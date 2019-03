“Silent no more”

Nurses move to strike over staffing levels

By Gregg McQueen

Registered nurses at three hospital systems have threatened to strike over what they call unsafe staffing levels.

At a press conference on Thurs. Mar. 7th, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced that nurses had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike at Mount Sinai, New York-Presbyterian and Montefiore sites if conditions are not improved.

The final combined tally was 8533 “yes” to 230 “no,” according to NYSNA.

A strike would affect about 10,000 nurses and could be called in the coming weeks, NYSNA officials said.

Nurses insisted that they are forced to care for too many patients at a time, creating an unsafe environment. “Nurses are expected to treat patients they haven’t been properly trained for,” said NYSNA Vice President Anthony Ciampa. “They’re expected to skip breaks or lunches.”

NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-González said the union has spent months pleading with hospital officials for improved staffing but nothing has changed and demands have been ignored.

“Instead of bargaining in good faith, they’ve withheld information, engaged in repressive practices in the workplace and attempted to silence our voices,” said Sheridan-González. “We’ll be silent no more.”

Union officials issued a report detailing a high number of Protest of Assignment (POA) forms, which are used when nurses feel that volume of patient care is more than they can safely handle. The report documented more than 970 POA forms were filed at Montefiore during 2018 alone, including multiple instances of patients left on stretchers in hallways for days at a time.

“In a medical unit, four patients is really the limit for safety. Some of us are taking care of seven, eight, nine, and covering when other people go on a break, 18 patients, 19 patients, and in the emergency room, the numbers are even higher,” Sheridan-González said.

There were 3,800 unsafe staffing complaints in the three hospital systems in 2018, according to NYSNA.

“Our hospitals are turning into acute care hospitals,” said one Mount Sinai nurse. “You have to be very sick to get a bed.”

“The hospitals categorically refuse to discuss safe staffing ratios,” she said. “How can we care for you when we’re expected to take on patient loads two times, three times, four times what’s considered to be safe, let along [provide] quality care?”

Sheridan said that nurses do not want to strike, but are willing to do so if hospital management will not listen to demands.

“We don’t want to strike, but if that brings them back to the table, we may need to issue a strike notice,” Sheridan said.

Nurses were joined for the press conference by City Comptroller Scott Stringer and City Councilmember Mark Levine.

Stringer told nurses that he backed them in event of a strike, as “they put it all on the line” to help patients.

Levine pointed out that New York State was proposing to slash funding for Medicaid, fueled by decreases in tax revenue from the Trump administration’s tax plan.

“We have to make sure that we don’t balance these losses on the backs of the most vulnerable,” he said.

Montefiore nurse Mary Fitzgerald charged that the patient ratios in the Montefiore nurses’ contract were from 30 years ago.

“They’re that outdated. We’ve been saying to them that we need to have more realistic ratios,” she remarked. “When you’re supposed to have a 1 to 4 ratio, and they’re giving you 1 to 8, there’s no way you can possibly get done all the things that need to be done for those patients in a quality type of way. We’re here to say that our patients are potentially in jeopardy from [these] staffing ratios.”

Lorraine, a nurse at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, called the staffing situation at her site “horrendous.” She said nurses in the ER routinely handle 15 patients at a time.

“Public hospitals have it even worse,” she said. “We don’t have the time to care for patients the way we want to. You feel horrible that you’re not able to spend as much time with them or explain things the way you want.”

“It’s terribly demoralizing to not have the resources,” said Mount Sinai nurse Tracy Kwon. “You go into work, I don’t know what’s in store for me or the patients.”

Kwon said she didn’t want to strike but “desperate times call for desperate measures.” “The hospitals just care about maintaining their profits.”

Ciampa said that nurses are afraid to call out sick because of the massive impact such callouts have on their colleagues. Morale goes down.

“One single sick call can capsize a unit, and throw things into chaos,” he said.

Fitzgerald said that nurses in New York are calling for state-mandated staffing levels. California is currently the only state with mandated staffing levels.

“They said all the hospitals would close out there, but that didn’t happen,” she said. “We’d like to have the same model here.”

In response to the strike threat, the New York Hospital Alliance released a statement suggesting that staffing ratios are not needed.

“We have been clear with union leadership that if they call a strike, we will be required to move forward with our plans to bring in trained and qualified replacement nurses to help care for patients,” the statement said. “Rigid, mandated staffing ratios would lower the quality of patient care by overriding the professional judgment of nurses and healthcare experts. We support a patient-first approach to staffing that is built on tailored, flexible staffing plans-designed by experienced nurses-that have proven to best meet the individual and ever-changing needs of patients.”

Sheridan said if there was a strike, there was an emergency contingent of nurses that would go in to help on an emergency basis and come back out.

“It’s the last thing we want to do, but something needs to give,” she said.

