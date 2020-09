Sipping Season

Recipe: Roasted Winter Squash Soup

As the season brings a cold snap, our thoughts turn to small wonders of warmth – and the satisfying soups and stews that nurture and nourish.

Here is a winter squash soup recipe from Brighter Bites that strikes a sweet and savory balance.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The nonprofit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something a little new.

INGREDIENTS

1 butternut squash (or other winter squash), chopped (about 6 cups)

1 large sweet potato, chopped (about 3 cups)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 large apple, chopped

4 cups vegetable broth (no salt)

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 cup; makes 8 servings)

130 calories; 29 grams carbohydrate; 2 grams fat; 2 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS