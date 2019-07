Sipping and Staging

Buunni Coffee seeks to add performance space

By Gregg McQueen

Something new is brewing at Buunni.

Co-owner Sarina Prabasi believes that the coffeehouse is not just a place to grab a cup of joe, but one that can have a transformative effect on the community.

“Historically, coffeehouses have been hubs for local organizing and action, as well as performance,” said Prabasi. “They’ve been meeting places for people from all walks of life to meet.”

In February, Buunni Coffee opened its newest location at 4961 Broadway in Inwood, taking over the former Darling Coffee space.

Prabasi and her husband Elias Gurmu launched their first Buunni store in 2012 on Pinehurst Avenue and East 187th Street. While the couple dabbled in hosting events at the Pinehurst location, they were inspired by the possibilities presented by the Inwood store, which is considerably larger.

“For us, we want to do more than sell coffee. We had the idea of turning the Inwood shop into a neighborhood performance space. There seems to be a lack of venues uptown where people can perform and hold events,” Prabasi said.

“There’s a lot of talent uptown, but many times people have to go elsewhere to perform,” she added.

The goal is to present live music and theater performances, art displays, poetry readings and lectures in the evenings at Buunni’s Inwood location, Prabasi said.

The store recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $25,000 to purchase equipment including a sound system, LED lighting, a film projector and screen, and a removable platform stage.

In its first week, the campaign raised about $7,000.

“Our fingers are crossed that we can get this off the ground,” Prabasi said.

To test the waters, Buuni hosted a series of recent events in conjunction with the Uptown Arts Stroll, including a variety show, concert, reading by Up Theater, panel discussions, and an art show.

“Those events helped people see that same vision that we have,” said Prabasi, who authored the book The Coffeehouse Resistance about the social importance of coffeehouses.

“It was a full house every time. We had a really wonderful response,” she said.

The shop will also host presidential debate watch parties on June 26 and 27.

Prabasi said the future performance space was also conducive to social justice programming, noting the abundance of activist groups in Northern Manhattan that fight for affordable housing, immigrant rights, and other issues.

“We want it to be a place that’s open to discussions,” she said. “We welcome the activist groups.”

Bunni has partnered with Inwood mainstay Bread and Yoga as well as The Zena Group, a nonprofit arts organization, to curate events at the performance space.

“We think there’s a need for a gathering spot like this,” Prabasi said. “People are hungry for human connection instead of always staring at their phones. There’s a feeling of community uptown and this will help grow that.”



Buunni Coffee is located at 4961 Broadway. For more information, visit www.buunnicoffee.com.

To donate to the Kickstarter campaign, go to bit.ly/2WNWkre.