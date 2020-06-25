Shooting Sparks

Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | @eabreuvisuals

Text by Debralee Santos

He can’t sleep either.

Rest assured, visual artist, photographer and bibliophile Emmanuel Abreu has been kept up by the same loud bangs and bursts that light up summer evenings. The amateur shows go on every night and every where uptown. It’s the same loud, bright story in Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.

There is no slumber to be had, so he packs up his lens and heads out.

“I’ve always loved fireworks, so it’s a blessing in a loud disguise.”

He finds high places and small perches, and he waits.

A streak of light hisses and the sky is rent with fire and smoke.

He shoots.

“I might as well enjoy the views.”