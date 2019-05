Seeking Deputy PAs

That’ll be five figures.

The office of Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams has announced the creation of five new roles within the agency, tasked with organizing and developing policy around vital issue areas in New York City.

The office is currently accepting Deputy Public Advocate applications for five distinct issue portfolios: Housing Equity; Justice, Health Equity and Safety; Education and Opportunity; Civic and Community Empowerment; and Infrastructure and Environmental Justice.

Each Deputy will develop policy, organize actions and facilitate collaboration between government leaders, experts and grassroots activists to deliver results. Connecting organizing and policy approaches within a citywide government office, this inside-outside approach aims to deliver transformational change by addressing the multiple areas government touches and impacts for the well-being of New Yorkers.

These five Deputy Public Advocate positions are based on Williams’ vision for the office itself, he said.

“I’ve spent my career, both in government and prior, and as activist and an organizer. Government is most successful when it meets people where they are, uplifts their voices and concerns, and creates policy change to solve the problems we all face. With this new structure in the Office of the Public Advocate, I believe we can transform the way government and grassroots work together,” he said in a statement.

“Our team has made it a priority to maximize impact and expand accessibility, especially for the communities and issues undervalued by our systems,” said Ifeoma Ike, Transition Committee Chair. “Jumaane has experience amplifying issues as an elected. At such a time as this, where our basic physiological needs are under attack, it made sense to structure an office that wouldn’t shy away from the intersectional realities New Yorkers face. Our communities will be informed, engaged and organized in a way that will change how we define service here in the city.”

Those interested in any applying for these roles should submit their cover letter, resume and writing sample to jumaanetransitionteam@gmail.com by May 15th.