactada por varios negocios sobre visitas del ICE a su ubicación, incluida una empresa de Washington Heights que informó sobre un arresto del ICE en sus instalaciones.
Los agentes del ICE también pueden visitar un negocio para realizar una auditoría I-9, para verificar si el empleador ha seguido las reglas del mantenimiento del Formulario I-9, que confirma la identidad y la autorización de un empleado para trabajar en los Estados Unidos.
Si se detectan irregularidades, el empleador tiene 10 días para corregirlo y asegurarse de que la documentación esté actualizada.
“Lo más importante es que ustedes tienen derechos”, dijo.
Se requiere que los empleadores mantengan los I-9 archivados durante al menos tres años desde la fecha de contratación del empleado y hasta un año después de que el empleado abandone su negocio, lo que ocurra antes. Si bien el Formulario I-9 no se presenta ante una agencia gubernamental, debe estar disponible para su inspección.
Los negocios que no cumplan están sujetos a multas.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Comercio, Sandra Harris, dijo que la cámara planea realizar eventos de “Inmigración en su esquina” en los próximos meses para que los propietarios de pequeños negocios sepan cómo manejar las visitas de ICE. Las reuniones permitirán a los negocios locales compartir historias de sus propias experiencias.
“No estamos sirviendo a la comunidad empresarial a menos que podamos ayudar a mantenerlos informados”, dijo Harris.