Shuffle and Shift
New redistricting maps create new electoral realities
By Sherry Mazzocchi
What do Carolyn Maloney, Jerold Nadler and Ritchie Torres have in common? Each U.S. Congressional Representative saw his or her district cede ground to colleague Adriano Espaillat in newly drawn redistricting maps.
Soon after the New York State legislature drew up new districts for Congress and statewide offices, the courts ruled that the maps favored Democrats, and violated the state’s ban on gerrymandering. Futile court appeals followed. Instead, the courts decided that an independent third party, Special Master Jonathan Cervas, would draw up new maps.
The 13th Congressional District, currently represented by Espaillat, covers Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood and part of the Bronx. The new map extends Espaillat’s territory a bit farther southeast, adding a few streets in Morningside Heights, just east of Broadway.
Before redistricting, that was part of the 10th Congressional District, represented by Congressman Nadler. The Special Master combined parts of the 10th District (which ran along the Upper West Side down to Tribeca) with the 12th District. That district, held by another Congressional powerhouse, Maloney, ran from the Upper East Side down to the East Village. Now, both of the influential, long-term Democrats are pitted against each other in the upcoming primary for the newly drawn 12th District, which encompasses both the East and West sides from just below Harlem to right around 14th Street.
Espaillat also picks up Randall’s Island from the former District 12. While his newly drawn district loses some of Morris Heights, it gains substantial new ground in University Heights. It’s the Norwood section of the Bronx that is taken in by the new boundaries of the neighboring District 15, represented by Ritchie Torres.
Torres’ own district is significantly transformed in the redistricting process. Previously a district whose lines vaguely resembled an egg, it encompassed Belmont in the north, Clason Point in the east, Mott Haven in the South, all the way over to Highbridge and a sliver of Morris Heights in the west.
But in the Special Master’s revision, everything east of Melrose and Morrisania is lopped off. Now District 15 extends eastward above Pelham Parkway, including Eastchester, and veers off westward, enclosing Riverdale.
Torres has gone from representing some of the lowest-income residents of the Bronx to the wealthiest.
While the actual number of people remain the same in each district, the demographics are different. Previously, District 15 had less than 3 percent of white people of voting age. Now, it has almost 11 percent. After the new maps were released, Torres told the Jewish Insider he was looking forward to representing Riverdale. “Combating anti-Semitism and advocating for an abiding American-Israeli relationship have long been passions of mine,” said Torres. “To have the opportunity to represent Riverdale, in light of those passions, feels like a marriage made in heaven.”
By contrast, the demographics of Espaillat’s new district remain largely the same.
Moreover, New Yorkers will have two primaries to track on the electoral calendar this year. The first primary is June 28 (for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly and Party Positions). The second primary is August 23rd (for Congress and State Senate).
The new Congressional and State districts are a direct result of the 2020 Census. The total number of U.S. Representatives is capped at 435. While New York City gained almost 630,000 people in the last 10 years, the state lost a seat in Congress because the population of other states also grew.
And here’s one important note: if just 89 more New Yorkers had filled out a Census form, the State would have retained that seat.
For more information, please visit vote.nyc and newyork.redistrictingandyou.org.
Reorganizar y cambiar
Los nuevos mapas de redistribución crean nuevas realidades electorales
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
¿Qué tienen en común Carolyn Maloney, Jerold Nadler y Ritchie Torres? Cada representante del Congreso de los Estados Unidos vio cómo su distrito cedió terreno a su colega Adriano Espaillat en los nuevos mapas de redistribución de distritos.
Poco después de que la legislatura del estado de Nueva York trazara los nuevos distritos para el Congreso y los cargos estatales, los tribunales dictaminaron que los mapas favorecían a los demócratas y violaban la prohibición estatal de la manipulación de las circunscripciones electorales. A esto le siguieron inútiles recursos judiciales. En cambio, los tribunales decidieron que un tercero independiente, el juez especial Jonathan Cervas, elaborara nuevos mapas.
El 13º distrito del Congreso, representado actualmente por Espaillat, abarca Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood y parte del Bronx. El nuevo mapa amplía el territorio de Espaillat un poco más al sureste, añadiendo algunas calles en Morningside Heights, justo al este de Broadway.
Antes de la redistribución, eso era parte del 10º Distrito del Congreso, representado por el congresista Nadler. El juez especial combinó partes del 10º distrito (que se extendía a lo largo del Upper West Side hasta Tribeca) con el 12º distrito. Ese último, representado por otro congresista de peso, Maloney, iba desde el Upper East Side hasta East Village. Ahora, los dos influyentes y veteranos demócratas se enfrentan en las próximas primarias para el recién trazado Distrito 12, que abarca tanto el lado este como el oeste, desde justo debajo de Harlem hasta alrededor de la calle 14.
Espaillat también incorpora Randall’s Island del antiguo Distrito 12. Aunque su nuevo distrito pierde parte de Morris Heights, gana un terreno sustancialmente nuevo en University Heights. Es la sección de Norwood del Bronx la que queda incluida en los nuevos límites del vecino Distrito 15, representado por Ritchie Torres.
El propio distrito de Torres se transforma significativamente en el proceso de redistribución de distritos. Antes era un distrito cuyas líneas se asemejaban vagamente a un huevo, y abarcaba Belmont en el norte, Clason Point en el este, Mott Haven en el sur, hasta Highbridge y una parte de Morris Heights en el oeste.
Pero en la revisión del juez especial, todo lo que está al este de Melrose y Morrisania ha sido eliminado. Ahora el Distrito 15 se extiende hacia el este por encima de Pelham Parkway, incluyendo Eastchester, y se desvía hacia el oeste, encerrando Riverdale.
Torres ha pasado de representar a algunos de los residentes de más bajos ingresos del Bronx a los más ricos.
Aunque el número real de personas sigue siendo el mismo en cada distrito, la composición demográfica es diferente. Antes, el distrito 15 tenía menos del 3% de personas blancas en edad de votar. Ahora, tiene casi un 11%. Tras la publicación de los nuevos mapas, Torres dijo al Jewish Insider que está entusiasmado por representar a Riverdale. “La lucha contra el antisemitismo y la defensa de una relación duradera entre Estados Unidos e Israel han sido durante mucho tiempo mis pasiones”, dijo Torres. “Tener la oportunidad de representar a Riverdale, a la luz de esas pasiones, se siente como caído del cielo”.
En cambio, la composición demográfica del nuevo distrito de Espaillat sigue siendo en gran medida la misma.
Además, los neoyorquinos tendrán dos primarias que seguir en el calendario electoral este año. La primera primaria es el 28 de junio (para gobernador, vicegobernador, asamblea estatal y cargos del partido). Las segundas primarias son el 23 de agosto (para el Congreso y el Senado estatal).
Los nuevos distritos del Congreso y del estado son un resultado directo del Censo de 2020. El número total de representantes de Estados Unidos está limitado a 435. Si bien la ciudad de Nueva York ganó casi 630,000 personas en los últimos 10 años, el estado perdió un escaño en el Congreso porque la población de otros estados también creció.
Y aquí hay una nota importante: si tan solo 89 neoyorquinos más hubieran rellenado el formulario del Censo, el estado habría conservado ese escaño.
Para más información, por favor visite vote.nyc y newyork.redistrictingandyou.org.