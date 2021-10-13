Sipping Season

Recipe: Roasted Winter Squash Soup

As the season starts to ease into a cold snap, our thoughts turn to the small wonders of warmth – and the satisfying soups and stews that nurture and nourish.

Here is a winter squash soup recipe from Brighter Bites that strikes a sweet and savory balance.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has sought to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 butternut squash (or other winter squash), chopped (about 6 cups)

• 1 large sweet potato, chopped (about 3 cups)

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• 2 tsp. garlic powder

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1 tsp. salt

• ½ tsp. ground nutmeg

• ½ tsp. ground black pepper

• 1 large apple, chopped

• 4 cups vegetable broth (no salt)

• 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 cup; makes 8 servings)

130 calories; 29 grams carbohydrate; 2 grams fat; 2 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

• Preheat oven to 400°F.

• Toss the chopped winter squash and chopped sweet potato with olive oil, garlic, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper then spread out evenly on a baking sheet.

• Bake for 10 minutes, remove the pan, and add the chopped apple and return the pan to the oven to bake for an additional 10 minutes.

• Remove the pan and allow to cool.

• Once cooled, add half of the squash mixture to a blender or food processor with the vegetable stock and blend until smooth. Add the remaining squash mixture and the apple cider vinegar to the blender and blend until the soup is smooth.

• Heat and serve.