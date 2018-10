Self assessment, self determination

Gender marker bill signed into law

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Michael Appleton | Office of the Mayor

There’s a new choice in NYC.

As of January 1st, New York City birth certificates will offer a third gender category.

The new law – Intro. 954-A – also allows people born in New York City to change their birth certificates without medical and administrative barriers.

“New Yorkers should be free to tell their government who they are, not the other way around,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who signed the legislation Tuesday at the SAGE National Headquarters in Manhattan. “This new legislation will empower all New Yorkers – especially our transgender and gender non-binary residents – to have birth certificates that better reflect their identity, and it furthers the city’s commitment to defending the rights of our LGBTQ community.”

The Gender Marker Bill was sponsored by New York City Council Speaker Corey D. Johnson. The bill allows people to request a change of their gender identification to male, female or “X.” The term “X” means a gender that is not exclusively male or female.

Presently, people seeking to change their birth certificates must provide an affidavit from a licensed medical professional stating that the request is an accurate representation of their sex or gender identity.

“Not everyone identifies with the male and female gender. There are a lot of people who are non-binary, gender non-conforming and intersex whose gender goes beyond the conventional gender norm of men or women. It’s extremely important that these people have easy access to documents that allow them to live and do errands that fit their identity,” said Samy Nemir Olivares, co-founder of Queeramisú – LGBTQ Leaders of Color for Equality.

Calling it a landmark day for the city, Speaker Corey Johnson said, “New York is sending a clear message to people who are transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary that we are here for you. This law will help those friends, neighbors and colleagues better self-identify on their birth certificates, a document that’s so important in everyday life. I am proud of my Council colleagues, the administration, and advocates for making this a reality.”

Allowing people to state their own gender reduces opportunities for discrimination and mistreatment, especially when mismatched documents can lead to problems in obtaining housing, employment, healthcare and other services.

“This can mean having the identification to get a job, a place to live, to travel, or even being able to obtain health care, among many things,” said Carrie Davis, health care consultant and Chair of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Report and Advisory Board on Gender Marker Change Requirements

Other states, including Oregon, California, Washington and New Jersey also allow individuals to select “X” on a birth certificate. Oregon, Maine, California and Washington, D.C. allow an “X” option on driver’s licenses. Canada, Germany, New Zealand and Pakistan offer a gender neutral option on passports.

The legislation had the support of many leaders in the healthcare and LGBTQ community. Dr. Freddy Molano, Vice President of Infectious Disease and LGBTQ Services at Community Healthcare Network, described it as “a tremendous win.”

“As a leading provider of care for individuals of transgender experience in New York City, we know, first hand, the importance of a person’s ability to self-identify their gender,” said Molano.

Other leaders saw the new law as a light in a dark time.

“The signing of the Gender Marker Bill is a crucial step towards making the lives of trans and gender non-conforming people much safer during these difficult times,” said Cristina Herrera, CEO and Founder of Translatina Network.

