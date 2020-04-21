Slice Slinging

Pizzeria’s online fundraiser feeds essential workers

By Gregg McQueen

They’re cutting with care.

As healthcare workers and first responders continue to serve during the coronavirus pandemic, Niall Henry and Shean Carbin are working to keep them well fed, one slice at a time.

Henry and Carbin are the owners of Broadway Slice, a pizzeria located across the street from New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The men launched a GoFundMe campaign on April 7 to gather donations to provide pizzas to frontline workers including hospital employees, police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.

So far, the campaign has raised over $9,700, with the pizzeria handling dozens of deliveries in recent days.

“We’re amazed at the response we’ve had,” said Henry. “People have been eager to give back to the workers trying to get us through this crisis.”

Broadway Slice had closed its doors on March 18 to protect employees and help prevent spread of the virus, but reopened in early April to meet food demands of hospital workers.

“We decided to open up again to do deliveries for healthcare folks. We were getting so many requests,” Henry said. “They’re working so hard they don’t have time to take a lunch break or run out to get food.”

For every $110 raised by the GoFundMe campaign, Broadway Slice will deliver 10 pizzas to recipients, which can be requested by donors.

The store is also delivering subs, salads and chicken wings.

In addition to New York-Presbyterian sites, the campaign has provided food to Memorial Sloan Kettering, North Central Bronx Hospital, 34th Precinct, Engine 84/Ladder 34, and other locations.

“Today, I’m delivering to a firehouse in the Bronx and then a hospital in Manhattan,” said Carbin. “We’ve been as far as Yonkers and Bronxville. We’re trying to go wherever people want to donate to.”

Meals are accompanied by a personalized note expressing gratitude to frontline workers and a mention of donors who made the gift possible.

Carbin said he is enjoying the reactions from workers when they receive their deliveries.

“They’re shocked that someone they don’t even know is buying them food,” he said.

“I know people that have donated who are really struggling themselves at this time,” Carbin added. “But they still went into their own pocket to give. It’s really moving to see that.”

Henry and Carbin are accustomed to connecting with local residents and workers, as the longtime friends and business partners are also the proprietors of Fort Tryon Public House, Tubby Hook Tavern and Fort Washington Public House. They have seen their businesses grind to a halt during the pandemic.

“Instead of just sitting around, it’s good to do something to give back,” Henry said of the fundraiser.

Some donations have come from far outside of New York City, including Canada and Ireland.

“In tough times like this, we see how good people can be,” Henry said. “It shows how much people care about each other and that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”

To donate to the campaign, visit bit.ly/2RWdY7P