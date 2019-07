Shelter will now house women instead of men, city says

By Gregg McQueen

The city has altered its plan for an impending 175-bed homeless shelter in Washington Heights.

Originally slated to house single men, the shelter will now provide beds to 175 single women who will stay at the site for at least a year, officials said, who confirmed that HELP USA will be the service provider.

In February, the city first revealed a plan to bring single homeless men into the facility, which will be located at 286 Audubon Avenue. This prompted a backlash from community members and elected officials, who voiced concerns about the shelter’s proximity to schools, churches and commercial corridors, as well as the fact that the neighborhood already has a shelter for mentally ill homeless men.

At a press conference on Fri., July 12th outside the shelter site, elected officials said they welcomed the decision to have women populate the shelter.

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said the new plan was “not a full victory,” as she preferred that no shelter be brought to the neighborhood at all. However, she referred to the change as a “compromise,” and said there was less resistance to bringing homeless women into the community.

“We think that this is a population that we’ll be able to monitor, we’ll be able to provide services for, that’s what we’re going to demand the city do,” she said. “These are women that one day could bring their families here, and they’ll be able to integrate into our community.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said he spoke with Department of Homeless Services (DHS) Commissioner Steven Banks, who assured the Councilmember that women staying at the facility would live there for at least one year.

“That gives enough time for people to know that they belong to this community,” Rodríguez stated. He said he would press the city to house women with children at the shelter.

“When there’s a family coming together, the whole community will support it,” said Rodriguez.

Despite welcoming the change, elected officials also criticized the city for lack of community engagement regarding the shelter site.

“We are not happy with the way the process took place in siting this shelter here,” stated De La Rosa, who vowed to closely monitor the opening of the shelter.

Rodríguez suggested that the city would have done a better job at communicating its plans for the shelter in a higher-income neighborhood.

“Just think about any homeless shelter being proposed to be opened at 75th and West End or 93rd and Third Avenue. All residents would be notified, all residents would be consulted, they would wait to get the leverage, the support of elected officials,” he remarked. “They didn’t have that process here.”

And some community members gathered outside the shelter site reiterated their opposition to a women’s shelter.

“There is no difference, whether it’s women or men. We don’t want a shelter at all,” remarked Guillermo Ali Pérez, who said he has organized several protests against the planned facility.

“Instead of having a shelter, why are we not having a community organization come in here? Social services are what we’re asking for,” he said.

Local resident Francisco Spies said he’s noticed drug users on the streets, which he attributed to the rise in homelessness. He said bringing more homeless individuals into the community was not a good idea.

“We’ve had community members report that they have been assaulted by homeless women who are using drugs,” he said, noting that a needle exchange program is run nearby. “By bringing in syringes, what are you doing to eliminate the drug problem? I’ve been in this area for 50 years, and it’s going to the bad old days of the ‘80’s,” Spies said.

Pérez vowed that some community members would continue to organize against the shelter, and mentioned the possibility of a lawsuit.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” he said.

The Audubon Avenue site is part of the de Blasio administration’s plan to open 90 new shelters in the city, said DHS, and intended to boost capacity for aiding the homeless population in Washington Heights.

According to DHS, there are 862 individuals from Community Board 12 currently housed in shelters citywide, but only 409 of them are sheltered within Northern Manhattan, including 120 at a commercial hotel that will be phased out as part of the city’s homelessness plan.

The city is seeking to identify new shelter space within CB12 for at least 398 additional beds – including for single men.

“To continue to ensure that shelters are equitably distributed citywide to meet community need, we anticipate identifying additional shelter capacity across Community District 12 to similarly give single adult men who fall on hard times the opportunity to stay connected to their support networks as they stabilize their lives,” confirmed DSS spokesperson Isaac McGinn.

The Audubon Avenue shelter is expected to be open by the fall.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who supported the original proposal of a men’s shelter, said she is pleased that the city listened to community recommendations.

“Solving the homelessness crisis in this city is a marathon, not a sprint, and I have long been an advocate for immense community input into any solution. I look forward to working with the Washington Heights community, and communities of future proposed sites, to ensure that DHS listens to their needs and concerns. This is a crisis we will have to fix together,” Brewer said in a statement.

At a separate press conference, State Senator Robert Jackson said he welcomed the change in shelter plan by DHS, but stressed that he did not wish to malign the notion of more homeless men being housed in the neighborhood.

“I want to make clear that I do not subscribe to the stigma against single adult men experiencing homelessness. In fact, I reject that stigma wholeheartedly,” he said. “I support the decision to make this shelter for single women simply because we do not have facilities for women or families experiencing homelessness in our community.”

At the same conference, Community Board 12 Housing and Human Services Chair Ayisha Oglivie said community members “should always be the first” to be consulted when new shelter sites are considered.

“We pushed for transparency, for the discussions that led to the change we’re seeing today. We seek housing for all people in our community,” she said. “We welcome the agency listening here and look forward to future progress.”