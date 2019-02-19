Small business concerns over ICE visits

Story by Gregg McQueen

Beware of ICE.

Small business owners have rights to protect them and their workers in the event of a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Though the Trump administration has stepped up the frequency of workplace immigration arrests, immigrant advocates are counseling small business owners that there are protections in place they should be aware of.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights and Inwood, Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR) Executive Director Ángela Fernández provided tips on how small businesses can handle ICE raids and I-9 audits.

“There are larger forces that are happening right now,” remarked Fernández, who noted that a federal mandate requires that 34,000 immigration detention beds must be filled on a daily basis. “When you have that combined with [an ICE agent’s] own discretion, it creates a very dangerous situation.”

While ICE agents are permitted to come into a public space such as a dining area in a restaurant or bar, they are not allowed to stop, question, or arrest anyone in that public space unless they have a judicial warrant, Fernández said.

“The warrant must say on top either ‘U.S. District Court’ or ‘State Court’ and it must have the name of the person they are looking for,” she explained. “If they do not have that, they cannot arrest someone.”

An agent could also display a document known as an administrative warrant. According to the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), an administrative warrant, which is also referred to as an “ICE warrant,” states that a person is designated for possible arrest or deportation proceedings. Because it is not issued by a judge, this warrant does not give ICE the right to demand entry to a home or private space in order to make an arrest.

“That is not a document that permits an arrest,” Fernández said. “It’s important to know the difference, it’s important to stay calm and ask for that piece of paper.”

Fernandez said that agents are not permitted to enter private areas such as back offices of businesses without proper documentation.

“No agent can enter a private area of business without a judicial warrant,” said Fernandez.

Last year, the federal government increased the frequency of immigration arrests in the workplace. A sweeping five-day ICE operation in April 2018 produced more than 200 arrests at businesses across New York City, according to ICE, which dubbed the effort Operation Keep Safe.

In June 2018, an ICE raid on a meat packing plant in Tennessee resulted in 143 arrests, most of them Guatemalan immigrants.

Fernández said that NMCIR has been contacted by several local businesses about ICE visits to their location, including one Washington Heights business that reported an ICE arrest on their premises.

Agents from ICE may also visit a business to perform an I-9 audit, to check if the employer has followed rules for maintaining Form I-9, which confirms a worker’s identity and authorization to work in the U.S.

If any irregularities are found, the employer has 10 days to correct it and ensure the documentation is up to date.

“The most important thing is that you have rights,” she said.

Employers are required to keep I-9s on file for at least three years from the date of hiring the employee to one year after an employee leaves your business, whichever is later. While Form I-9 is not filed with a government agency, it must be available for inspection.

Businesses not in compliance are subject to fines.

Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Harris said the Chamber is planning to hold “Immigration On Your Corner” events in the coming months to make small business owners aware of how to handle visits from ICE. The meetings will allow local business to share stories of their own experiences.

“We are not serving the business community unless we can help keep them informed,” Harris said.