Shooting Sparks
Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | @eabreuvisuals
Text by Debralee Santos
He can’t sleep either.
Rest assured, visual artist, photographer and bibliophile Emmanuel Abreu has been kept up by the same loud bangs and bursts that light up summer evenings. The amateur shows go on every night and every where uptown. It’s the same loud, bright story in Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.
There is no slumber to be had, so he packs up his lens and heads out.
“I’ve always loved fireworks, so it’s a blessing in a loud disguise.”
He finds high places and small perches, and he waits.
A streak of light hisses and the sky is rent with fire and smoke.
He shoots.
“I might as well enjoy the views.”
Disparando chispas
Fotos por Emmanuel Abreu | @eabreuvisuals
Texto por Debralee Santos
Él tampoco puede dormir.
Tenga la seguridad de que el artista visual, fotógrafo y bibliófilo Emmanuel Abreu ha sido mantenido despierto por los mismos estallidos y explosiones que iluminan las noches de verano. Los espectáculos de aficionados continúan todas las noches y en todas partes. Es la misma historia fuerte y brillante en Harlem, Washington Heights e Inwood.
No hay sueño, así que se empaca la lente y sale.
“Siempre me han encantado los fuegos artificiales, así que es una ruidosa bendición disfrazada”.
Encuentra lugares altos y pequeñas perchas, y espera.
Un rayo de luz silba y el cielo se rompe con fuego y humo.
Él dispara.
“¿Por qué no disfrutar de las vistas?”.