Shots for tots

CDC endorses Covid vaccines for children under 5

By Gregg McQueen

Cue the tears.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially issued its recommendation that children under 5 years old receive Covid-19 vaccines.

On June 18, a panel of advisers to the CDC voted to recommend that children as young as 6 months receive a vaccine made by Moderna or Pfizer.

“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement. “I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.”

The CDC vote marked the final authorization step in approving the vaccine for young children. Providers can now begin vaccinating children between 6 months and 5 years old right away.

Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced that the vaccine will be offered at city-run sites in all five boroughs as early as this week.

“We are looking to make this process as seamless as possible for parents, which is why we’re preparing, through city sites and partnerships with trusted pediatricians, to vaccinate and protect all of our children as soon as this vaccine is ready and shipped,” Adams said. “Parents will also have numerous opportunities to ask their questions and should feel comfortable knowing this vaccine is safe and vital to their children’s health.”

"We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, given four weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen – the first two shots are given three weeks apart, and the third one administered eight weeks after the second shot.

Pfizer’s vaccine will also be available at non-city-run sites to children 6 months and older.

Caregivers are asked to reach out to their healthcare providers.

The city’s Health Department recommended that parents reach out to their children’s pediatricians to see if they will make the Covid-19 vaccine available at their offices. Parents can also use the Vaccine Finder website (vax4nyc.nyc.gov) or phone hotline (877-VAX-4NYC) to find locations including 10 city hubs offering the Moderna vaccine

“We’ve been waiting so long for a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for our babies,” said Vasan. “Thankfully, that time has arrived.”

Among the vaccine hub locations are two in Manhattan and one in the Bronx:

Times Square, 136 West 42nd Street (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

NYC Health Department Uptown Clinic (East Harlem), 158 East 115th Street (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

NYC Health Department Morrisania Clinic, 1309 Fulton Avenue, The Bronx (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wednesday through Saturday)

“This is a tremendous step in our ongoing battle with Covid,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “It’s vital that we get as many children started on their vaccine regimens as soon as possible, so please spread the word to your family and friends that vaccines will soon be open for this age group, and they will be easily available for free across the city.”

To make an appointment, call 877-VAX-4NYC or visit vax4nyc.nyc.gov.