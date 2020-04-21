- English
- Español
Slice Slinging
Pizzeria’s online fundraiser feeds essential workers
By Gregg McQueen
They’re cutting with care.
As healthcare workers and first responders continue to serve during the coronavirus pandemic, Niall Henry and Shean Carbin are working to keep them well fed, one slice at a time.
Henry and Carbin are the owners of Broadway Slice, a pizzeria located across the street from New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
The men launched a GoFundMe campaign on April 7 to gather donations to provide pizzas to frontline workers including hospital employees, police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.
So far, the campaign has raised over $9,700, with the pizzeria handling dozens of deliveries in recent days.
“We’re amazed at the response we’ve had,” said Henry. “People have been eager to give back to the workers trying to get us through this crisis.”
Broadway Slice had closed its doors on March 18 to protect employees and help prevent spread of the virus, but reopened in early April to meet food demands of hospital workers.
“We decided to open up again to do deliveries for healthcare folks. We were getting so many requests,” Henry said. “They’re working so hard they don’t have time to take a lunch break or run out to get food.”
For every $110 raised by the GoFundMe campaign, Broadway Slice will deliver 10 pizzas to recipients, which can be requested by donors.
The store is also delivering subs, salads and chicken wings.
In addition to New York-Presbyterian sites, the campaign has provided food to Memorial Sloan Kettering, North Central Bronx Hospital, 34th Precinct, Engine 84/Ladder 34, and other locations.
“Today, I’m delivering to a firehouse in the Bronx and then a hospital in Manhattan,” said Carbin. “We’ve been as far as Yonkers and Bronxville. We’re trying to go wherever people want to donate to.”
Meals are accompanied by a personalized note expressing gratitude to frontline workers and a mention of donors who made the gift possible.
Carbin said he is enjoying the reactions from workers when they receive their deliveries.
“They’re shocked that someone they don’t even know is buying them food,” he said.
“I know people that have donated who are really struggling themselves at this time,” Carbin added. “But they still went into their own pocket to give. It’s really moving to see that.”
Henry and Carbin are accustomed to connecting with local residents and workers, as the longtime friends and business partners are also the proprietors of Fort Tryon Public House, Tubby Hook Tavern and Fort Washington Public House. They have seen their businesses grind to a halt during the pandemic.
“Instead of just sitting around, it’s good to do something to give back,” Henry said of the fundraiser.
Some donations have come from far outside of New York City, including Canada and Ireland.
“In tough times like this, we see how good people can be,” Henry said. “It shows how much people care about each other and that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”
To donate to the campaign, visit bit.ly/2RWdY7P
Pizzas de poder
Recaudación de fondos alimenta a trabajadores esenciales
Por Gregg McQueen
Están cortando con cuidado.
Mientras los trabajadores de la salud y los socorristas continúan prestando servicios durante la pandemia de coronavirus, Niall Henry y Shean Carbin están trabajando para mantenerlos bien alimentados, una rebanada a la vez.
Henry y Carbin son los dueños de Broadway Slice, una pizzería ubicada frente al Hospital New York-Presbyterian.
Los hombres lanzaron una campaña GoFundMe el 7 de abril para recaudar donaciones para proporcionar pizzas a los trabajadores de primera línea, incluyendo empleados del hospital, policías, bomberos y personal del EMS.
Hasta ahora, la campaña ha recaudado más de $9,700 dólares, con la pizzería manejando docenas de entregas en los últimos días.
“Estamos asombrados por la respuesta que hemos tenido”, dijo Henry. “La gente ha estado ansiosa por retribuir a los trabajadores que intentan ayudarnos a superar esta crisis”.
Broadway Slice cerró sus puertas el 18 de marzo para proteger a los empleados y ayudar a prevenir la propagación del virus, pero reabrió a principios de abril para satisfacer las demandas alimentarias de los trabajadores del hospital
“Decidimos abrir nuevamente para hacer entregas al personal de atención médica. Estábamos recibiendo muchas peticiones”, dijo Henry. “Están trabajando tan duro que no tienen tiempo para tomar un almuerzo o salir corriendo a buscar comida”.
Por cada $110 dólares recaudados por la campaña GoFundMe, Broadway Slice entregará 10 pizzas a los destinatarios, que los donantes pueden solicitar.
La tienda también está entregando sándwiches, ensaladas y alitas de pollo.
Además de los sitios del New York-Presbyterian, la recaudación de fondos en línea ha proporcionado alimentos al Memorial Sloan Kettering, al North Central Bronx Hospital, a la Comisaría 34, a la estación Engine 84/Ladder 34 y a otros lugares.
“Hoy estoy entregando en una estación de bomberos en el Bronx y luego en un hospital en Manhattan”, dijo Carbin. “Hemos llegado tan lejos como Yonkers y Bronxville. Estamos tratando de ir a donde la gente quiera donar”.
Las comidas van acompañadas de una nota personalizada que expresa gratitud a los trabajadores de primera línea y una mención de los donantes que hicieron posible el regalo.
Carbin dijo que disfruta de reacciones de los trabajadores cuando reciben sus entregas.
“Están sorprendidos de que alguien que ni siquiera conocen les compre comida”, explicó.
“Conozco a personas que han donado que realmente están luchando ellas mismas en este momento”, agregó Carbin. “Aun así se metieron la mano en el bolsillo para dar. Es realmente conmovedor ver eso”.
Henry y Carbin están acostumbrados a conectarse con los residentes y trabajadores locales, ya que los viejos amigos y socios comerciales también son propietarios de Fort Tryon Public House, Tubby Hook Tavern y Fort Washington Public House. Han visto sus negocios paralizados debido a la pandemia.
“En lugar de simplemente sentarse, es bueno hacer algo para retribuir”, dijo Henry sobre la recaudación de fondos.
Algunas donaciones provienen de lugares muy alejados de la ciudad de Nueva York, incluyendo Canadá e Irlanda.
“En tiempos difíciles como este, vemos cuán buenas las personas pueden ser”, dijo Henry. “Muestra cuánto se preocupan las personas unas de otras y esa es la única forma en que vamos a superar esto”.
Para donar a la campaña, visite bit.ly/2RWdY7P