Slow economic recovery ahead: IBO report

It’s going to take a while.

The local economy will endure a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic but will eventually return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025, according to a new report from the city’s Independent Budget Office (IBO).

In the first few months of the pandemic, the city lost nearly 890,000 jobs — 19 percent of total employment. A recovery period followed, but job growth remained slow at the end of the year and posted negative gains in December, the report said. The city experienced a net loss of 557,000 jobs during 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Local job growth is expected to remain slow, the report said, as many of the jobs that were easiest to add back have already been restored.

The IBO forecasts employment growth of 152,000 jobs in 2021, 149,000 in 2022, 107,000 in 2023, and an average of 53,000 per year in 2024 and 2025.

By the end of this period (2021-2025), total city employment will have nearly reached the levels seen at the end of 2019, before the pandemic began, the IBO projected.

The entertainment and hospitality industries are projected to have the weakest recovery of any job sectors, the IBO said, with jobs at the end of 2025 still down from pre-pandemic levels. However, employment in some sectors is predicted to exceed their 2019 levels, including health care, information, professional/technical services and financial services.

The real estate industry was severely affected by the pandemic, as total taxable real estate sales for 2020 are estimated at $61.3 billion, down from $99.8 billion in 2019 and the lowest sales on record since 2010.

Residential sales have rebounded albeit at discounted prices, suggesting a resilience in the demand for New York City housing. Real estate sales will slowly begin to rise toward pre-pandemic levels, the IBO projected, reaching $79.6 billion in 2021, $86.7 billion in 2022 and averaging $94.1 billion in 2023 through 2025.

Wall Street, a cornerstone of the city’s economy, has continued to perform well during the pandemic. New York Stock Exchange member firms are estimated to have posted $45.8 billion in profits for 2020, which is 63 percent greater than the $28.1 billion recorded in 2019, the report said.

The current profits are driven by a sharp reduction in net interest expenses as rates have been cut dramatically in response to the pandemic, the IBO said. With the projection of rising interest costs as the national economy continues recovering, IBO forecasts that profits will return to more typical and stable levels in the coming years, at $26.7 billion in 2021, $27.2 billion in 2022, and averaging $28.7 billion from 2023 through 2025.

To view the full report, please visit bit.ly/3dZwiZw.