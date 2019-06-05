Skip the Slump

Submitted by Gooroo

Summer is almost here, and as parents plan for vacations, camp, and other activities, it’s important they also find ways to keep their child’s mind academically sharp. According to U.S News (2018), students lose the knowledge equivalent of one month of instruction per year due to summer learning loss.

How can students avoid this infamous “summer slump” and start the new school year feeling prepared and ahead of the game?

The following are a few tips to help keep kids’ minds sharp this summer.

Six Tips for Keeping Kids’ Minds Sharp This Summer

Fun Summer Reading – On top of the assigned summer reading, make sure students are also reading books of interest. This helps students to view reading as a fun hobby instead of something they must do. Puzzles – Anything from Sudoku, cross-words, word-searches, and educational video games. Learn an Instrument – Some students strengths lie in creativity. An instrument is great way to improve their memory and abstract reasoning skills. Educational Trips – Have a fun trip planned for the summer? Good news, history is everywhere. Traveling provides the perfect opportunity to learn something new. Experiments – Science experiments are always fun. Consider the new slime trend and experiment by creating some gooey and fun slime. Tutors – If your student struggles in a certain area, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to catch up or get ahead.

