Shifting the Lens
Cambiar la lente
Exhibit explores homelessness, firsthand
Una exposición explora la falta de vivienda, de primera mano
By Gregg McQueen
As of March 2022, more than 48,000 New York City residents were sleeping in the city’s shelter system, according to data from the Department of Homeless Services.
“We see the homeless – we know the statistics, we see them on the street,” said Yael Ben-Zion. “But we don’t get to know them as people.”
A new multidisciplinary art exhibition, of which Ben-Zion is part, reflects on homelessness from the perspective of artists who have experienced it firsthand.
“Being There” – a collaboration between Maaji Newbold, Marcus Moore, Michael Deegan and Ben-Zion – includes visual displays, live performances and video screenings along with audience discussions.
The exhibit can be seen at Buunni Coffee Inwood until June 30, as part of the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll.
Moore, Newbold and Deegan have all experienced homelessness. For “Being There,” activist and Picture the Homeless board member Moore offers short narrative videos that explore public perception of the homeless. Newbold, a poet and actress, shares personal poems and will perform a short play she wrote. Deegan displays his paintings and illustrations conveying the grim realities lived by those with unstable housing.
The exhibit also features still-life photographs and a video work by Ben-Zion, who said the project is meant to humanize homeless New Yorkers.
“It’s extremely important that we have the perspective of those who have lived through the experience,” said Ben-Zion.
“Being There” grew out of Ben-Zion’s 2018 photography project titled “Still Lives,” where she first encountered her collaborators and was inspired to help create an exhibit that showcased their work.
“It’s important for the fact that they are not only being heard, but being respected for who they are, and for their art,” she said.
The exhibition at Buunni has included a screening of Moore’s short videos followed by an artist talk moderated by Joanna Castro of the West Harlem Development Corporation. Another event featured a film screening and panel discussion moderated by Veronica Liu of Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria.
On June 26 at 3 p.m., Buunni will host a performance of Newbold’s play Upside Down Situation, followed by an artist talk.
Ben-Zion said the art project is meant to create a constructive dialogue about homelessness.
“Our short-term goal is to have people start changing their mindset about how they view the homeless. People are emotionally moved after viewing the exhibit,” Ben-Zion said. “If they are inspired to create change because of it, that would be the ultimate achievement.”
“Being There” will be on display until June 30 at Buunni Coffee, located at 4961 Broadway, New York, NY.
A live performance and artist talk will be held on June 26 at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit beingthere.yaelbenzion.com.
Por Gregg McQueen
En marzo de 2022, más de 48,000 neoyorquinos dormían en el sistema de albergues de la ciudad, según datos del Departamento de Servicios para Personas sin Hogar.
“Vemos a los indigentes: conocemos las estadísticas, los vemos en la calle”, dijo Yael Ben-Zion. “Pero no los conocemos como personas”.
Una nueva exposición de arte multidisciplinario, de la que forma parte Ben-Zion, reflexiona sobre las personas sin hogar desde el punto de vista de artistas que lo han vivido en carne propia.
“Being There” -una colaboración entre Maaji Newbold, Marcus Moore, Michael Deegan y Ben-Zion- incluye muestras visuales, actuaciones en vivo y proyecciones de video, junto con debates con el público.
La exposición puede verse en Buunni Coffee Inwood hasta el 30 de junio, como parte del Paseo de las Artes 2022.
Moore, Newbold y Deegan han experimentado el problema de la falta de vivienda. Para “Being There,” Moore, activista y miembro de la junta directiva de Picture the Homeless, ofrece breves videos narrativos que exploran la percepción pública de las personas sin hogar. Newbold, poeta y actriz, comparte poemas personales y representará una breve obra de teatro que ha escrito. Deegan expone sus pinturas e ilustraciones que transmiten la sombría realidad que padecen quienes tienen una vivienda inestable.
La exposición también incluye fotografías de naturaleza muerta y una obra de video de Ben-Zion, quien dijo que el proyecto pretende humanizar a los neoyorquinos sin hogar.
“Es extremadamente importante que tengamos la perspectiva de quienes han vivido la experiencia”, dijo Ben-Zion.
“Being There” surgió del proyecto fotográfico de Ben-Zion de 2018 titulado “Still Lives,” donde se encontró por primera vez con sus colaboradores y se inspiró para ayudar a crear una exposición que mostrara su obra.
“Es importante no solo para que se les escuche, también para que se les respete por lo que son, y por su arte”, dijo.
La exposición en Buunni ha incluido una proyección de los videos cortos de Moore, seguida de una charla con el artista, moderada por Joanna Castro de la Corporación de Desarrollo de West Harlem. Otro evento fue la proyección de una película y una mesa redonda moderada por Verónica Liu de Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria.
El 26 de junio, a las 3:00 p.m., Buunni ofrecerá una función de la obra de Newbold titulada Upside Down Situation, seguida de una charla con el artista.
Ben-Zion dijo que el proyecto artístico pretende crear un diálogo constructivo sobre las personas sin hogar.
“Nuestro objetivo a corto plazo es que la gente empiece a cambiar su forma de ver a las personas sin hogar. La gente se conmueve después de ver la exposición”, dijo Ben-Zion. “Si las personas se sienten motivadas a crear un cambio gracias a ella, ése sería el máximo logro”.
“Being There” estará en exhibición hasta el 30 de junio en Buunni Coffee, ubicado en el No. 4961 de Broadway, Nueva York, NY.
El 26 de junio, a las 3:00 pm, se llevará a cabo una presentación en vivo y una charla con el artista.
Para más información, visite beingthere.yaelbenzion.com.