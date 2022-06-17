Shifting the Lens

Exhibit explores homelessness, firsthand

By Gregg McQueen

As of March 2022, more than 48,000 New York City residents were sleeping in the city’s shelter system, according to data from the Department of Homeless Services.

“We see the homeless – we know the statistics, we see them on the street,” said Yael Ben-Zion. “But we don’t get to know them as people.”

A new multidisciplinary art exhibition, of which Ben-Zion is part, reflects on homelessness from the perspective of artists who have experienced it firsthand.

“Being There” – a collaboration between Maaji Newbold, Marcus Moore, Michael Deegan and Ben-Zion – includes visual displays, live performances and video screenings along with audience discussions.

Artist Marcus Moore, shown here with Melvin the Vegetarian Pig, took part in the exhibit.

The exhibit can be seen at Buunni Coffee Inwood until June 30, as part of the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll.

Moore, Newbold and Deegan have all experienced homelessness. For “Being There,” activist and Picture the Homeless board member Moore offers short narrative videos that explore public perception of the homeless. Newbold, a poet and actress, shares personal poems and will perform a short play she wrote. Deegan displays his paintings and illustrations conveying the grim realities lived by those with unstable housing.

The exhibit also features still-life photographs and a video work by Ben-Zion, who said the project is meant to humanize homeless New Yorkers.

“It’s extremely important that we have the perspective of those who have lived through the experience,” said Ben-Zion.

“People are emotionally moved after viewing the exhibit,” Ben-Zion said.

“Being There” grew out of Ben-Zion’s 2018 photography project titled “Still Lives,” where she first encountered her collaborators and was inspired to help create an exhibit that showcased their work.

“It’s important for the fact that they are not only being heard, but being respected for who they are, and for their art,” she said.

The exhibition at Buunni has included a screening of Moore’s short videos followed by an artist talk moderated by Joanna Castro of the West Harlem Development Corporation. Another event featured a film screening and panel discussion moderated by Veronica Liu of Word Up Community Bookshop/Librería Comunitaria.

A discussion was held with “Being There” artists and Word Up’s Veronica Liu.

On June 26 at 3 p.m., Buunni will host a performance of Newbold’s play Upside Down Situation, followed by an artist talk.

Ben-Zion said the art project is meant to create a constructive dialogue about homelessness.

“Our short-term goal is to have people start changing their mindset about how they view the homeless. People are emotionally moved after viewing the exhibit,” Ben-Zion said. “If they are inspired to create change because of it, that would be the ultimate achievement.”

“Being There” will be on display until June 30 at Buunni Coffee, located at 4961 Broadway, New York, NY.

A live performance and artist talk will be held on June 26 at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit beingthere.yaelbenzion.com.