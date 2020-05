“Shocking” drop in shots

Steep decline in child vaccinations during pandemic

Don’t sleep on the shots.

Parents are being warned about a sharp decrease in the number of child vaccinations that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and being urged to have their children receive their shots.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city has seen a 91 percent drop in vaccinations between March 23 and May 9 for children older than 2 years. For children age 2 and younger, vaccinations have declined 42 percent.

During the same six-week period in 2019, there were more than 400,000 vaccine doses provided to New York City children, but fewer than 150,000 vaccines given during that time this year, said de Blasio.

“This is shocking,” he remarked.

De Blasio reported that city health officials are “very worried” about the vaccination rate, but said “it’s something [families] can act on.”

He attributed the drop in vaccinations to fewer doctor’s offices being open during the pandemic and families being fearful of going out.

“It makes sense that parents, grandparents, other guardians… who wanted to get a child vaccinated might not have known where to turn or might have been hesitant to go out and get it done,” de Blasio said.

But failing to vaccinate against respiratory illnesses or pneumonia poses greater risk this year, he said, as it makes children more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or experiencing complications from the virus.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to visit their family pediatrician or take advantage of the city’s free vaccine program.

Free vaccinations are available at over 1,000 facilities citywide through the Vaccines for Children program and at all NYC Health + Hospitals community health clinics.

In an April 28 interview with Manhattan Times, Washington Heights pediatrician Juan Tapia-Mendoza expressed similar concerns on fewer families were bringing their children for vaccinations since the pandemic started.

“Thousands and thousands of kids are not getting immunized for diseases like measles, mumps, tetanus, hepatitis B,” remarked Tapia-Mendoza, who said the city could witness a future spike in illnesses due to kids missing their vaccinations. Unvaccinated children who contract health issues could then spread illnesses to adults, he noted.

“Clinics are still open. It’s important to vaccinate your kids,” he said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, who is also a pediatrician, said there was no apparent connection between failure to vaccinate and the recent emergence of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, a coronavirus-related illness that has sickened over 140 children in New York City.

“Having or not having vaccinations hasn’t been in any way, shape or form correlated to this illness,” she said. “From what we know right, [it] develops from a previous exposure to COVID-19, and then most of the children that we have seen develop symptoms anywhere from three to four weeks afterwards.”

De Blasio stressed that vaccines are important for children’s health and should not be avoided.

“This is essential work,” said the mayor. “Getting your child vaccinated is a reason to leave your home.”

For more information on the Vaccines for Children program, visit on.nyc.gov/2LMKaXM.

To make a vaccination appointment, call 844.NYC.4NYC.