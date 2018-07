Services for separated children

The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) has announced that it is coordinating a multi-agency effort to offer services to the children who were forcibly separated from their parents and sent to New York City as part of the Trump “zero tolerance” policy.

“New York City has stepped up to provide more resources for the separated children in our city,” stated the MOIA. “Under the city’s investment in immigration legal services, we’re offering additional legal help to these kids and potential sponsors.”

Services will include legal services, physical and mental health care, as well as increased security at day facilities and during transportation from intake centers to foster homes. Specialized New York Police Department (NYPD) patrols will provide the security.

City officials, including David A. Hansell, Commissioner of the NYC Administration for Children’s Services, and MOIA General Counsel and Policy Director Sonia Lin, spoke at a briefing on July 3 about the initiative.

Although the separated children are in the city under the jurisdiction of the federal government, which holds contracts with the nonprofit agencies currently providing care, city officials are offering direct services. The latter will include training for foster parents and staffers at the day facilities where the children spend most of the day.

“We’ve visited some of the facilities where these kids get services, and we’ve seen children who range in age from infants to teenagers,” said ACS Commissioner Hansell. “They’re resilient, but they’re also frightened, confused, and in some cases clearly traumatized. While these children are under the care and legal responsibility of the federal government, they are in New York City now and we are doing everything in our power to make sure they are safe and healthy.”

Mental health services will include on-site child and adolescent psychiatric consultation services to agency mental health staff caring for the children. Recreational and educational services will also be offered, from field trips to museums and zoos to toys, teddy bears, art supplies, soccer balls, and children’s books.

New Yorkers who want to help can donate at nyc.gov/fund or through 311.