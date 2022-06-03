Shuffle and Shift

New redistricting maps create new electoral realities

By Sherry Mazzocchi



The new uptown districts.

Source: newyork.redistrictingandyou.org

What do Carolyn Maloney, Jerold Nadler and Ritchie Torres have in common? Each U.S. Congressional Representative saw his or her district cede ground to colleague Adriano Espaillat in newly drawn redistricting maps.

Soon after the New York State legislature drew up new districts for Congress and statewide offices, the courts ruled that the maps favored Democrats, and violated the state’s ban on gerrymandering. Futile court appeals followed. Instead, the courts decided that an independent third party, Special Master Jonathan Cervas, would draw up new maps.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat has also seen District 13 shift, gaining ground in University Heights.

The 13th Congressional District, currently represented by Espaillat, covers Harlem, Washington Heights, Inwood and part of the Bronx. The new map extends Espaillat’s territory a bit farther southeast, adding a few streets in Morningside Heights, just east of Broadway.

Before redistricting, that was part of the 10th Congressional District, represented by Congressman Nadler. The Special Master combined parts of the 10th District (which ran along the Upper West Side down to Tribeca) with the 12th District. That district, held by another Congressional powerhouse, Maloney, ran from the Upper East Side down to the East Village. Now, both of the influential, long-term Democrats are pitted against each other in the upcoming primary for the newly drawn 12th District, which encompasses both the East and West sides from just below Harlem to right around 14th Street.

Special Master Jonathan Cervas has drawn up new maps.

Espaillat also picks up Randall’s Island from the former District 12. While his newly drawn district loses some of Morris Heights, it gains substantial new ground in University Heights. It’s the Norwood section of the Bronx that is taken in by the new boundaries of the neighboring District 15, represented by Ritchie Torres.

Torres’ own district is significantly transformed in the redistricting process. Previously a district whose lines vaguely resembled an egg, it encompassed Belmont in the north, Clason Point in the east, Mott Haven in the South, all the way over to Highbridge and a sliver of Morris Heights in the west.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (center) will now represent Riverdale, home to a significant Jewish population.

But in the Special Master’s revision, everything east of Melrose and Morrisania is lopped off. Now District 15 extends eastward above Pelham Parkway, including Eastchester, and veers off westward, enclosing Riverdale.

Torres has gone from representing some of the lowest-income residents of the Bronx to the wealthiest.

While the actual number of people remain the same in each district, the demographics are different. Previously, District 15 had less than 3 percent of white people of voting age. Now, it has almost 11 percent. After the new maps were released, Torres told the Jewish Insider he was looking forward to representing Riverdale. “Combating anti-Semitism and advocating for an abiding American-Israeli relationship have long been passions of mine,” said Torres. “To have the opportunity to represent Riverdale, in light of those passions, feels like a marriage made in heaven.”

Torres and Espaillat (center) have collaborated on various projects, including funding for Montefiore’s school-based clinics.

By contrast, the demographics of Espaillat’s new district remain largely the same.

Moreover, New Yorkers will have two primaries to track on the electoral calendar this year. The first primary is June 28 (for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly and Party Positions). The second primary is August 23rd (for Congress and State Senate).

The new Congressional and State districts are a direct result of the 2020 Census. The total number of U.S. Representatives is capped at 435. While New York City gained almost 630,000 people in the last 10 years, the state lost a seat in Congress because the population of other states also grew.

And here’s one important note: if just 89 more New Yorkers had filled out a Census form, the State would have retained that seat.

For more information, please visit vote.nyc and newyork.redistrictingandyou.org.