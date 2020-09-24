- English
- Español
Shanah Tovah
By Kathleen M. Pike
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year. The holiday marks the beginning of the High Holy Days for Jews around the world, which continue for 10 days and culminate on Yom Kippur.
The holidays are a wonderful invitation to take stock and take care. The kitchen is bustling as loved ones gather to prepare dinner. Many foods are symbolically associated with this holiday. The meanings and teachings of five of my favorites inform this week’s musings on mental health.
1. Apples. This year, it feels especially notable that the apples appear before the protective leaves on the tree emerge, which makes the exposed fruit vulnerable to all kinds of pests and environmental risks for a brief period. It is an apt metaphor for the idea that surrounding ourselves with healthy social connections protects us from harm and promotes health. This message feels especially poignant when we consider the mental health cost of social isolation, especially well documented for older adults. This year, the physical distancing associated with reducing the spread of coronavirus has sadly been associated with elevated levels of stress, anxiety and depression for many of us across the lifespan.
2. Honey. The quintessential practice of dipping apples in honey on Rosh Hashanah is associated with the symbolic wish for a sweet new year. It is an act of gratitude that the apple made it to maturity and a practice filled with hopefulness and optimism for a year ahead as sweet as honey. We know that gratitude, hopefulness and optimism are all associated with positive mental health. Even during this pandemic year, perhaps especially during a year that has been so challenging, traditions that reconnect us to gratitude, hopefulness and optimism are all the more meaningful and important for good mental health.
3. Pomegranates. Pomegranates have many seeds. Anyone who has prepared a pomegranate for eating knows that it can be messy and the red juices can stain. But this fruit is not included as part of the Rosh Hashanah feast to remind us to complain about all our hardships. Indeed, just the opposite. The seeds are a reminder of the many opportunities we have to do good in the coming year. Interesting that the same fruit could be a used to count the difficulties or the good deeds in our lives. A reminder that so much of how we experience life is a choice informed by the filter through which we see. This principle is central to much of the work that we do in psychotherapy, especially cognitive behavioral therapy. When we gain conscious awareness of the assumptions we hold and the biases that shape how we interpret what we see, we gain much greater freedom in choosing whether to see the pomegranate as a messy hassle or a million opportunities.
4. Carrots. The Yiddish word “meren” is translated as both the noun “carrots” and the verb “to increase.” Carrots are part of the Rosh Hashanah feast to symbolize the hope that we will have the capacity to increase our good work and deeds in the coming year. The psychological wisdom of this teaching is corroborated by many psychology studies documenting the positive mental health benefits of service to the greater good. In a year that has called on us to cope and be resilient in the face of diverse and profound stresses, mustering the strength to do good work and deeds can seem like a lot to ask. Our psychology research tells us that precisely when we are feeling depleted one of the ways to improve our mental health and resilience is to take time to take care – of ourselves and others.
5. Round Challah. It is traditional to eat challah on Shabbat and other Jewish holidays, and I have written about making challah before. What is special about the challah for Rosh Hashanah is that it is round. The shape represents the idea that life is a cycle in which there is no beginning or end. It is a bit of a riddle since Rosh Hashanah is also explicitly the end of one year and the beginning of a new one. Continuity, beginning and ending all wrapped up in one.
For those celebrating Rosh Hashanah, I wish you Shanah Tovah, a good new year. And for those not celebrating Rosh Hashanah, I wish you Shanah Tovah, a good new year. For in truth, for all of us, today marks the beginning of the next 365 days, which we call a year. May the foods at your dinner table – day in and day out – nourish not only your belly but also your mental health.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org.
Shanah Tovah
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Rosh Hashaná es el Año Nuevo judío. La festividad marca el comienzo de las Altas Fiestas para los judíos de todo el mundo, que continúan durante 10 días y culminan en Yom Kipur.
Las fiestas son una maravillosa invitación a hacer un balance y cuidarse. La cocina está llena de gente mientras los seres queridos se reúnen para preparar la cena. Muchos alimentos están asociados simbólicamente con esta festividad. Los significados y enseñanzas de cinco de mis favoritos informan las reflexiones de esta semana sobre la salud mental.
1. Manzanas. Este año, se percibe de forma especial que las manzanas aparezcan antes de que emerjan las hojas protectoras del árbol, haciendo que la fruta expuesta sea vulnerable a todo tipo de plagas y riesgos ambientales durante un breve período. Es una metáfora adecuada para la idea de que rodearnos de conexiones sociales saludables nos protege del daño y promueve la salud. Este mensaje es especialmente conmovedor al considerar el costo para la salud mental del aislamiento social, muy bien documentado para los adultos mayores. Este año, el distanciamiento físico relacionado con la reducción de la propagación del coronavirus se ha asociado lamentablemente con altos niveles de estrés, ansiedad y depresión para muchos de nosotros a lo largo de nuestra vida.
2. Miel. La práctica por excelencia de mojar manzanas en miel en Rosh Hashaná está asociada con el deseo simbólico de un dulce año nuevo. Es un acto de gratitud que la manzana haya llegado a la madurez y una práctica llena de esperanza y optimismo para un año por delante tan dulce como la miel. Sabemos que la gratitud, la esperanza y el optimismo están asociados con la salud mental positiva. Incluso durante este año de pandemia, quizás especialmente durante un año que ha sido tan desafiante, las tradiciones que nos reconectan con la gratitud, la esperanza y el optimismo son aún más significativas e importantes para una buena salud mental.
3. Granadas. Las granadas tienen muchas semillas. Cualquiera que haya preparado una granada para comer sabe que puede ensuciar y que los jugos rojos pueden manchar. Pero esta fruta no se incluye como parte de la fiesta de Rosh Hashaná para recordarnos que debemos quejarnos de todas nuestras dificultades. De hecho, todo lo contrario. Las semillas son un recordatorio de las muchas oportunidades que tenemos para hacer el bien el próximo año. Es interesante que el mismo fruto pueda ser usado para contar las dificultades o las buenas obras en nuestra vida. Un recordatorio de que gran parte de cómo experimentamos la vida es una elección informada por el filtro a través del cual vemos. Este principio es fundamental para gran parte del trabajo que hacemos en psicoterapia, especialmente la terapia cognitivo-conductual. Cuando adquirimos conciencia de las suposiciones que mantenemos y los prejuicios que dan forma a cómo interpretamos lo que vemos, ganamos mucha más libertad para elegir si ver la granada como una molestia desordenada o como un millón de oportunidades.
4. Zanahorias. La palabra yiddish “meren” se traduce como el sustantivo “zanahorias” y el verbo “aumentar”. Las zanahorias son parte de la fiesta de Rosh Hashaná para simbolizar la esperanza de que tendremos la capacidad de aumentar nuestras buenas obras y nuestras buenas acciones en el próximo año. La sabiduría psicológica de esta enseñanza está corroborada por muchos estudios de psicología que documentan los beneficios positivos para la salud mental del servicio al bien común. En un año que nos ha exigido lidiar con, y ser resilientes frente a, tensiones diversas y profundas, reunir la fuerza para hacer un buen trabajo y obras puede parecer mucho pedir. Nuestra investigación en psicología nos dice que precisamente cuando nos sentimos agotados, una de las formas de mejorar nuestra salud mental y resiliencia es tomarnos el tiempo para cuidarnos a nosotros mismos y a los demás.
5. Jalá redondo. Es tradicional comer jalá en Shabat y otras festividades judías, y he escrito antes sobre cómo hacer jalá. Lo que tiene de especial el jalá para Rosh Hashaná es que es redondo. La forma representa la idea de que la vida es un ciclo en el que no hay principio ni fin. Es un enigma ya que Rosh Hashaná también es explícitamente el final de un año y el comienzo de uno nuevo. Continuidad, principio y fin, todo envuelto en uno.
Para quienes celebran Rosh Hashaná, les deseo Shanah Tovah, un buen año nuevo. Y para quienes no celebran Rosh Hashaná, les deseo Shanah Tovah, un buen año nuevo. Porque en verdad, para todos nosotros, hoy marca el comienzo de los próximos 365 días, que llamamos año. Que los alimentos en su mesa, día tras día, nutran no solo su vientre sino también su salud mental.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org.