Sipping Season
Recipe: Roasted Winter Squash Soup
As the season starts to ease into a cold snap, our thoughts turn to the small wonders of warmth – and the satisfying soups and stews that nurture and nourish.
Here is a winter squash soup recipe from Brighter Bites that strikes a sweet and savory balance.
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has sought to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 butternut squash (or other winter squash), chopped (about 6 cups)
• 1 large sweet potato, chopped (about 3 cups)
• 1 Tbsp. olive oil
• 2 tsp. garlic powder
• 1 tsp. cinnamon
• 1 tsp. salt
• ½ tsp. ground nutmeg
• ½ tsp. ground black pepper
• 1 large apple, chopped
• 4 cups vegetable broth (no salt)
• 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. 1 cup; makes 8 servings)
130 calories; 29 grams carbohydrate; 2 grams fat; 2 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
• Preheat oven to 400°F.
• Toss the chopped winter squash and chopped sweet potato with olive oil, garlic, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper then spread out evenly on a baking sheet.
• Bake for 10 minutes, remove the pan, and add the chopped apple and return the pan to the oven to bake for an additional 10 minutes.
• Remove the pan and allow to cool.
• Once cooled, add half of the squash mixture to a blender or food processor with the vegetable stock and blend until smooth. Add the remaining squash mixture and the apple cider vinegar to the blender and blend until the soup is smooth.
• Heat and serve.
Temporada de beber a sorbos
Receta: sopa de calabaza asada de invierno
A medida que la temporada trae una ola de frío, nuestro pensamiento se dirige a las pequeñas maravillas cálidas, y las sopas y guisos satisfactorios que alimentan y nutren.
Aquí hay una receta de sopa de calabaza de invierno de Brighter Bites que logra un equilibrio dulce y salado.
Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha tenido como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida.
INGREDIENTES
• 1 calabaza (u otra calabaza de invierno), picada (alrededor de 6 tazas)
• 1 camote grande, picado (alrededor de 3 tazas)
• 1 cucharada de aceite de oliva
• 2 cucharaditas de ajo en polvo
• 1 cucharadita de canela
• 1 cucharadita de sal
• ½ cucharadita de nuez moscada molida
• ½ cucharadita de pimienta negra molida
• 1 manzana grande, picada
• 4 tazas de caldo de verduras (sin sal)
• 2 cucharadas de vinagre de sidra de manzana
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL PARA UNA PORCIÓN
(aproximadamente 1 taza; hace 8 porciones)
130 calorías; 29 gramos de carbohidratos; 2 gramos de grasa; 2 gramos de proteína; 5 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
• Precalentar el horno a 400° F.
• Mezcle la calabaza de invierno picada y el camote picado con aceite de oliva, con el ajo, la canela, la nuez moscada, la sal y pimienta y luego distribuya uniformemente sobre una bandeja para hornear.
• Hornee durante 10 minutos, retire la sartén, agregue la manzana picada y devuelva la sartén para hornear durante 10 minutos adicionales.
• Retire la sartén y deje enfriar.
• Una vez enfriado, agregue la mitad de la mezcla de calabaza a una licuadora o procesador de alimentos con el caldo de verduras y mezcle hasta que quede suave. Agregue la mezcla de calabaza restante y el vinagre de sidra de manzana a la licuadora y mezcle hasta que la sopa esté suave.
• Caliente y sirva.