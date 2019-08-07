- English
Back-to-School Shopping Tips
The first day of school is just around the corner and stores are filled with back-to-school promotions. The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) has tips to help you save money and teach your children about making smart financial decisions.
“Back-to-school shopping is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with long supply lists and seemingly endless options,” said DCWP Commissioner Lorelei Salas. “Parents can avoid overspending and tackle back-to-school shopping with our quick tips.”
Ask for a receipt and save it. In New York City, you are entitled to a receipt automatically for purchases of more than $20 and upon request for purchases between $5 and $20. Protect your personal information—by law, a customer’s receipt must not show the credit card’s expiration date or more than its last five digits.
Check store refund policies. Stores must post a sign detailing their policy. If they don’t, you are entitled to a refund within 30 days of your purchase.
Look for prices. Stores must post prices either on the item or on a sign where the item is displayed. It is illegal to charge more than that posted price.
Make a list and create a budget. Help kids make smart decisions when choosing which supplies to buy. Get the teacher’s supply list and then educate children about how to create a budget based on how much they have to spend and what they need to get. When you’re shopping, stick to the list and the budget.
Compare prices. Use websites, smartphone apps and social media to research products, compare prices, and find sales and discounts. Avoid entering your personal information to get a coupon—some scammers use the promise of discounts to steal your information.
Teach your children about credit and how it works. Explain that credit cards are not “free money,” and that what you pay for with the card must be paid back with interest. Teach them about paying minimum balances versus the full balance and about the consequences of using a credit card irresponsibly.
Be a role model and get financial counseling. Make smart financial choices when shopping – kids learn a great deal by observing adults. New Yorkers can get free, one-on-one financial counseling at one of the City’s Financial Empowerment Centers to help them reduce debt, build their savings, open a bank account, improve credit, and more. New Yorkers can book a free and confidential appointment with a professional financial counselor by calling 311 or online at nyc.gov/dcwp.
Know your rights and responsibilities when it comes to student loans. Whether you or your child are taking out loans now or already have loans, visit nyc.gov/studentloans for tips and resources.
For more consumer tips, including tips for young adults to help inform them of their rights and responsibilities when using a credit card, taking out a car loan, and learning about credit repair scams, visit nyc.gov/TalkMoney and join the conversation on Twitter by following @NYCDCA and using the hashtag #BacktoSchoolNYC.
For more information about DCWP and its work, call 311 or visit DCWP at nyc.gov/dcwp or on its social media sites, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Compras inteligentes
Recomendaciones de compras para el regreso a clases
El primer día de clases está a la vuelta de la esquina y las tiendas están llenas de promociones de regreso a clases. El Departamento de Protección del Consumidor y del Trabajador (DCWP, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad tiene consejos para ayudarle a ahorrar dinero y enseñarle a sus hijos a tomar decisiones financieras inteligentes.
“Las compras de regreso a la escuela son uno de los mayores eventos de compras del año. Es fácil sentirse abrumado con largas listas de suministros y opciones aparentemente interminables”, dijo la comisionada del DCWP, Lorelei Salas. “Los padres pueden evitar el gasto excesivo y hacer frente a las compras de regreso a la escuela con nuestros consejos rápidos”.
Solicite un recibo y guárdelo. En la ciudad de Nueva York, tiene derecho a un recibo automáticamente por compras de más de $20 dólares y, si lo solicita, entre $5 y $20 dólares. Proteja su información personal: por ley, el recibo de un cliente no debe mostrar la fecha de vencimiento de la tarjeta de crédito o más de sus últimos cinco dígitos.
Consulte las políticas de reembolso de la tienda. Las tiendas deben publicar un cartel que detalle su política. Si no lo hacen, tiene derecho a un reembolso dentro de los 30 días de su compra.
Busque precios. Las tiendas deben publicar los precios en el artículo o en un cartel donde se muestra el artículo. Es ilegal cobrar más que el precio publicado.
Haga una lista y cree un presupuesto. Ayude a los niños a tomar decisiones inteligentes al elegir qué suministros comprar. Obtenga la lista de suministros del maestro y luego eduque a los niños sobre cómo crear un presupuesto basado en cuánto tienen que gastar y lo que necesitan obtener. Cuando vaya de compras, respete la lista y el presupuesto.
Compare precios. Use sitios web, aplicaciones de teléfonos inteligentes y redes sociales para buscar productos, comparar precios y encontrar ventas y descuentos. Evite ingresar su información personal para obtener un cupón; algunos estafadores usan la promesa de descuentos para robar su información.
Enseñe a sus hijos sobre el crédito y cómo funciona. Explique que las tarjetas de crédito no son “dinero gratis” y que lo que paga con la tarjeta debe devolverse con intereses. Enséñeles sobre pagar saldos mínimos versus el saldo total y las consecuencias de usar una tarjeta de crédito de manera irresponsable.
Sea un modelo a seguir y obtenga asesoramiento financiero. Tome decisiones financieras inteligentes cuando vaya de compras: los niños aprenden mucho observando a los adultos. Los neoyorquinos pueden obtener asesoría financiera individual y gratuita en uno de los Centros de Empoderamiento Financiero de la ciudad para ayudarlos a reducir la deuda, acumular sus ahorros, abrir una cuenta bancaria, mejorar el crédito y más. Los neoyorquinos pueden reservar una cita gratuita y confidencial con un asesor financiero profesional llamando al 311 o en línea en nyc.gov/dcwp.
Conozca sus derechos y responsabilidades cuando se trata de préstamos estudiantiles. Si usted o su hijo están solicitando préstamos ahora o ya tienen préstamos, visite nyc.gov/studentloans para obtener consejos y recursos.
Para obtener más consejos para el consumidor, incluidos consejos para adultos jóvenes para ayudarles a informarles sobre sus derechos y responsabilidades al usar una tarjeta de crédito, solicitar un préstamo para un automóvil y aprender sobre estafas de reparación de crédito, visite nyc.gov/TalkMoney y únase a la conversación en Twitter siguiendo @NYCDCA y usando el hashtag #BacktoSchoolNYC.
Para obtener más información sobre DCWP y su trabajo, llame al 311 o visite DCWP en nyc.gov/dcwp o en sus sitios de redes sociales, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram y YouTube.