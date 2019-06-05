- English
- Español
Skip the Slump
Submitted by Gooroo
Summer is almost here, and as parents plan for vacations, camp, and other activities, it’s important they also find ways to keep their child’s mind academically sharp. According to U.S News (2018), students lose the knowledge equivalent of one month of instruction per year due to summer learning loss.
How can students avoid this infamous “summer slump” and start the new school year feeling prepared and ahead of the game?
The following are a few tips to help keep kids’ minds sharp this summer.
Six Tips for Keeping Kids’ Minds Sharp This Summer
- Fun Summer Reading – On top of the assigned summer reading, make sure students are also reading books of interest. This helps students to view reading as a fun hobby instead of something they must do.
- Puzzles – Anything from Sudoku, cross-words, word-searches, and educational video games.
- Learn an Instrument – Some students strengths lie in creativity. An instrument is great way to improve their memory and abstract reasoning skills.
- Educational Trips – Have a fun trip planned for the summer? Good news, history is everywhere. Traveling provides the perfect opportunity to learn something new.
- Experiments – Science experiments are always fun. Consider the new slime trend and experiment by creating some gooey and fun slime.
- Tutors – If your student struggles in a certain area, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to catch up or get ahead.
Evitar la caída
Enviado por Gooroo
El verano ya casi está aquí, y mientras los padres planean vacaciones, campamentos y otras actividades, es importante que también encuentren maneras de mantener la mente de sus hijos académicamente aguda. De acuerdo con US News (2018), los estudiantes pierden el conocimiento equivalente a un mes de instrucción por año debido a la pérdida de aprendizaje durante el verano.
¿Cómo pueden los estudiantes evitar esta infame “caída del verano” y comenzar el nuevo año escolar sintiéndose preparados y adelantados al juego?
Los siguientes son algunos consejos para ayudar a mantener la mente de los niños alerta este verano.
Seis consejos para mantener aguda la mentalidad de los niños este verano
- Lecturas divertidas de verano – Además de la lectura de verano asignada, asegúrese de que los estudiantes también estén leyendo libros de interés. Esto ayuda a los estudiantes a ver la lectura como un pasatiempo divertido en lugar de algo que deben hacer.
- Rompecabezas – Cualquiera desde Sudoku, crucigramas, búsquedas de palabras y videojuegos educativos.
- Aprender un instrumento – Algunas fortalezas de los estudiantes se encuentran en la creatividad. Un instrumento es una excelente manera de mejorar su memoria y sus habilidades de razonamiento abstracto.
- Viajes educativos – ¿Tienen un viaje divertido planeado para el verano? Buenas noticias, la historia está en todas partes. Viajar brinda la oportunidad perfecta para aprender algo nuevo.
- Experimentos – Los experimentos científicos siempre son divertidos. Considere la nueva tendencia del slime y experimente creando un slime pegajoso y divertido.
- Tutores – Si su estudiante tiene dificultades en un área determinada, el verano brinda la oportunidad perfecta para ponerse al día o avanzar.
