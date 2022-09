Size Matters

Gov. Hochul signs bill to cap NYC class sizes

By Gregg McQueen

Class sizes in New York City public schools are set to be capped.

After months of delay, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that will reduce class sizes in New York City public schools.

Hochul signed the law on September 8, more than three months after the bill passed overwhelmingly in the State Senate and Assembly.

The new law will phase in a cap on class sizes over five years within all of the city’s public schools.

Implementation of the law will now start in fall of 2023.

Classes in Kindergarten through third grade would be capped at 20 students per class, fourth through eighth grade at 23 students per class, and high school at 25 per class.

“This bill reflects the need to ensure students have dedicated teachers devoting time and attention to their learning in person as we continue to come back from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Hochul said.

Under the previous rules, class sizes at public schools were limited to 34 students.

“For decades, New York City parents and teachers have been fighting for lower class sizes,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. “We now have something to celebrate.”

In the bill passed by state lawmakers in June, the five-year phase-in period was set to begin this month.

“It’s time to provide true equity to our students,” said advocate Leonie Haimson.

“While the current bill would require the five-year phase-in to be complete by September 2027, implementation of this initiative will require significant strategic planning,” Hochul said in a statement. “I have secured agreement with the Legislature to require a full phase-in of the plan by September 2028.”

The new law will phase in a cap on class sizes over five years.

Though advocates for class size reduction had fretted while Hochul delayed in signing the bill, the Governor explained during a recent radio interview that she had spent time negotiating details of the bill with Mayor Eric Adams and state lawmakers.

Proponents of the bill were quick to praise Hochul for finalizing the law.

“Thank you, Governor Hochul, for listening to the research showing that class size matters, especially for kids who need help the most, and for heeding the pleas of parents and teachers that it’s time to provide true equity to our students who have long suffered from the largest class sizes in the state,” said Leonie Haimson, Executive Director of advocacy group Class Size Matters. “We are eager to help the Chancellor, the UFT and the CSA put together an action plan to make sure that the implementation of this necessary improvement in our schools goes forward in an effective and workable manner.”

“We now have something to celebrate,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew.

“As the co-chairs of the Chancellor’s Parent Advisory Council, which represents all the Parent Associations and Parent Teacher Associations in the city’s public schools, we know that smaller classes have been a top priority of NYC parents for decades and how desperately they are needed,” said Parent Advisory Council leaders Randi Garay and Shirley Aubin. “In the wake of the pandemic and with the infusion of new state and federal funds, we believe that smaller classes are not only more critical than ever, but more achievable as well. Thank you to the Governor for seeing the importance of smaller class sizes and signing the bill into law.”

But not all parents were pleased with the new law, as some expressed concern that funds needed to reduce class sizes could be better spent elsewhere.

“This is an unfunded mandate that seeks to forcefully redirect funds for services that families want that support the education and well-being of their children,” argued Mona Davids, President of NYC Parents Union. “This bill directly hurts students and impedes the efforts of Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks to provide students with all of the programs and services they need at this time.”