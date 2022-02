“She wasn’t being seen”

Call for birth equity for women of color

By Gregg McQueen

Amber Rose Isaac and Brian McIntyre were expecting a boy.

Amber Rose Isaac would have turned 28 years old on February 23.

But Isaac, a first-time mother of Black and Puerto Rican descent, died during an emergency C-section in April 2020 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

The month after she passed away, “she was supposed to be walking on stage receiving her Master’s degree with our son in her arms,” said her partner, Bruce McIntyre.

Isaac died in 2020 at childbirth.

Though her son Elias survived the C-section, Isaac died in the delivery room. McIntyre blamed her death on “medical negligence and systemic racism,” pointing to maternal health disparities experienced by Black women.

In New York City, Black women are eight times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause, according to statistics from the NYC Health Department, and nearly three times more likely to experience severe birth-related health consequences than white women.

“Amber’s death was 100 percent preventable,” McIntyre said at a rally for maternal health equity on February 7.

The rally was held in Times Square.

He insisted that Isaac received insufficient care leading up to her C-section, and that the doctors scheduled to handle the surgery failed to show. The replacements “were not qualified to handle Amber’s care,” charged McIntyre.

Advocates gathered in Times Square for the rally, which sought to honor women of color who lost their lives during childbirth, as well as call for reforms of the maternal healthcare system.

Isaac had spoken out about her care prior to childbirth.

The event was led by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who issued a report in November 2021 spotlighting maternal health inequities in New York City.

Black women gave birth to 23 percent of New York City babies in 2017, yet accounted for 55 percent of maternal deaths, the report said.

“Birth equity is a social justice issue,” Williams said at the rally.

And it appears that income or socioeconomic status are more determinative in severe maternal morbidity than even race.

Williams’ report indicated that Black women living in high-income communities still experience several adverse outcomes at four times the rate of white women who live in low-income communities, the report found.

“Black and brown women are dying simply because of the color of [their] skins,” Williams said.

The issue of birth equity is very personal to Williams, he explained, as his wife is about to give birth to their first child.

She should be here [now],” said Bruce McIntyre.

Her birth date has been moved up “because of some things that our doctor saw,” he said, while acknowledging that he has been privileged to have the resources to adequately address her care.

“I can’t imagine parents who are going through this without the ability to take time off, without the ability to go see multiple doctors to get different opinions,” he said.

An emotional Williams read a statement from his wife, who had initially planned to attend the rally.

“As a Black woman in my final week of pregnancy, who has looked forward to birthing a beautiful miracle baby for the past several months, I am burdened with the grim reality that my chances of death are X higher than my white counterparts,” the statement said.

“Birth equity is a social justice issue,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Williams called for the passage of City Council legislation to strengthen maternal health outcomes and equity, including a maternal health bill of rights and requirement for employers to improve an employee’s reintegration back into the workplace after parental leave.

He also called for New York State to require health insurance plans to provide free coverage of midwifery and doula services that center the quality of the birth experience for both mother and child.

According to Health Department statistics, neighborhoods with predominantly Black and Hispanic populations, including Williamsbridge and Mott Haven in the Bronx, have some of the highest rates of infant mortality and severe maternal morbidity in the city.

Delivering a child, particularly in clinical healthcare settings, can be expensive in New York.

Isaac would have turned 28 this year.

A May 2021 report by the New York State Health Foundation, for example, found that the Bronx had the highest median cost for a vaginal delivery under commercial insurance: $16,632 in 2017. This includes costs covered by the patient and their health plan both.

Such price tags can prove steep, particularly in communities frequently navigating scarcity.

In the Bronx, often ranked as the state’s poorest, the median household income hovers at approximately $40,088.

Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet Peguero lamented the lack of birthing centers and doula resources in the area. “There’s no reason why the women of the Bronx need to travel to Manhattan, to Brooklyn…to give birth,” she remarked.

The Office of the Bronx Borough President is creating a task force to focus on improving maternal outcomes, Peguero said.

Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet Peguero said a taskforce would be convened.

“This is personal for me,” she said. “When I plan to have my babies in the future, there is a target on me.”

The report released last year by the Public Advocate cited a number of factors as contributors to the birth inequities, including access to care and health insurance, prevalence of chronic illness, structural racism, and socioeconomic status.

Shawnee Benton Gibson, whose daughter died two weeks after birth in 2019, suggested that Black women experience inherent racism in the healthcare system, with their needs not always taken as seriously.

“Black and Brown women [can] have folks not listen to them,” she said. “It’s problematic, and we need to stop this and transform the system so that birthing people can thrive and survive.”

Following his partner’s death, McIntyre founded the Save A Rose Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to improving birth outcomes.

The foundation is attempting to open a birthing center, McIntyre said, and plans to launch a maternal health van called the “Womb Bus” to help underserved areas of the Bronx.

“We need to reimagine the system. It’s the only way we’re going to save lives,” McIntyre said.

“We need community-driven solutions where we are interwoven with multiple organizations that are doing impactful work,” added doula Myla Flores.

Isaac was a graduate student.

Advocates said the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated negative maternal health outcomes, as women were cut off from in-personal medical appointments.

Isaac was diagnosed with blood platelet deterioration four months before the pandemic started, McIntyre said.

“Then, when it struck, we moved over to telehealth, where Amber was advocating for herself for a month straight, telling her provider she wasn’t feeling well,” said McIntyre. “They’d say, ‘Call us next week.’ Nothing was being done at all. She wasn’t being seen. These women need to be seen.”

“There are hospitals that are overstaffed at the moment, which is why we need birthing centers,” he added.

While more than 380 birthing centers exist in the United States, only two are located in New York City.

“This is why New York is lacking, because we are not in line with national standards that have been developed for decades,” Flores said. “Other states have several birth centers and we barely have any.”

“We need community-driven solutions,” argued doula Myla Flores.

“During the pandemic, white individuals were two times more likely to leave New York State in order to access care out of state. What that left us with was Black and brown people being forced to birth in environments that are known to be less safe,” she said. “We need to focus on safe, out-of-hospital birthing options. It should be the number one priority.”

Just four days before she died in hospital, Isaac, who completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and wanted to offer art therapy to young students, expressed her frustration with the kind of care she’d received on social media, writing on Twitter that she was “dealing with incompetent doctors.”

Isaac never met her newborn son Elias.

“Amber should be here [now],” said McIntyre. “[She should be] with her son, and with me.”