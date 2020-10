By Gregg McQueen

As Bernardo Rodríguez handed out sacks of fresh food to uptown residents in need, he reminisced aloud.

“You’re in this because you want to help people,” said Rodríguez, a 12-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

Rodríguez, and fellow members of the FDNY Hispanic Society, partnered with the nonprofit Catholic Charities New York to hand out 500 bags of food in Washington Heights on September 24.

Local residents were able to take home bags of fresh produce, canned goods and gallons of milk.

Though he is more accustomed to racing into burning buildings, Rodríguez — a Dominican-American native of Washington Heights — said it was rewarding to help those struggling to put food on the table.

“These people are my neighbors,” said. “It means a lot to be able to do this.”

“We see the impact of COVID-19 every day on the people uptown,” said Jason, a firefighter from Engine 95/Ladder 36 in Inwood. “It’s affected the economy and people are not working. When you see this many people lining up for food, you know they are hurting.”

The food distribution event is a weekly occurrence outside of Catholic Charities offices at 665 West 182nd Street, as 500 food bags are given out every Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

Despite the pandemic, Catholic Charities has not missed a day of its weekly food distribution, during a time when many food pantries throughout the city have needed to suspend operations.

“That’s something we’re very proud of,” said Ilse Fajardo, SYEP Director at Catholic Charities. “We never shut down, not even once.”

In a neighborhood that suffered from high rates from COVID-19 as well as food insecurity, the organization was committed to getting food into the hands of community members.

“It became even more important to keep going, because we know people didn’t have as many other options to get food,” Fajardo said. “People were hit very hard. There is a lot of need.”

To maintain operations, the food pantry relied on its full-time staff members rather than volunteers. Though they continued working throughout the pandemic, none of the Catholic Charities staff members were sickened by coronavirus, Fajardo said.

More recently, volunteers have been brought back into the fold.

“We supply the food, but sometimes we need help with the muscle,” said Fajardo. “We welcome any help we can get.”

Though the food pantry once operated on a choice-based model, where recipients could choose their own items, it has switched to grab-and-go bags since the start of the pandemic.

Carmen, a Washington Heights resident, said she takes advantage of the site’s food giveaways on a weekly basis.

“I don’t have a job right now, so I really need this kind of help,” she said.

Founded in 1962, the FDNY’s Hispanic Society now has about 300 members. The society partners with community-based organizations within Latino communities in New York City and also conducted relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane María.

There are approximately 1,000 Hispanic firefighters in the FDNY, a number that is increasing every year, Rodríguez said.

“More and more, Latinos are seeing it as a viable career,” he said. “That wasn’t always the case.”

Rodríguez, who grew up at 170th Street and Audubon Avenue, recalled firefighters interacting with him in his youth, as FDNY members would talk to kids on the street and occasionally join them in playing ball.

“As a kid, I remember seeing firefighters as larger than life, as superheroes,” he remarked. “I wanted to be just like them.”

“I knew Batman and Superman weren’t real, but firefighters were something that was real,” Rodríguez said. “In a time like this, we need more heroes. Helping someone in need, that’s all you need to be a hero.”

For more information on the FDNY Hispanic Society, please visit hispanicsocietyfdny.com.

To volunteer at Catholic Charities food pantries, visit catholiccharitiesnyvolun teer.org.