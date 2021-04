Service Assistance

Funding offered to restaurant workers

A relief fund is providing cash assistance for restaurant and food service workers who have lost employment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robin Hood, in partnership with ROAR (Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants), recently launched another round of financial assistance that provides $500 cash grants to workers in need.

Grants are available for qualified applicants on a first come, first serve basis, until program funds are exhausted. The payments are being dispersed through the Family Independence Initiative’s (FII) UpTogether platform.

Robin Hood and ROAR first partnered on a relief fund in March 2020, which raised more than $3 million to provide grants to over 5,200 unemployed restaurant workers last year.

The latest installment will issue 1,200 additional cash grants of $500 apiece.

Funds are intended for low-income households with annual incomes below $49,000.

The relief fund is open to full- or part-time restaurant workers who live within the five boroughs of New York City and lost work or wages because of Covid-19.

Undocumented and unbanked individuals are eligible to apply for the grants.

Applicants will be asked to verify identity, New York City residency and employment/lost wages from a restaurant or food service business.

The application is available in English and Spanish.

To apply for the grant, please visit fund.uptogether.org/ROAR.