Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The city’s Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) is planning a wide swath of community engagement as part of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Held each year from November 25 to December 10, the city’s efforts are part of an international campaign that calls for an end to violence against women and girls.

The campaign runs from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25) to Human Rights Day (December 10).

Chansi Powell, Senior Director for Policy and Programs at CGE, said the city has formally engaged in the 16-day campaign since 2014, but its scope was largely relegated to internet promotion and lighting up the Empire State Building orange, which is the symbolic color of the campaign.

“We want to go bigger,” she remarked. “Digital campaigns are great, but we also want to make sure we have more events like info sessions. This year, it’s all about mobilizing communities and taking action.”

As part of this year’s 16 Day campaign, the agency is asking entities such as businesses, church groups, and community-based organizations to sponsor events that focus on ways to prevent gender-based violence.

Jacqueline M. Ebanks, Executive Director of CGE, said the agency is pulling together an action kit to provide to groups hosting events, which contain literature and pamphlets promoting gender equity that can be used to foster discussion.

“We as a Commission are pulling all the events together and we will serve as a public relations arm for the campaign,” she said. “We will centralize the events that are happening, and also promote [them].”

“The events can be small or large, whatever your resources allow you to do,” Ebanks said.

She explained that CGE hopes to create partnerships with nonprofit organizations and small businesses.

“One of the things I’m really hoping we can do is to work with small business owners — entrepreneurs that have a social justice bent — for whom this sort of work would be of personal interest,” she remarked.

The CGE is an advisory body that supports city agencies in dismantling institutional barriers for women and girls, recommending policies that promote their physical and social well-being.

In the long term, CGE is seeking to bolster fundraising for nonprofits doing work to promote gender equity. During the 16 Day campaign, the agency will highlight the work of nonprofits in an attempt to stimulate fundraising, Ebanks said.

In recent weeks, CGE has hosted information sessions in each borough to help promote the 16 Day campaign, including one at The City University of New York’s Graduate Center which featured appearances by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and City Councilmember Helen Rosenthal, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Women.

Powell said that CGE is hoping that all Community Board districts host at least one event to take action against gender-based violence.

“That can be a movie night with a discussion, that can be having everyone in your office wear orange,” she said.

Groups can sign up with CGE to be a coordinating organization in their community district.

“Don’t think that because you’re a not a corporate entity or you’re a nonprofit, that you can’t do something,” Powell remarked. “We all have a role we can play, big or small. There’s a way that you can talk to people and educate them about gender-based violence.”

To learn more about the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign or to set up events in your area, go to www.nyc.gov/genderequity or email genderequity@cityhall.nyc.gov.‎